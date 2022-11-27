Senator Suggests Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws

In a CNN interview on Sunday, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy stated that the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that refuse to implement gun laws. Senator Murphy used the recent Colorado shooting to bolster his suggestion.

Sanctuary Counties

Senator Murphy publicly condemned Colorado counties that identified themselves as “Second Amendment sanctuaries.” He claims that these counties are attempting to get around state and federal laws. In 2019, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a “red flag law,” which allowed law enforcement to confiscate firearms if they had reasonable suspicion that an individual was a danger to society or themselves. The law took effect in 2020.

After the law was passed, more than half of the counties in the state passed some form of “Second Amendment sanctuary” legislation.

“The majority of counties in this country declare that they are not going to enforce state and federal gun laws, they have decided that they are going to essentially refuse to implement the laws that are on the books. That is a growing problem in this country,” Murphy said. “I think we’re gonna have to have a conversation about that in the United States Senate. Do we want to continue to supply fundamental law enforcement in counties that refuse to implement state and federal gun laws?”

The shooting took place in one of these sanctuary counties, calling into question whether these counties are actually protecting their residents by not following state and federal laws.

No “Assault Weapons” Ban

President Joe Biden made it clear in a speech he gave after the Colorado shooting that he was determined to ban all “assault weapons.” Although the term “assault weapon” does not have a concrete definition, it has been classified by those who are against them as high-powered rifles, like AR-15s, that can shoot 30 rounds without needing to be reloaded.

Senator Murphy conceded that with the current split in the Senate, there would not be enough votes to pass such a ban. The proposed legislation would require 60 votes, and multiple Republicans would need to back the ban, which seems highly unlikely.

Murphy had a different solution in mind, however. He suggested that police departments that refuse to comply with gun control laws should be defunded. This isn't the first time Murphy has suggested defunding the police.

After the George Floyd incident in 2020, Murphy was an outspoken advocate for gun reform and called for an end to federal funding for police officers in schools. He argued that the money that is spent on police officers would be better spent on guidance counselors, nurses, and other school employees.

“You’re just temporarily taking guns away from people,“ he said. “I think we have to have a conversation about whether we can continue to fund law enforcement in these states where they’re refusing to implement these gun laws.”

