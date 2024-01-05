Over 9,000 Auto Dealers Jump at the Chance To Offer Biden’s EV Tax Credit

In a significant development for electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts and prospective buyers, the U.S. Treasury Department recently revealed that more than 9,000 auto dealers have registered for the point-of-sale EV tax credit since its launch on January 1st.

According to The Hill, this update follows a series of changes made to the credit under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was intended to simplify the process and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

Streamlining the Electric Vehicle Tax Credit

One of the fundamental changes brought about by the Inflation Reduction Act is the ability for EV buyers to claim the tax credit right at the point of purchase from registered dealers.

Previously, buyers had to wait until the following year to claim the credit when filing their taxes. This adjustment simplifies the process and provides an immediate financial incentive for prospective EV owners.

Surge in Dealer Registrations

The Treasury Department's latest announcement marks a significant increase in dealer registrations for the point-of-sale tax credit. The initial count in December was 7,000, which had already seen an increase to 7,400 by the end of the year. As of the latest update, this number has surged to over 9,000, indicating a growing interest among auto dealers in promoting and selling electric vehicles.

Time-Of-Sale Report Requirement

To claim the point-of-sale rebate, dealers must submit a “time-of-sale report” within a specific time frame after selling an electric vehicle. This requirement ensures transparency and compliance with the new tax credit rules.

It is worth noting that dealers have been actively submitting hundreds of these reports through the IRS Electronic Customer Service (IRS ECO) platform since January 1st.

Changes in Tax Credit Eligibility

Apart from the point-of-sale rebate, the Inflation Reduction Act introduced changes to the tax credit's eligibility criteria. The credit, which can reach up to $7,500, now excludes certain vehicles associated with foreign entities of concern, such as those partially owned by China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

To qualify for half of the credit, an EV's battery must consist of at least 40 percent critical minerals sourced from the U.S. or countries with free-trade agreements with the U.S. This requirement will gradually increase to 80 percent by 2027.

Why It Matters

For consumers, these changes represent a more straightforward and immediate path to accessing the EV tax credit, making electric vehicles a more attractive option.

The revised eligibility criteria also align with national security interests by reducing dependency on foreign entities for critical minerals and safeguarding the EV supply chain.

As the Biden administration continues to push for EV adoption and domestic manufacturing, understanding these changes becomes crucial for anyone considering an electric vehicle purchase. The modifications not only aim to boost the EV market but also contribute to reducing foreign influence in the EV and battery component supply chain.