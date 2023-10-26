Decoding 50 Song Lyrics You’ve Always Misheard

We’ve all misheard song lyrics at times. Whether it’s due to poor production or we just can’t tune in to what the artist is saying. The mix-up can be hilarious occasionally, with our version of the track being much funnier than the original.

Various websites and forums have discussed this phenomenon, and here is a round-up of the best misheard lyrics.

1. “Purple Haze” – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

There is a name for this occurrence, and the term is “mondegreen.” One of the most well-known examples comes from the 1967 track “Purple Haze.” While Jimi Hendrix sings “Scuse me while I kiss the sky,” many hear it as “Scuse me while I kiss this guy.”

2. “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” – The Beatles

Along with the Jimi Hendrix example, this from The Beatles is probably the most infamous misheard lyric. Some hear the line “The girl with kaleidoscope eyes” as “The girl with colitis goes by.” This

“mondegreen” was highlighted in the sitcom The Nanny, but I recall it from Bill Bryson’s writing.

3. “Wuthering Heights” – Kate Bush

A popular U.K. comedy quiz show, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, confirmed a familiar misheard lyric. In keeping with a medical theme, when Kate Bush sings, “You had a temper, like my jealousy,” some hear it as “You had distemper.”

4. “Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't)” – Buzzcocks

Speaking of Buzzcocks, I completely misheard the first line of this song when it was released in 1978. I was convinced that Pete Shelley sang, “You stir my natural emulsion.” Secretly, I must have known that he wasn’t referring to some form of organic paint, but it took until the Pete Yorn version in Shrek 2 for me to discover that the actual lyric was “You spurn my natural emotions.”

5. “You’re the one that I Want” – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

I was unaware of a misheard lyric in this signature song from my youth. This iconic tune from the movie Grease contains the opening line, “I got chills, they’re multiplying.” Dancing would be tricky if the misheard, “I got shoes, they’re made of plywood,” were the actual lyrics.

6. “Blowin’ in the Wind” – Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s on-stage persona has always suggested a loner, sitting in his room writing new songs. But could his only friends be insects? In this 1963 song, several people mishear, “These answers my friend,” as “These ants are my friends.”

7. Freed From Desire: Gala Rizzatto

After over forty years of attending concerts in person, my hearing is slightly suspect. Therefore, I may be the only person on earth who misunderstands the opening line of this 1997 song. The published line is “My love has got no money, he’s got his strong beliefs,” but I’m sure it’s “My dog has got no money, he’s got his stronger briefs.”

8. “Tiny Dancer” – Elton John

Those who study this phenomenon will be aware of this misunderstanding. Instead of “Hold me closer, tiny dancer,” many hear the words “Hold me closer, Tony Danza.” Some think it originates from an episode of Friends where Phoebe Buffay signs the alternate version.

9. “Message in a Bottle” – The Police

When The Police broke in the late 1970s, some listeners had trouble deciphering Sting’s unique vocal style. Among many misheard lyrics from this band, one concerns the line “A year has passed since I wrote my note.” Could he really be singing, “A year has passed since I broke my nose?”

10. “Bad Moon Rising” – Credence Clearwater Revival

Like other artists, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival has been known to sing the alternative lyrics on stage. At the end of each “Bad Moon Rising” verse, the line”There’s a bad moon on the rise” is commonly misheard as “There’s a bathroom on the right.”

11. “I Believe in Miracles” – Hot Chocolate

I can’t speak for the rest of the world’s population in 1975, but my friends and I had trouble with the opening line of this song. Instead of hearing “I believe in miracles,” we were convinced that singer Errol Brown was putting his faith in “Milkos,” a popular chewy sweet of the time.

12. “Livin’ On a Prayer” – Bon Jovi

Were Tommy and Gina secret naturists? Many listeners understand the line, “It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not,” as “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not.”

13. “Mysterious Ways” – U2

Veteran Irish rockers U2 could be singing about an enigmatic female, or maybe they were fondly recalling a trip to SeaWorld. Are they singing “She moves in mysterious ways,” or is it “Shamu the mysterious whale?”

14. “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was an unusual song when it was released, and most of the words were difficult to understand. There are many options for misheard lyrics, but my favorite is “Beelzebub has a devil for a sideboard” instead of “Beelzebub has a devil put aside.”



15. “Monsters in the Parasol” – Queens of the Stone Age

Before I knew the meaning behind “Monsters in the Parasol,” I’d assumed it was a bunch of random, spaced-out lyrics. That’s why I genuinely believe that, in the last line of the final verse, Josh sings, “You’ve got a hole in your piano stool.” The actual line seems more explicit, so I still prefer my version.

16. “Like a Virgin” – Madonna

One of Madonna’s early hits has also led to confusion. The clue is in the title, but is she singing “Touched for the very first time,” or “Touched for the 31st time?”

17. “Blank Space” – Taylor Swift

It’s hard to comprehend how this can get mixed up, but you must listen to “Blank Space” to work it out. Instead of “Got a long list of ex-lovers,” many hear it as “Got a long list of Starbucks lovers.” Apparently, even Taylor’s mom hears the wrong version.

18. “Rock the Casbah” – The Clash

Popular opinion suggests that many hear the title of this song as “Rock the Cat Box.” I wasn’t aware of that one, but I had confused part of this 1982 track by U.K. punk rockers the Clash. I always wondered why somebody called “Sheree” didn’t like it, as opposed to the actual words “Sharif don’t like it.”

19. “I’m a Believer” – The Monkees

According to the original song, The Monkees had given up on finding love before a chance meeting. Micky Dolenz sings. “Then I saw her face. Now I’m a believer.” Misheard lyrics change the meaning completely, with some listeners hearing, “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her.”

20. “Daydream Believer” – The Monkees

Mention of the Monkees reminded me of another Mondegreen from schooldays. A friend thought the words to “Daydream Believer” included the line “Wipe the sleet out of my eyes.” I pointed out that Davy Jones was singing “sleep,” but she wasn’t convinced, arguing that he may have slept outside on a wet night.

21. “Dancing Queen” – ABBA

Does the “Dancing Queen” in question “feel the beat from the tambourine,” or, as some people hear, “from the tangerine?” I don’t get the reference to citrus fruit myself, but this is said to be a common misunderstanding.

22. “Panama” – Van Halen

It may seem an odd subject for a song, and maybe that’s why so many people mishear “Panama.” Some believe David Lee Roth is singing “Animal” while others are heading “Padded Bra.”

23. No More Heroes: The Stranglers

Included in a long list of many heroes is “Dear Old Lenny.’ Most people know that the Lenny in question, referred to by singer Hugh Cornwell, is the comedian Lenny Bruce. When I first heard the track in the 1970s, I mistook this for “Dear Old Lenin,” who would have been a rather more questionable hero.

24. “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

The speed at which Ariana moves on from a relationship is summed up when she sings, “Thank you next, thank you next, thank you next, I’m so grateful for my ex.” Another way to deal with a painful breakup is through comfort eating, which would be perfect if the lyrics really were “Bacon eggs, bacon eggs, bacon eggs, I’m so grateful for my eggs.”

25. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” – Nirvana

There are many misheard lyrics to this song. When Kurt sings “Here we are now, entertain us,” some hear “In containers.” The chorus “A mulatto, an albino” has been translated as “I’m a lion, I’m a vinyl,” but I seem to be hearing “My name’s Lionel.”

26. “The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” – Gladys Knight

This is a moving song from an iconic artist, but there’s a simple misheard lyric that sports fans have tuned into. When Gladys Knight sings, ‘”If anyone should ever write my life story,” many hear, “If Billy Bonds should ever write my life story.” Billy Bonds was a well-known U.K. soccer player, so, in the U.S., you could change it to Barry Bonds, and the mondegreen would still work.

27. “True” – Spandau Ballet

Could a cat misinterpret a song lyric? When “True” was released, an owner called a national radio show to claim that their pet misheard “much is” as “munchies.” This led to much meowing and feline pleading as the owner refused to give them their favorite treat, known by the same name.

28. “I Try” – Macy Gray

Macy’s desire comes out in the key lyric, “My world crumbles when you are not near.” The meaning of “I Try,” can be twisted right around if the misheard version, “I blow bubbles when you are not near,” is the correct one.

29. “Monkey Gone to Heaven” – Pixies

I question some of these entries, but this is cited as a common misunderstanding. As Black Francis gets to the chorus, is he really singing “This monkey’s gone to heaven,” or “This donkey’s gone to Devon,” as some suggest?

30. “Zephyr Song” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

I had correctly heard the lyric “Fly away on my Zephyr,” but it always brought to mind a classic Zephyr car produced by the Ford company. Perhaps things would be less complicated if I, like many others, had misheard this as “Fly away on my sofa.”

31. “Constant Craving” – K.D. Lang

Food products regularly make an appearance in lits of this kind. Maybe we’re thinking ahead to dinner and not concentrating on the song being played out. This could be why some hear “Constant Craving” as “Can’t Stand Gravy.”

32. “Unbreak My Heart” – Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton must be another picky eater, as she’s dismayed by the fact that it’s “Sage and Onion” again. Most people know she’s begging someone to “Say that you love me again,” but the alternate version is funnier.

33. “Two Tickets to Paradise” – Eddie Money

Famous for its long and bewildering guitar riff, “Two Tickets to Paradise” also has a common mondegreen lurking within. As Eddie belts out the title, some think he’s singing, “I’ve got two chickens to paralyze.”

34. “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

The music world was so taken aback by this rap-country crossover that it misunderstood the key lyric in the title. Just what did Lil Nas X have in mind when he said, “I’m gonna take my horse to a hotel room?” Fortunately, he was leading the animal to the “Old Town Road.”

35. “Wonderwall” – Oasis

In the U.K., some listeners can hear references to Sainsbury’s, a popular grocery chain. On a global basis, there is a misheard lyric that everyone can enjoy. When Liam Gallagher sings, “Back Beat, the word is on the street that the fire in your heart is out.” Many misinterpret that as “There’s a fire in your Aunty’s house.”

36. “Enter Sandman” – Metallica

James Hetfield may be singing about dreams, but “Enter Sandman” is the stuff of nightmares. One typical line references “Dreams of war, dreams of lies, dreams of dragon’s fire and of dreams that will bite.” It’s chilling stuff, but changing the last bit to “And of baked apple pie,” it’s much more wholesome.

37. “Get Ur Freak On” – Missy Elliott

Was Missy Elliott an ice cream salesperson in a previous career? When it gets to the chorus, listeners hear “Get your free cone,” instead of “Get Ur Freak On.”

38. “Le Freak” – Chic

Speaking of freaks, the lyrics to “Le Freak” discuss some of our favorite farm animals. The entire opening line is heard as “Aww freak cow, le freak, c’est sheep.”

39. “Rednex” – Cotton Eye Joe

There must be somebody who misses the Psychedelic Eurodance Cowboy scene, but I’ve yet to meet them. “Cotton Eye Joe” mainly consists of four lines, the first two of which are indecipherable. The song opens with “If it hadn’t been for Cotton Eye Joe.” I thought it was “I’ve got a bin for Cotton Eye Joe,” which is ironic as that’s where most of the vinyl and CDs ended up.

40. “La Isla Bonita” – Madonna

Is this another song where a good story gets in the way of the truth? I instantly recognized the line “Last night, I dreamt of San Pedro.” Apparently, others took it as “Last night I dreamt of some Play-Doh,” while another, funnier but unlikely version is “Last night I dreamt of some bagels.”

41. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” – Eurythmics

If you look hard enough on any social media platform, you’ll see a photo of a board outside a shop, stating, “Sweet dreams are made of this, who am I to dis’ a brie?” It’s a genuinely funny piece of salesmanship, but it’s claimed that many can hear “Sweet Dreams Are Made of Cheese” when this song is played.

42. “Losing my Religion” – R.E.M.

Is it “That’s me in the corner, that’s me in the spotlight,” or “Let’s pee in the corner, let’s pee in the spotlight.” I know someone who sang the chorus as “Eating braised wood pigeon,” but that wasn’t a mondegreen; it was wholly made up.

43. “One in Ten” – UB40

Once, when this song was played on the radio in 1981, I recall the D.J. trying to repeat the line, “A statistic, a reminder of a world that doesn’t care.” Instead, they read out, “A statistical reminder of things that just aren’t there.” It’s not a particularly funny mondegreen, but it struck me at the time that he might have bothered to do some research. More than forty years later, I’m still a pedant with a long memory.

44. “Human” – The Killers

There has been constant debate over the meaning of the line “Are we human or are we dancers,” since this song was released in 2008. Perhaps it’s due to this confusion that some believe Brandon is singing, “Are we human or are we denser?”

45. “Stir it up” – Bob Marley

He’s singing about stirring things, so why shouldn’t the lyric be “Cereal, little darlin’ cereal?” It makes sense, but Bob Marley sings the correct line: “Stir it up, little darlin’ stir it up.”

46. “Eye of the Tiger” – Survivor

The classic tune from the Rocky movie makes it onto this list. “Eye of the Tiger” seems reasonably straightforward, lyric-wise, with no room for confusion, but instead of the line “The last known survivor stalks his prey in the night,” some can hear, “The last known survivor stocks his bread in the night.”

47. “Genie in a Bottle” – Christina Aguilera

Cats are a common theme on this thread. Maybe it’s because we are all pet lovers that we hear related words in songs. In “Genie in a Bottle,” many mishear “Come, come come on and let me out,” as “Come, come come on and let meeow.”

48. “Chasing Pavements” – Adele

Apparently, instead of “Chasing Pavements,” others can hear “Chasing Penguins.” I can hear “pavements,” but I’m unsure about the rest of the line. I’m hearing, “Should I give up, or should I just see Jason Pavements?”

49. “Loser” – Beck

If you’re going to veer off into Spanish for no apparent reason, you shouldn’t be surprised if people can’t understand. I always thought “Soy un perdedor” was “So I’m paranoid.” According to other sources, it’s commonly misheard as “So I overfed the dog.”

50. “We Built This City” – Starship

I’ll round off this review with this gem. It’s hilarious, even though I suspect it may be made up. I once attended a party where the host had deliberately substituted “rock and roll” for “sausage rolls: in the theme. Has something similar happened when some claim that Starship “Built this city on sausage rolls?:

