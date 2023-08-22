‘Harry Potter’ Death Eaters Are Coming to Universal Orlando

For the first time ever, Death Eaters are coming to Universal Orlando Resort. These followers of the “dark arts” from the Harry Potter series have only previously been seen in Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests can also purchase Death Eater-themed merchandise while visiting Diagon Alley this fall.

Death Eaters Are Coming to Universal Orlando

On select dates from September 1 through November 4, 2023, the Death Eaters will roam through Diagon Alley and lurk in the dark corners of Knockturn Alley. They will walk the streets looking for others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord. Guest will encounter these sinister witches and wizards face-to-face in this unique interactive encounter.

Whether the Death Eaters will appear during the day or only during Halloween Horror Nights is yet to be announced. In the past, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter hasn't been part of Halloween Horror Nights, but that looks to be changing.

What Is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights is a specially ticketed after-hours experience in Universal Studios Florida. This year's event will occur on select nights from September 1 through November 4.

Halloween Horror Nights features terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, and outrageous live entertainment. This year's event features 13 haunted houses, including The Exorcist: Believer, Stranger Things season 4, The Last of Us, and more.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are now available, and prices range from $79.99 to $119.99 plus tax, depending on the date. This event may not be suitable for some ages, even if the kids are mostly interested in the Harry Potter area.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley

Image Credit: Universal Parks and Resorts.

Located in Universal Studios Florida, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley transports guests into the world of Harry Potter. Guests can dine at the Leaky Cauldron or see the wand choose the wizard at Ollivanders. Take a ride deep underground at Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts or travel to Hogsmeade on the Hogwarts Express (park-to-park ticket required).

Walk along the cobblestone streets of Diagon Alley and shop for magical supplies or dine like wizards and witches. Brave the dark corners of Knockturn Alley, where followers of the Dark Arts go shopping.

Harry Potter Characters Previously Limited in The Parks

Although characters from the beloved series of books and movies can be seen throughout or heard the land, the appearance of major Harry Potter characters has been limited. Students from other wizarding schools give a musical performance in Hogsmeade in Universal's Islands of Adventure, and Celestina Warbeck sings in Diagon Alley.

This fall will mark the first time Death Eaters will be seen at Universal Orlando. Death Eaters are followers of Lord Voldemort, who is the nemesis of Harry Potter throughout the books and films. More news to follow as dates and times for their appearances are revealed.