Dealerships Want the EV Revolution To Slow Down as Sales Stagnate

Almost 4,000 American car dealerships have joined in asking President Biden to halt the EPA–mandated fuel–economy regulations that aim to make 60 percent of all U.S. auto sales electric vehicles (EVs) by the decade's end.

The Picture Does Not Look Pretty for EVs

The writing has been on the wall for some time.

EV adoption rates (outside of California) are dismal, public charging infrastructure is unreliable, their sales are floundering, and a recent Consumer Reports survey found them to be vastly less reliable than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Dealerships are now chiming in with their EV issue — they aren't selling. As Autoweek reports, during a recent automotive retail panel discussion, Tamaroff Group dealership president Eric Frehsee spoke about the issue of EVs sitting on dealer lots. Frehsee points out that dealers are “offering MSRP discounts” and “free home charging units” to move EVs off their lots, but consumers still hesitate to buy them.

Consumer hesitance around EVs is common. Martin French, managing director and partner for Berylls Strategy Advisors, who was part of the panel discussion, points to EV's exorbitant price tags and a “lack of consumer confidence” as primary reasons behind their dwindling sales. French also points out that “massive EV acceptance” will not happen if these vehicles are not affordable and people feel they are being “imposed on them,” with Frehsee adding that government mandates are some of the “biggest roadblocks” for EVs right now.

Frehsee added, “I don't believe we'll ever get to 100% EVs… in the Motor City.”

In a letter that the 3,882 dealerships wrote to President Biden asking him to reconsider the EPA's fuel–economy standards, they referred to EVs as vehicles that “are ideal for many people,” but the “reality” is that consumer's demand for EVs “is not keeping up with the large influx of” EVs due to “current regulations” that has them “stacking up” on dealership lots.

Dealerships Are Not the Only Ones Suffering From Lacking EV Demand

According to Autoweek, General Motors had planned to produce a million EVs a year starting in 2025. It's not an intelligent plan, considering they've only sold around 56,000 EVs this year through September. (And most of those have been the Chevy Bolt, which is getting discontinued.)

The company has already decided to push back the release of its Chevy Silverado EV pickup truck in October, citing slowing EV demand and engineering troubles. Could this mean that it gets delayed even further?

When recently addressing a crowd of Automotive Press Association reporters, GM CEO Mary Barra said that her company's “tactics” are changing and that they are still “focused on leveraging” their “internal–combustion engine portfolio.” Barra added that automakers “didn't really worry about profitability” when EVs first came to market because it was more about “how many EVs can you get out?” Not worrying about profitability is not a sound long–term business strategy.

EVs are not in demand right now. How far will the auto industry go, and how strictly can the EPA's regulations be enforced if no one buys EVs?