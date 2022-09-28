Deadpool 3 Will Star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Reactions Are Wild

Have you heard? Hugh Jackman is playing Wolverine in the new Deadpool 3 movie! Ryan Reynolds himself is the one that broke the news in the most Deadpool way possible, “Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one.”

Social media exploded, and here is a collection of authentic, immediate responses to the Wolverine in Deadpool 3 news! Tweeter @NVPlays expressed, “You cannot just drop this on Twitter on a random Tuesday, Ryan.” Followed by an Avengers: Endgame joke.

Tweeter @Great_Katzby stated, “Me: Hugh Jackman should keep his Wolverine retired as LOGAN was the perfect sendoff that properly leveraged 17 years of fan familiarity, storytelling, and goodwill. Returning would undercut the emotional goodbye. Also, Me: Of course, I want to see Wolverine in #Deadpool3!”

Use@GraveNova shared, “If I finally get a comic accurate Wolverine outfit with him played by Hugh Jackman in this movie, I can die happily.”

Tweeter @Charalanahzard confessed, “The way this was delivered just made my stomach flip upside down. Oh my god, I was so sure I was in for an extremely minor update video.”

Tweeter @ohnorosco said, “Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, September 2024. I have a lot of thoughts (no surprise, I know), but first: wild to me that neither @Marvelnor @MarvelStudios has mentioned this yet. Prob a big show of confidence in Ryan Reynolds owning the character. So about that date?”

Wolverine and Deadpool fans alike exploded onto the scene with excited tweets. Tweeter @s_overthetop shared the famous reaction from The Office, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL!”

User @BigSpoon615 exclaimed, “WHAAAAT?!” And shared the Seinfeld happy dance!

Less Than Amused Fan Reactions

However, not all fans shared the same sentiment. Tweeter @holl_horse shared, “I love that Marvel is taking the one movie from the past ten years with any heart and dragging all the actors whose characters had satisfying conclusions back out of retirement. So they can have nerds clap because it's something they remember.”

But, mostly, people are pumped and frantically tweeting their excitement! Still, others had no words.

