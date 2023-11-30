Delayed Mourning: 24 Celebrities You Might Not Realize Are Dead

In a world where we gain access to news via so many different channels, it’s hard to miss an update on our favorite celebrities. However, there are cases where too much information means certain news items slip through unnoticed.

Here is a list of celebrities you may not know have passed on.

1. Heather O’Rourke

The Poltergeist star shone brightly for such a brief period. Heather O’Rourke will always be remembered as Carol Anne, the girl who was sucked into the TV in the first of the franchise. O’Rourke featured in all three Poltergeist movies but sadly died in 1988 at just 12.

2. Dominique Dunne

Some think that the Poltergeist franchise was cursed. When we consider the theme of the movies and the untimely death of some cast members, it’s easy to see why the link is made. Dominique Dunne, who played the role of Dana Freeling, met a horrific end, murdered by an ex-boyfriend at the age of 22.

3. Harold Ramis

This one surprised me: The original Ghostbusters is so fresh in my memory that it’s hard to believe that any of its stars have passed away. Harold Ramis will always be Egon Spengler, even if he did appear in and make writing contributions to so many additional movies. Ramis died after a long illness in February 2014.

4. Sally Kellerman

One of the more recent celebrity deaths may also have gone under the radar. Sally Kellerman will be permanently linked with just one role – in her case, it was Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the unforgettable M*A*S*H series. She was a prolific actress who had also appeared in Star Trek, among many other TV and Film roles. Kellerman died of heart failure in February 2022.

5. Michael Clarke Duncan

A literal giant of the big screen, Michael Clarke Duncan made a stunning breakthrough as John Coffey in The Green Mile. He later appeared in Green Lantern and Armageddon and seemed set for a long career. His untimely death in 2012 followed a cardiac arrest.

6. Edwin Jackson

Edwin Jackson, a promising NFL player for the Indianapolis Colts, was placed on injured reserve by his team at the end of the 2017 season. For that reason, football fans may not be aware that the linebacker passed away the following year. A drunk driver struck down Jackson in February 2018.

7. Thuy Trang

A star of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Thuy Trang is another actress who left us far too soon. Having later featured in Spy Hard, Trang sadly died following a car accident in September 2001.

8. Stephen Gately

Sometimes, a death is so shocking that it’s scarcely believable. That’s the case with Stephen Gately, and it’s still hard to imagine that the singer has gone, even though he passed back in 2009. Gately was a member of the hit boy band Boyzone, but he died in 2009 at the age of just 33.

9. Skye McCole Bartusiak

Another great child actress who performed in iconic roles, Skye McCole Bartusiak, left us in 2014 at just 21. She will be best remembered for her role as Mel Gibson’s daughter in The Patriot, but she was also featured in The Cider House Rules and Wild About Harry.

10. Rowdy Roddy Piper

We’ve lost so many great wrestling stars in recent years. As somebody hooked on these shows in the 90s, I knew that Rowdy Roddy Piper had passed, but others may have missed the news. The Canadian wrestler and actor died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 61 back in 2015.

11. Adam Schlesinger

Fountains of Wayne may have been one-hit wonders, but what a hit that was. “Stacy’s Mom” carried a catchy tune and a memorable video that stood the test of time. Because the band quickly faded from the limelight, readers may have missed the death in 2020 of band member Adam Schlesinger.

12. Brad Renfro

So many child stars struggle in their later years. Their success was likely based on their abilities in their younger days before they lost their charm in adulthood. Whatever the reasons, Brad Renfro was another actor who battled personal issues before succumbing to them in 2008 at the age of 25.

13. Carol Mann

Those who follow golf closely may be familiar with the Carol Mann Scholarship Fund, a system that helps promising female players make their mark on the sport. Because of the active nature of the fund, they may not be aware that the person behind it has died. Carol Mann won 38 times on the LPGA Tour and passed away in 2018 at 77.

14. Sage Stallone

The eldest son of Sylvester Stallone, Sage made a touching appearance in Rocky V. It’s arguably the most unpopular movie in the franchise, so maybe that’s why many will be surprised to learn of Sage Stallone’s death. He went on to appear in other films, including Chaos and Moscow Zero, before passing away from coronary artery disease in 2012.

15. Bernie Mac

Comedian Bernie Mac would openly admit that Richard Pryor influenced him. However, unlike many of his contemporaries, his style was all his own. A star of the movie The Original Kings of Comedy, Mac battled many health problems and eventually succumbed to a cardiac arrest in 2008 at age 50.

16. Mitch Hedberg

Many readers will know that Mitch Hedberg has passed, but this was news to me. Over in the UK, I’d only discovered his comedy through social media clips, and I loved his bizarre takes on life and infectious smile. It saddened me to subsequently find out that Hedberg was battling his issues and died in 2005 at the age of just 37.

17. Roy Halladay

Roy Halladay, an MLB pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, made eight All-Star teams between 2002 and 2011. After he retired, he worked as a guest instructor for his former teams. Halladay sadly died when the plane he was piloting crashed off the coast of Florida in 2017.

18. George Martin

The Beatles have been in the spotlight to such an extent recently that some are surprised to learn that legendary producer George Martin is no longer with us. He also lived so long that we might have expected him to be around forever. Martin died quietly in his sleep in 2016, aged 90.

19. Arnold Palmer

As a keen follower of golf, I knew that Arnold Palmer had died, but others were not up to date with his passing. The annual running of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour leads us to believe that he still swings amongst us. Palmer passed on in 2016 at the age of 87.

20. Hector Camacho

In contrast to Arnold Palmer, the death of Hector “Macho” Camacho did come as a big surprise to me. As a follower of boxing during the height of his career, I recall his longevity in the ring. He fought 88 times, winning 79 of those fights. Camacho was shot and subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest in 2012.

21. Natasha Richardson

A member of the Redgrave family, Natasha Richardson, followed a successful acting path of her own, appearing in movies such as The Parent Trap. In 2009, Richardson fell while skiing in Canada. She ignored advice to seek medical attention and later died from her injuries.

22. James Avery

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air helped launch Will Smith’s career while giving us some loveable characters. Among them was Uncle Phil, who tried so hard to keep his wayward nephew under control. James Avery played the character, and he sadly passed away in 2013 following complications during open heart surgery.

23. Chris Penn

Brother of Sean, Chris Penn, enjoyed an impressive acting career encompassing many top movies, including Footloose and Reservoir Dogs. An enlarged heart led to Chris Penn’s untimely death at the age of 40 in 2006.

24. Erin Moran

Happy Days was a massive part of my childhood, with shows regularly broadcast in the UK. I became a fan of all the characters and had a definite crush on Joanie, so I was sad to learn today that the actress who portrayed her had died. Erin Moran passed away from throat cancer in 2017, aged 56.