24 Essential Deep Cuts Every David Bowie Fan Needs To Know

ByRoxana Loomes Trending Topics
David Bowie - Sound and Vision Tour - 5th September 1990 - Zagreb, Croatia
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

David Bowie was one of the most versatile artists of the twentieth century. Rising to fame in the 1970s, he peaked commercially in the 1980s, but his music remained relevant until he passed away in 2016. Over these five decades, he produced unforgettable hits and deep cuts that fans still love today.

Rock and Roll Suicide (1972)

British rock star, David Bowie, on first U.S. tour, performs at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium 23 October 1972
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

David Bowie infamously claimed this was the last song he would ever play during the last Ziggy Stardust concert. The audience was shocked, and “Rock and Roll Suicide” made a mark on fans because of his announcement. The song, however, only depicts the demise of Ziggy Stardust, as fans realized after Bowie’s prolific career continued unabated.

Five Years (1972)

The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars - David Bowie
Image Credit: RCA.

“Five Years” works great with the overarching concept of Ziggy Stardust. Bowie’s over-the-top character was supposedly an alien announcing the end of humanity. The song worked great to give the entire album a sense of doom, and it was one of the rare Ziggy Stardust songs that David Bowie included in his live shows in the 2000s.

The Bewlay Brothers (1971)

David Bowie
Image Credit: RCA Records.

“The Bewlay Brothers” may or may not have been inspired by Bowie’s real-life half-brother, Terry, who had schizophrenia. David Bowie initially denied that there was any inspiration behind the song. Later, he admitted he had been musing on his brother’s position in his life. Either way, the song is a deep cut that fans love.

Panic in Detroit (1973)

David Bowie
Image Credit: RCA Records.

David Bowie first played “Panic in Detroit” during the final days of his Ziggy Stardust tour. Fans received it so well that he included it on Aladdin Sane, according to Far Out Magazine. It was also the result of Iggy Pop’s growing influence on Bowie’s music and their friendship.

Quicksand (1971)

David Bowie at Pork at London's Roundhouse 1971.
Image Credit: Djmehow/WikiCommons.

Far from being an iconic song in the 1970s, “Quicksand” is all over the place, but in a good way. Although Bowie claimed he found inspiration during his first experience of the American dream, its message is a confused hodge-podge of World War II references. Nevertheless, fans find it one of the best songs on Hunky Dory.

The Width of a Circle (1970)

David Bowie
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

“The Width of a Circle” took advantage of Bowie’s bandmate, Mick Ronson, and his guitar-playing skills. Although the song never got the same attention as the title track of this album, it was unforgettable to audiences when Bowie played a live extended version of it during his Ziggy Stardust tour.

Stay (1976)

David Bowie in Charlotte Park Center, North Carolina, 5 July 1974
Image Credit: Hunter Desportes/WikiCommons.

Like the rest of Station to Station, “Stay” doesn’t belong to any particular genre. The unique song he created was why fans went rabid, calling it a masterpiece.

Station to Station (1976)

David Bowie at O'Keefe center, Toronto 02/28/1976
Image Credit: Jean-Luc/WikiCommons.

This title track gives insight into what was fueling Bowie’s creative madness in the mid-seventies. High all the time, he managed to come up with a ten-minute song that confused everyone before making them marvel at his musical prowess… even when under the influence of drugs.

Moonage Daydream (1972)

David Bowie interprétant Ziggy Stardust à Newcastle upon Tyne (Royaume-Uni) en 1972
Image Credit: Rik Walton/WikiCommons.

“Moonage Daydream” is yet another song that fully embraces Mick Ronson's incredible talent. Bowie loved his guitar player’s solo so much that he often left him alone on the stage to get all the credit while playing it live during the Ziggy Stardust tour.

Teenage Wildlife (1980)

David Bowie
Image Credit: Distributed by EMI America, Public Domain/Wiki Commons.

“Teenage Wildlife” was Bowie’s first foray into new wave. Like before, David Bowie embraced the new sound and made it his own. Once again, he reinvented his music to match the latest trends and created a Gary Numan-inspired number that fans went crazy for.

Look Back in Anger (1979)

David Bowie in a 1979 publicity photo for his album Lodger.
Image Credit: RCA Records/WikiCommons.

Lodger wasn’t a commercial success for Bowie, primarily because it was more experimental than what he had done so far (and that’s saying a lot). However, “Look Back in Anger” became a fan favorite, especially because it is more of a rock anthem than other songs of this era.

Strangers When We Meet (1995)

More details English singer-songwriter David Bowie poses in the Oval Office in front of President Clinton's desk during a visit to the White House. Photographer: Barbara Kinney
Image Credit: National Archives/WikiCommons.

The nineties were another era of reinvention for David Bowie. Outside, a collaboration with Brian Eno, with whom Bowie had worked extensively, was a curious combination of experimental music and lyrics. For its part, “Strangers When We Meet” is an unlikely ballad that fans immediately gravitated toward.

Without You (1983)

David Bowie Let's Dance promo photo, 1983.
Image Credit: Rogers & Cowan Inc, EMI America/WikiCommons.

Let’s Dance was one of Bowie’s most commercially successful albums. Most people instantly recognize “China Girl” and “Let’s Dance.” However, “Without You,” although not as recognizable, also gets its share of love, especially because of its moody sound.

Andy Warhol (1971)

David Bowie
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

“Andy Warhol” is barely a song, seeing how it starts with Bowie and his band talking about it without realizing the tape is running. Nevertheless, it pays tribute to a fellow visionary who wouldn’t have appreciated a run-of-the-mill or traditional anthem to a famous person.

Memory of a Free Festival (1969)

David Bowie performing at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, PA, during the Diamond Dogs Tour, July 1974.
Image Credit: RCA Records/WikiCommons.

Before fame came, David Bowie regularly played in pubs, trying to make a name for himself. As such, he organized a free festival. His name was too obscure to draw crowds, so he had to be the only star in attendance. This song is a memory of that event, complete with the hippie looks of the era.

Weeping Wall (1977)

David Bowie. 05 July 1974 - Charlotte Park Centre
Image Credit: Hunter Desportes/Shutterstock.

“Weeping Wall” resulted from Bowie’s obsession with atmospheric music, fueled by his collaboration with Brian Eno. The piece works great to set out the atmosphere for Low but doesn’t give fans a chance to appreciate Bowie’s voice. Nevertheless, it’s a favorite for many.

Sense of Doubt (1977)

David Bowie and Dana Gillespie, BowPromo (1971)
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

“Sense of Doubt” is strongly rooted in Berlin, maybe more so than the title track of this album. Making great use of piano music, the song almost feels like part of a soundtrack and makes fans see a completely different side of Bowie’s music.

Slip Away (2002)

David Bowie
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

“Slip Away” is a powerful ballad that decries the end of an era. Repurposed from Bowie’s 2001 unreleased album Toy, the song is instantly memorable not because of the lyrics but because of how sentimental yet effective the music is.

Win (1975)

Photo of David Bowie and Cher from her solo variety television program Cher.
Image Credit: CBS Television/WikiCommons.

A foray into R&B completely different from “Fame,” “Win” barely resembles any other Bowie song. Although in line with the sound of Young Americans in general, “Win” goes in a different direction, signaling that Bowie was not just mimicking soul music but had internalized it.

Cygnet Committee (1969)

David Bowie: The Return Of The Thin White Duke, full-page photo in Circus Magazine.
Image Credit: Circus Magazine/WikiCommons.

Bowie recognized how great “Cygnet Committee” was, although others disagreed. He wanted the track to be a single. As it turns out, fans agreed with him in the long term, and this song is one of the deep cuts that lambast tradition as effectively or more so than “Space Oddity.”

The London Boys (Alternate Version) (2001)

Clinton speaks with English singer-songwriter David Bowie and his band in the Outer Oval Office during a visit to the White House. Photographer: Barbara Kinney
Image Credit: National Archives/WikICommons.

Another song that was supposed to make it onto the unreleased Toy album, “The London Boys,” was originally released in 1966. As such, it displays a different Bowie than the incredible singer of the 2000s. When re-recorded for Toy, the song feels like Bowie had decided to address his younger self, who was just discovering his voice.

Tumble and Twirl (1984)

David Bowie in a 1984 promotional photo for his album Tonight.
Image Credit: EMI America/WikiCommmons.

Following on the heels of Let’s Dance, Tonight didn’t experience the same commercial success. To boot, “Tumble and Twirl” is experimental and doesn’t feel at home in Bowie’s eighties pop style. Nevertheless, the song deserves a spot on this list because of its left-field feel.

Everyone Says Hi (2002)

David Bowie performs at Tweeter Center outside Chicago in Tinley Park,IL, USA on August 8, 2002. Photo by Adam Bielawski
Image Credit: Adam Bielawski/WikiCommons.

Nobody knows if this poignant song describes Bowie’s inability to properly deal with his father’s death as a young man or his need to reconcile with his estranged son. Nevertheless, it’s a wonderful treatise about the meaning of death, grief, and reconciliation.

Dollar Days (2016)

David Bowie at Vanity Fair Party for the 6th Annual Tribeca Film Festival, New York State Supreme Courthouse, New York, NY, April 24, 2007
Image Credit: Everett Collection/Shutterstock.

Although Black Star received much attention because of its release just days before Bowie’s passing, not all songs from this album were instant hits. “Dollar Days” doesn’t have the majesty of this album’s title track, but it’s an off-beat song that shows that Bowie was still having fun while recording his last album.