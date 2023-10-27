Deadly Weather: The 13 Worst Hurricanes in U.S. History

The United States has witnessed numerous destructive hurricanes throughout its history. Still, particular storms have marked the nation's memory due to their intensity, the devastation they caused, and the lives they took. While various factors such as wind speed, death toll, and property damage are considered when assessing the severity of these storms, the human death toll stands as one of the most stark and immediate measures of a hurricane's devastating impact. From this perspective, we examine the 13 most catastrophic hurricanes in U.S. history.

1. Galveston Hurricane (September 1900)

The Galveston Hurricane, boasting wind speeds between 130 and 156 mph, materialized with little warning, resulting in catastrophic loss of life and property. An estimated 8,000 people perished in the disaster, constituting a significant portion of the city's population. With property damage totaling around $30 million, the hurricane flattened homes, businesses, and streets, almost wiping Galveston off the map.

2. San Felipe-Okeechobee Hurricane (September 1928)

After wreaking havoc across the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico, this Category 4 storm approached the United States with winds between 130 and 156 mph. It pounded Palm Beach, Florida, before its devastating encounter with Lake Okeechobee, leading to catastrophic flooding and claiming at least 2,166 lives. Property damages reaching approximately $75 million sparked a demand for improved safety measures, including the construction of the Herbert Hoover land dam to prevent future calamities.

3. Hurricane Maria (September 2017)

This storm was responsible for nearly 3,000 deaths and an estimated $90 billion in damages. Puerto Rico experienced a total collapse of its power grid, leading to the most prolonged blackout in U.S. history. This formidable category four storm came through the Caribbean in 2017. With winds reaching 150 mph, Maria first laid waste to Dominica before turning on Puerto Rico, causing unprecedented devastation.

4. Hurricane Katrina (August 2005)

Hurricane Katrina, one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, ravaged New Orleans and parts of the Gulf Coast, causing widespread destruction. It was a category four storm with winds over 157 mph, leading to 1,207 deaths and approximately $75 billion in damages, highlighting severe disaster preparedness and response flaws.

5. Cheniere Caminada Hurricane (October 1893)

The Cheniere Caminada Hurricane devastated the Louisiana coast, particularly impacting the fishing community of Cheniere Caminada. With over 1,100 fatalities and $5 million in damages, it remains one of Louisiana's deadliest natural disasters, with winds of 130 mph. After the storm, most residents relocated instead of rebuilding their shattered homes. Those who stayed faced further devastation from subsequent hurricanes in the 1890s, eventually leaving the island deserted, a status it maintains today.

6. Sea Island Hurricane (August 1893)

With winds reaching 120 mph, the Sea Island Hurricane devastated the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, resulting in approximately 1,000 deaths and $1 million in property damage. The severe economic aftermath, particularly in Beaufort County, led to profound societal and financial distress. With its shallow barometric pressure, the storm ranked among the most intense to strike the East Coast.

7. New England Hurricane (September 1938)

Also known as the “Long Island Express,” this hurricane was a deadly Category 3 storm blitzed through the northeastern United States. The hurricane claimed 600 lives and caused $308 million in damage. Its rapid forward speed and storm surge led to unprecedented damage, particularly in Long Island, New York, and Connecticut.

8. Florida Keys Labor Day Hurricane (August 1935)

This storm was one of the most intense U.S. hurricanes on record. This Category 5 storm ravaged the Florida Keys, leading to the tragic loss of hundreds of World War I veterans. With wind speeds over 157 mph, it caused 408 deaths and property damages estimated at $6 million, with the storm's total energy and intensity marking it as particularly devastating.

9. Hurricane Audrey (June 1957)

Audrey was a devastating Category 4 hurricane that formed in the Gulf of Mexico and struck the Texas-Louisiana border with ferocious winds between 130 and 156 mph. It also broke the record for June's highest wind speeds, hitting 233 km/h (145 mph) at landfall. The hurricane caused a significant storm surge in southwest Louisiana and claimed 390 lives, with damages totaling approximately $150 million.

10. Great Atlantic Hurricane (September 1944)

The Great Atlantic Hurricane of 1944, a devastating Category 5 storm, impacted the entire U.S. Atlantic coast and parts of Canada in September 1944, forming near the Windward Islands on September 9. It weakened into a Category 3 hurricane, with speeds between 112 and 129 mph winds, traversing a lengthy path along the U.S. East Coast. The Great Atlantic Hurricane caused the deaths of 390 individuals, including significant maritime losses, and resulted in about $100 million in damages.

11. Hurricane Camille (August 1969)

A monstrous Category 5 hurricane, Camille, slammed into the Mississippi coast with wind speeds exceeding 157 mph. It caused landslides and flash floods in the Appalachian Mountains, resulting in over 100 fatalities in Virginia. The storm was responsible for 256 deaths, primarily due to the intense rainfall and flash floods as it moved inland. Property damage reached an estimated $1.4 billion, ranking it among the strongest storms of the 20th century.

12. Hurricane Sandy (October 2012)

Often referred to as “Superstorm Sandy,” this Category 2 hurricane stretched 900 miles wide, affecting 24 U.S. states and causing catastrophic damage in New Jersey and New York. It claimed 233 lives and resulted in approximately $50 billion in damages, mainly due to the storm surge that flooded streets and subway systems. It caused massive power outages. The disaster revealed how vulnerable the U.S. is to harsh weather, raising alarms about climate change effects. Since then, affected places have worked on better emergency plans.

13. Hurricane Ian (September 2022)

Hurricane Ian, one of the most destructive recent storms, quickly escalated to a Category 5 with winds reaching 160 mph in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico before hitting land. As a Category 4 storm, it ravaged Florida and the Carolinas with wind speeds between 130 and 156 mph. Ian claimed 150 lives and caused an unprecedented $112 billion in damages, marking it as Florida's costliest hurricane.