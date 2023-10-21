Is a Decade Old Technology About To Revolutionize Driving?

The modern world is defined (and made possible by) by technological innovation, one of the great harbingers of change.

In terms of the automotive world, the electric vehicle (EV) revolution is a prime example of this. As the auto industry continues to move away from manufacturing internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEs) and their parts, how cars are run and built will change forever.

And one technological change that’s steadily rising is something that’s been around for quite a while. As it becomes increasingly sophisticated, it stands a chance to make the driving experience (for both autonomous vehicles and human drivers) better than ever.

What is it?

It’s steer-by-wire steering, of course!

What’s a Steer-By-Wire System – And What Makes It Different?

In much the same way an electrical power steering system (EPAS) works, a steer-by-wire system is driven by an electric motor connected to a steering rack. However, unlike a traditional EPAS, there’s no mechanical connection to the driver because there’s no steering column.

What makes the most recent steer-by-wire systems so exciting is how engineers can be even more precise with each vehicle’s driving characteristics than ever before.

Because the mechanics of a steer-by-wire system are so simplified, the steering wheel directly controls a unit on the steering rack. The steering rack has motors that then move the wheels.

A computer connects them, signaling the driver’s input, based on how the steering wheel is moved, straight to the steering rack. It’s very simple.

However, the computer can override the driver in deciding what the car’s wheels will ultimately do. It’s great for vehicles with autonomous or semi-autonomous driving modes.

For example, vehicles with safety features, like accident avoidance, can take over and steer clear of impending danger on the road when a driver is not normally quick enough to react.

These newest steer-by-wire systems will also allow drivers to choose even more precise driving modes. Just think about how some vehicles have options such as Sport and Eco or Sport and Comfort that can allow for driving with an electric powertrain or increased suspension, respectively, but this will be even better.

Another cool feature is that steer-by-wire systems could enable vehicles to be operated with smaller steering wheels or even a joystick, which could help less physically able motorists.

If any of this sounds familiar to any aviation enthusiasts who might be reading this, that's because certain aircraft have been using fly-by-wire systems for decades. One reason for this is that these systems are “fully redundant,” meaning that there’s always a backup to take over if any crucial components malfunction.

So, steer-by-wire systems can essentially ensure a safer and more precise driving experience in the future.

As of right now, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X and the 2024 Lexus RZ 450e will come with steer-by-wire systems.