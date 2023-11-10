Electric Vehicle Roadblock: Dealerships Struggle To Keep Pace With the EV Revolution

As the electric vehicle revolution overtakes the automotive industry, a big issue has emerged: car dealerships are not ready for the transition. Though the Biden administration's goal of having 2/3 of new cars sold in the United States be electric by 2032, dealerships are facing big challenges that may cause them to fall behind in adapting to the EV wave.

In the past, customers purchased vehicles directly from manufacturers, but in the 1940s and 1950s, dealerships lobbied for protectionist laws that prevented manufacturers from selling directly to consumers. Today, there are over 16,000 franchised auto dealerships that dominate the market.

Why Are Dealerships an Issue?

Why does this matter? Well, a new study conducted by the Sierra Club showed that 66% of these dealerships do not have an EV available for sale. 45% of those dealerships said that they were reluctant to offer EVs to consumers even if they did have them in stock.

Why are dealerships hesitating? There are multiple reasons, but it boils down to misinformation and adequate training, and they are ending up redirecting consumers toward gas-powered cars. All of these things lead to a frustrating buying experience for the customer.

What Is the Solution?

Tesla is one company that has challenged the traditional dealership model by selling directly to consumers. This seems to work well for electric vehicles because it allows salesmen to be trained and equipped to answer questions about electric vehicle ownership.

While consumers complain about instances where dealerships failed to provide accurate information about EVs, Tesla is able to provide confidence and information about their customers' purchasing process.

Of course, dealerships' hesitations play just a small role in the slow EV sales that we are seeing. The complexity of electric cars, large sales cycles, and a narrow profit margin directly impact the salesperson's commission structure. In turn, this may lead to the salesman hesitating in selling an electric vehicle to his customers.

As the future of electric vehicles unfolds, experts argue that the dealership-only model may not be suitable for the electric vehicle revolution while the EV transition is gathering. Momentum dealerships must find a balance between traditional practices and the demands that come along with electrifying the automotive industry.