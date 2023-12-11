Auto Dealers Hesitant To Embrace Online Sales Over Hidden Dealer Fees

The COVID-19 pandemic began almost four years ago, but we are still feeling the impacts of its devastation today. The automotive industry has faced a particularly unique challenge with the unexpected shift during the pandemic to embrace online retail to sell cars.

But now, in 2023, a dramatic turn has followed, with inventory shortages forcing a retreat from digital platforms.

Initially, online sales initiatives promised transparency and efficiency, which was a stark contrast to conventional dealership methods. But severe shortages in new and used cars, a return to opaque pricing, limited inventory access, and even bidding wars left customers paying inflated prices.

Inventory Woes and Dealers' Reluctance To Embrace Transparency

While some dealers avoided posting inventory online to hide soaring prices, others, faced with inventory shortages, found it economically unfeasible to maintain online selling ventures.

Though we have seen improvements in auto inventory levels for dealerships, some dealers remain wary of resuming transparent online sales.

But why? Well, their reluctance stems from the intricate web of extra fees integral to a car transaction—fees like vehicle price, incentives, trade-in values, fees, interest rates, warranties, and add-ons.

According to Forbes, these fees often remain undisclosed until customers commit to a deposit, deterring consumers from embracing online purchases without full transparency.

Even as automakers attempted online sales, these efforts failed to make substantial headway due to competitive pressures and legal entanglements, leaving many consumers confused by fragmented pricing strategies.

My husband and I fell victim to this when searching for a new family car. Online price tags would show affordable pricing, but as soon as we started drawing up paperwork, the additional costs from “dealer fees” added up to increase the price by almost 150%. The price tag online looked attractive, but the reality was that those numbers were far from accurate.

Third-Party Platforms: Leading the Revolution in Online Sales

Third-party platforms like Cars.com and potentially Amazon are emerging as end-to-end online car sales facilitators, bridging the gap between dealers and customers while offering transparency into profit centers.

This middle-man role allows dealers to manage inventory and pricing strategies differently for online and offline customers, mirroring the retail strategies of major retailers.

Amazon's recent partnership with Hyundai indicates a potential entrance into online car sales. However, concerns about dealer relationships, pricing transparency, and profitability may mess with its initial impact on the market.

The gradual transformation toward transparent online sales, albeit slow, seems increasingly plausible as these platforms find ways to navigate the complexities of the automotive market.