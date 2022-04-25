Searches for “Delete Twitter” Explodes 910% After Musk Sale Announced

Elon Musk says he's buying Twitter to protect free speech. But searches for “Delete Twitter” exploded – cresting 910% in the hours following the announcement that the Twitter board voted to approve Musk's take-over, according to AskGamblers.com.

The Internet and Twitter itself already proved incendiary after Musk's announcement after April 1st that he now owned 9.2% of Twitter shares, making him the largest shareholder. He was routinely criticized for once again using the microblogging turned social media platform to try and manipulate the market.

The CEO and Board of Directors responded, creating a poison pill plan to flood additional shares on the market if there were signs of a hostile takeover.

Musk one-upped the board by offering to buy the company anyways – to the tune of $44-billion – and when they balked, going to the people. A couple weeks earlier, he posted a Twitter poll that went viral, asking if people believed that Twitter rigorously adhered to the principle of free speech. The overwhelming response – by a 70-30 margin – was no.

But not everyone is on board, or believes that Musk is aiming at free speech when acquiring Twitter. Or that it reverting to a privately held company is the right move.

Will the Public Pay the Price?

A spokesperson for AskGamblers.com commented on the “Delete Twitter” search trend, “It’s interesting to see how Twitter users are disappointed when the world’s richest man buys out one of the most popular social media platforms in the world for $44bn.”

“Twitter users could be frightened by allowing their privacy and personal information to get into the hands of a single person that will own their data. As Twitter is an effective political and social weapon in today’s world of propaganda, that can greatly influence elections and public opinion, having all that power in the hands of a single individual is a scary thought, and many people will react and have reacted negatively to the news of the agreement.”

Musk's response to the criticism was simple and concise: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means”

Musk’s initial pitch to the Twitter board was similarly compelling:

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.

“However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Musk hopes the public sees past the rhetoric and focuses on his proposed enhancements.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

It remains to be seen if Musk and his team can accomplish that. But his companies do have a track record of success in other areas, despite various controversies and ethical questions that arise from time to time.

Status Pending

Sunday the Twitter Board of Directors sat down with Musk, and for now, the deal is set.

“The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing. The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter’s stockholders.”

Upon the conclusion of the sale, likely to happen later this year, every share of Twitter will be purchased by Musk for a final price of $54.20 – and the company will go private once again. When Twitter launched their IPO in 2013, it had a market value of $31-billion. When the deal is finalized, subject to shareholder agreement and regulatory approvals, Musk will spend around $45-billion, including his personally held shares.

When Musk first bought into Twitter, by his reckoning, it was trading just under $28 a share. It peaked last year at just over $70 per share, and at the time of this reporting was hovering around $52.

Trading of Twitter shares was halted, given the news, and Twitter announced it will release Q1 2022 earnings results before the market opens Thursday, but will not do their usual conference call for shareholders, pending official word.

Shares of Tesla dropped following the news, but recovered, trading slightly below the market's opening price. SpaceX is a privately held company.

