7 Decluttering Mantras To Live By To Let That Clutter Go

Decluttering is a struggle for many. However, some helpful decluttering quotes may encourage you to let the clutter go. Of course, the best-known method for decluttering is the 20/20 Rule.

The 20/20 Rule states that if an item costs less than $20 and takes less than 20 minutes to replace, you can get rid of it. Still, one Redditor wanted to know if there were more helpful quotes or principles to guide one's decision to let go of clutter that should really be gone. And the answer is yes.

Here are other interesting decluttering principles, according to Redittors, that you may find helpful when it gets tough to let go of stuff.

1. If I Didn’t Already Own It, Would I Buy It Today?

You already know your current needs, so you'll always be able to consider this question.

Pretend, using one Redditor's decision-making method, that you could purchase the item if it were sitting on a shelf in a thrift shop. Would you do so? This should make the answer extremely clear.

Just because something has been in your house for some time does not mean you would choose to buy it if you had the option. Therefore, you can let it go.

2. Always Put It Away

Items in the home should have a proper place to help you stay organized. Now, if an item doesn't have a designated spot, do you want to move it around to tidy it up constantly? Highly unlikely! This relates to the One Touch Rule.

Redditor Sheilastretch says they remind themselves that they’ll be using more energy and time if they keep shuffling items around.

3. Need, Want, or Guilt

People hold on to items because they think they need them, want them, or just feel guilty or bad throwing them away. It surely helps to reevaluate your reasons for keeping stuff.

For example, are you keeping items out of guilt or “duty” because it was a gift you didn't like and would never use? Or did you acquire them “for my fantasy self,” which adds another layer of sadness, guilt, or frustration?

A Redditor said, “It's better to own things you need/want/use now, not clutter your life with things that remind you of things or who you are not (yet). Giving up such items doesn't mean you can never be that version of yourself, just that you realize you aren't there yet and don't need visual reminders about things you don't currently do or have control over.”

4. If This Was Covered in Dust Would I Clean It?

Who would want to clean something unnecessary over and over? The correct response is that you wouldn't.

Thanks to the Nourishing Minimalism theory, people can move from being undecided to making a quick decision. For example, when decluttering (and buying), one Redditor who lives in a country with a lot of dust asks themselves, “Do I want to dust this?” If the answer is no, it is on the declutter and do-not-buy list.

5. Appreciate Without Ownership

One Redditor settles for admiring rather than acquiring to stop clutter in its tracks. They are content with simply admiring what they feel tempted to buy or keep. Even with an “if I don’t buy it now, it’ll be gone when I come back” mindset, this principle can help curb impulse buying.

6. Everything Is Just Pre-garbage

This principle speaks to me personally because it is based on a principle I've always held dear: the meanings we give to or place on things determine their worth and value.

According to a Redditor, nothing is permanent, and its value is only what you decide to give it. So, it's a matter of conditioning your mind to accept that whatever you're attempting to let go of isn't worth keeping.

7. 90/90 Rule

If you haven't used something in the past 90 days, chances are you won't use it in the next 90 days. So, if you cannot answer yes to both, you should eliminate it.

Of course, this doesn't apply to everything. But as one Redditor pointed out, it's a good starting point for things like clothing, kitchenware, and accumulated “stuff.”

