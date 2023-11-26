Dead Celebrities People Admit They Still Have a Crush On

Surely, all of us have crushed on celebrities at certain times. We often carry that infatuation over many years, so why should those feelings fade when the subject of our desire moves on?

Recently, many online discussion groups have focused on this topic. Posters talked openly about dead celebrities they still have a crush on, and here are their confessions.

1. River Phoenix

The tragic death of River Phoenix had a devastating effect on his fans. One individual admits to a crush on the actor that remains thirty years after his death. One poster regularly attended The Viper Room, while another traveled around locations used in filming The Mosquito Coast.

2. Marilyn Monroe

In terms of female celebrity crushes, could there be anywhere else to start? Those stunning blonde looks, that iconic shot over the subway grate. Marilyn Monroe would always retain a legion of adoring fans, many of whom, like myself, weren’t even born when she passed in 1962.

3. Paul Newman

As a straight male, I totally get this. At school, all of us boys wanted to look like Paul Newman, as we knew he possessed irresistible good looks. Forum posters agree, with one getting misty-eyed as they recalled his looks and smile.

4. Yvonne Craig

It’s time for my confession now. Actress Yvonne Craig is my deceased celebrity crush, and I’ve held onto this since I first saw her in the TV Batman series alongside Adam West. Craig was the original Batgirl, and she had stunning looks and the most mesmerizing eyes. The costume only helped to build the infatuation.

5. Greg Lake

On one of the discussion threads, the original poster admitted to feelings for musician Greg Lake, who passed in 2016. A member of some groundbreaking progressive rock bands, including King Crimson and Emerson Lake and Palmer, he is immortalized by the song “I Believe in Father Christmas.” The commenter developed a “full-blown crush” after finding him on YouTube.

6. Heath Ledger

Another actor who was taken from us too soon, Heath Ledger, appears towards the top of the original thread. Commenters describe him as beautiful, while one respondent misses his dazzling smile.

7. Karen Carpenter

For one contributor to this discussion, Karen Carpenter’s voice keeps the flame flickering. It’s sultry and silky at the same time and will never be forgotten. “Goodbye to Love,” indeed.

8. Sidney Poitier

The Multi-talented Sidney Poitier has only recently joined the list of dead celebrity crushes. The actor, director, and diplomat passed away in 2022 at the ripe old age of 94. His smile was infectious, leaving a legion of heartbroken fans who will forever keep him in their thoughts.

9. Patrick Swayze

Nobody should be surprised to see the Ghost and Dirty Dancing star here. It’s so sad to think that Patrick Swayze has passed, but we’ll always have the memory of some iconic films, along with his stunning good looks.

10. Diana Rigg

Diana Rigg’s impression on young T.V. viewers is similar to that of Yvonne Craig’s. For many of us, she’ll always be Emma Peel, a role she played in The Avengers throughout the 1960s. Rigg lived a long and full life, and I’d recommend watching one of her final roles in the underrated British comedy Detectorists.

11. Anna Nicole Smith

The poster who originally suggested this stated they had a type and asked not to be judged. They were not alone in their admiration for Anna Nicole Smith, with one reply claiming that she was a beautiful woman who was taken advantage of.

12. Whitney Houston

Whitney was beautiful and talented in so many ways, and it’s still hard to believe that she’s gone. For many, she provided the soundtrack to their lives in the 1980s, and those crushes continue to live on.

13. Prince

The singer Prince also enjoyed his golden years from the 1980s onwards, and he’s another artist who left us long before his time. His sensual vocals and lyrics are hugely attractive, and there’s no way millions of crushes will go away soon.

14. William Powell

Actor William Powell passed away in 1984 at 91, but it’s clear that he retains a legion of fans. Among those who have a crush on the star of Thin Man, one poster states that he was a charmer and enjoyed a great chemistry with his female co-stars.

15. Raquel Welch

She was Britain’s answer to Marilyn Monroe. Although she was a brunette, Raquel Welch was revered by U.K. fans in the same way that Marilyn was regarded in the U.S. For many of us who retained a crush after she passed in 2023, our infatuation was born following her iconic appearance in One Million Years B.C.

16. David Cassidy

David Cassidy was the first celebrity crush for many girls in the 1970s. His wholesome good looks and catchy tunes made the singer a big hit on both sides of the Atlantic. His fans will never forget him; those feelings exist long after his passing.

17. Carrie Fisher

Star Wars fans are not alone in their devotion to the late Carrie Fisher. One commenter claims they were smitten from the first moment they saw her on screen, and I’d have to agree with their feelings.

18. Jimi Hendrix

Raw power is alluring, and Jimi Hendrix had that in abundance through his voice and incredible guitar work. Men and women admired him long after his untimely death in 1970 at 27.

19. Dean Martin

All members of the Rat Pack could have made the list, but Dean Martin edges the vote. As one poster points out, he was sophisticated, funny, good-looking, and had a fantastic voice. Those are characteristics that will lead to many crushes beyond the grave.

20. Robin Williams

If comedy is alluring, Robin Williams’ attraction will stay with us for many years. It’s so tragic to think of his passing after his infectious smile and laughter lifted us in film and T.V. roles across a career that began way back in 1976.

21. David Bowie

While he lived until age 69, commenters on these discussions are convinced that David Bowie was taken too soon. His early use of androgyny in his performances made him attractive to men and women, and those feelings of attraction aren’t going anywhere.

22. Vivien Leigh

Commenters who put Vivien Leigh forward describe her as beautiful. One person also points out that she was a powerful woman who dealt with many personal issues, and that strength is another attractive characteristic.

23. James Stewart

American actor and star of It’s a Wonderful Life, James Stewart, is described as having an everyman personality. That may have been a secret to his success, but your average Joe would surely envy Stewart’s classic good looks. Many contributors to the discussion are still crushing on this much-loved movie star.

24. Michael Jackson

The singer-songwriter covered so many musical eras, and Michael Jackson’s millions of fans still mourn his loss. Many retain a cherished crush on this legendary star even though he’s left us.

25. Audrey Hepburn

Some readers will feel that we’ve finished with the best possible suggestion. English actress Audrey Hepburn had a classic beauty that lit up iconic films such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday. She passed away in 1993, but her posters will adorn many walls for years to come.

