80s Anthems: 15 Fan-Voted Songs That Epitomized the Decade’s Musical Spirit

There are some hot takes that manage to hit a chord with fans amid the frenzy of always-changing trends, leaving a trail of controversy in their wake. Here are 15 songs that have stirred the most fervent reactions.

1 – Careless Whisper

The record, with its iconic saxophone riff, was released in 1984 and quickly rose to commercial success worldwide. At least ten nations ranked it number one, and over 6 million copies were sold globally.

Originally sung by George Michael, it has been covered by several artists, including the Jazz musician Dave Koz, who relives a man's guilt after an extra-marital affair.

2 – Thriller

The ‘King of Pop' Michael Jackson made this song a chilly thrill with its horror effects of thunder, creaking doors, and wolf howls. He then stepped things up in the video version with the dance routine as a zombie with a throng of undead, making it the first music video to be inducted into the National Film Registry.

3 – What's Love Got To Do With It

This award-winning song takes the opposite direction of many romance songs about enduring relationships. It's a simple message: It's physical; love has nothing to do with it. Fueled by her then-recent divorce, Tina Turner made a remarkable comeback with this song that has remained relatable down the decades.

By the sheer popularity of the song today, love's got everything to do with it.

4 – Let's Dance

“Let's Dance” was released as the album's lead single in both full-length and edited formats, and it quickly rose to the top of the charts worldwide, including in the UK and the US, becoming Bowie's best-selling song of all time.

The track garnered accolades for its production, commercial viability, accessibility, and catchiness and has been included on lists of his finest songs.

5 – Caribbean Queen

Billy Ocean overkills this romantic melody that still makes the list of pop culture hot takes today. It takes us through the chance love of two people who initially sought a good time.

While the lyrics speak to the feeling of stability and safety in their relationship, the rhythm evokes the affection that a man naturally feels towards a woman he's set his sights on.

6 – When Doves Cry

This lead single from American singer-songwriter Prince's sixth studio album, “Purple Rain,” was composed to reflect intertwined parental issues and a love affair. It touches on a crumbling love affair and the couple's fear of being very much like their parents.

Immediately following Prince's demise, the song reappeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number eight.

7 – Footloose

This 80s classic by Kenny Loggins still has the power to get people moving. It was created for the 1984 Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer movie of the same name. The music enjoyed great popularity and is still a favorite among many today due to its upbeat lyrics and catchy music.

8 – We Are The World

A world anthem and a charity single, this song was another hit by the King of Pop, written in collaboration with Lionel Richie and featuring some of the best artists of the era who made the song complete with its passion, dedication, harmony, and beauty. It became the first single to be certified multiple-platinum.

9 – Don't You (Forget About Me)

As if on cue, many haven't forgotten about this simple plea of a writer asking the addressee not to sever the bonds of friendship they had formed. The rock band Simple Minds released this song in 1985 and was inspired by the movie The Breakfast Club.

10 – Time After Time

This signature song earned Cindy Lauper a Grammy. It relates the sympathy for an ex-lover to the point of not wanting to move on without the ex drawing inspiration from the tumultuous relationships the individual songwriters were contending with at the time.

The raw feel of the vocals is a rare feat for many songs of this caliber, but it's one anyone will enjoy time after time.

11 – Beat It

From a song of horror to a song for charity, Michael Jackson now largely emphasizes purposefully leaving a fight to prevent violence with this rock song. It is based on the self-examination that occurs in everyone, but particularly in men who find themselves in a win-at-all-costs scenario.

Here Jackson brings two gangs together through the power of music and dance.

12 – In The Air Tonight

One of Phil Collins' most well-known songs and frequently referred to as his signature tune, this solo single is notable for its drum break near the end, which has been dubbed “the sleekest, most melodramatic drum break in history” and one of the “101 Greatest Drumming Moments.”

Collins wrote the song in the wake of his divorce, expressing much grief, despair, and frustration.

13 – Don't Stop Believin'

Nudged by his father’s encouraging words: “Son, don’t stop believing,” Cain (a member of the rock band) started Journey on a journey to this composition that waited 20 years before becoming a full-fledged American classic and is now considered one of the best songs of all time.

The beauty of those words still resonates with many hopefuls today.

14 – Take On Me

Yearning, love, and tragedy were infused in this dancing piece that is beautiful and conveys ease and convenience. The song was A-ha's first promotional single, released in September 1984, and it became their biggest hit in their home country of Norway, instantly peaking at number one in eleven countries.

15 – Girls Just Want To Have Fun

This fun dance song from 1983 was the first major single released by Cyndi Lauper off her debut studio album. This woman-empowering song topped the charts in the 80s and was nominated in 1985 for two Grammys!

Source: Reddit