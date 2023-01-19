U.S. Weighs ‘Extraordinary Measures’ As Government Hits Debt Limit

Today marks the 79th time the United States has been faced with raising the debt ceiling to meet its obligations.

Since 1960, 49 times a Republican president was in the White House and 29 times a Democrat ran the country.

What's At Stake

If the US decides not to raise the debt ceiling there are several programs that will freeze. Important, government-run programs like social security, Medicaid and Medicare, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (known commonly as food stamps), and many other government-administered programs will cease to have funding.

Here's where the big debate takes place. While Republicans are bent on tightening spending to ease debt, Democrats want to raise the debt ceiling to allow for ‘wiggle room.'

That hasn't stopped the mud-slinging, however, as Twitter will show.

@CNN posted about the debt limit and people have serious opinions on the matter.

The US hits the debt ceiling set by Congress, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to keep government openhttps://t.co/810MzaPiIS — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2023

@RepTimBurchett wants to tighten spending, which is not such a popular opinion.

Our government's vicious cycle:



➡️Hits borrowing limit

➡️Raises borrowing limit

➡️Keeps spending outrageously

➡️Rinse and repeat



It's long past time to break the cycle and tighten up our spending habits.https://t.co/o12SEVMRF9 — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) January 19, 2023

@jlwallen thinks both parties need to ‘grow up.'

If we ever needed a sign that the US government is dysfunctional, we have it today. America hit its debt ceiling and the childish bickering between two parties (who are supposed to serve us) is preventing action from being taken. Grow up, Congress, and do your jobs. — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) January 19, 2023

@RepLuttrell gave a basic economic breakdown of why the US ‘has to change course.'

Whiteboard Wednesday (Thursday): The US hit the debt ceiling today.



We have to take inventory and change course or there will be nothing left for the next generation! pic.twitter.com/DS6Bprkj3w — Congressman Morgan Luttrell (@RepLuttrell) January 19, 2023

@Blake_RESISTS believes the GOP is responsible for the debt ceiling limitation.

User @nanobiomedib thinks the Biden Administration is responsible with the spending for Ukraine and allowing illegal immigrants to continue to come into the US unchecked.

We are about to hit the debt ceiling, yet we are giving away billions to Ukraine and spending millions on illegals who continue to keep entering the country and become a burden for the US under the Biden administration😒 — Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@nanobiomedib) January 17, 2023

@TheSizzleReport thinks Democrats have been left to ‘clean up the mess' from the GOP.

♦️US hits debt ceiling, prompting Treasury to take extraordinary measures



♦️The GOP gave tax cuts to the wealthiest 1% and now Democrats are left to clean up their mess, as usual#Dems4USA #TaxTheRich 🔥🔥 https://t.co/SaVTr6iCqB — 🚨 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭🚨 (@TheSizzleReport) January 19, 2023

Extraordinary Measures

We, as a country, could argue all day about what ‘extraordinary measures' need to be taken to fix the problem of hitting the debt limit.

Raising the debt ceiling and tightening the US budget could both help curb the insane debt the US holds. We could cut spending to Ukraine or trim Federally funded programs.

No one solution is going to please everyone. However, given the state of our current US economy, action clearly must be taken and the longer we argue over what should be done, the more the average citizen is likely to suffer.

Do you agree we need to raise the debt ceiling, or should budget cuts be considered first?

