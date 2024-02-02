Delicious Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairings To Try This Weekend

While the Girl Scouts selling these irresistible cookies can't drink, those over 21 can enjoy the sweet nostalgia of a Girl Scout cookie along with a flavorful beer. After a long day, a plate of tasty cookies and an ice-cold beer sounds like heaven.

To ensure your cookies and beer play nicely with one another, you must thoughtfully pair the flavors. We did it for you! Good news: there's more than one delicious beer for every yummy Girl Scout cookie, so you have plenty of options.

1. Caramel deLites with a Red Ale

Caramel deLites – also known as Samoas in some regions – are one of the most popular cookies. They are chewy with the sweet flavors of caramel and chocolate, topped with toasted coconut. Red ales are a lovely pairing for this cookie, as they have a hint of caramel with a complementary toasted flavor, making this a cozy, toasty duo.

2. Caramel deLites with a German-Style Doppelbock

Caramel deLites are a wonderfully rich cookie, so pair them with a rich beer like a German-style Doppelbock. This malty beer has notes of chocolate and fruit, creating a warm and slightly bitter flavor that enhances the cookie. It's heavy without being harsh, just like Caramel deLites.

3. Peanut Butter Sandwich with a Black Lager

Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies – or Do-si-dos – are pretty straightforward, combining a crunchy oatmeal cookie with a peanut butter filling. These cookies are light, so they go well with a heavy beer like a dark lager. This hearty lager often has hints of bread, toffee, and chocolate, bringing bold and balanced flavors to the combination.

4. Peanut Butter Sandwich with a Pilsner

If you don't want to compromise the light nuttiness of the Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies, we recommend a nice pils. Pilsners are a beautiful golden color with a floral but bitter taste. The peanut butter enriches the malty sweetness of the beer, and the beer allows the cookie to shine.

5. Adventurefuls with a Coffee Porter

Adventurefuls are one of the most decadent Girl Scout cookies. It's a brownie-inspired cookie that features caramel creme and sea salt. You need a hearty beer to stand up to this cookie's heavy taste. A coffee porter is perfect because it introduces a bitter coffee taste to the sweet chocolate, creating a more complex flavor profile.

6. Adventurefuls with a Hefeweizen

Hefeweizens are on the lighter side, offering a sweet and slightly fruity taste with cozy hints of banana and cloves. Some also have gentle vanilla undertones. These beers are full-bodied without being absurdly heavy, offering a pleasant balance with the robust cookie.

7. Lemonades with a Berry Fruit Beer

We think Lemonades are criminally underrated and one of the best cookies to enjoy with beer! They combine shortbread with a tangy lemon icing. This makes them perfect for bright beers. We recommend a sour beer with notes of blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, or strawberry. The juicy berry taste and tart lemon are a match made in heaven.

8. Lemonades with a Berliner-Style Weisse

Berliner-style Weisse beers are an excellent option if you don't want an overly fruity combination. They're a wheat beer with subtle lactic properties, giving them a sensationally smooth mouthfeel. The beer's slightly salty taste only makes the Lemonades taste better.

9. Caramel Chocolate Chip with an Irish Stout

The Caramel Chocolate Chip offers some familiar flavors that always hit the spot. The warm, nutty taste and chunks of chocolate pair beautifully with the roasted malt flavor of a traditional Irish stout. These beers look like porters, but they're not nearly as sweet, and the dry profile works well with this classic cookie.

10. Caramel Chocolate Chip with a Belgian Tripel

A Belgian Tripel is a complex, flavorsome beer that can take your Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie to the next level. The beer has layers of spice, like cloves and pepper, with an underlying yeast current. This pungent, bready flavor enhances the cookie's caramel flavor and adds some much-needed complexities.

11. Girl Scout S'mores with a German-Style Schwarzbier

German-style Schwarzbiers are deceptive because they have a dark appearance but delicate flavor. Hints of coffee or chocolate and a malty body complement the familiar s'more flavors of this cookie. The malt taste brings out the marshmallow's sweetness, and the chocolate flavors in the beer and cookie melt together on your tongue.

12. Girl Scout S'mores with a Vienna Lager

The scrumptious Girl Scout S'mores cookies are excellent, but they're missing that roasted taste marshmallows get over a fire. The right Vienna lager can fill this void, delivering a toasty and nutty flavor with the perfect sweetness. We recommend choosing a Vienna lager on the darker side with a deep amber color.

13. Lemon-Ups with a Hoppy IPA

The Lemon-Ups, not to be confused with the Lemonades, are crispy lemon-flavored cookies. They're one of the subtler cookies, so we think they're best with bright and bold flavors. Hoppy IPAs are ideal because they're very bitter with undertones of fruit and bread. For something a bit smoother, look for a hop-heavy, hazy IPA!

14. Lemon-Ups with a Sour

Sour beers are a love-them-or-hate-them kind of beer. They make your mouth pucker and your eyes squint but in a delightful, delicious way. Sours come in endless flavors. We recommend going for a berry-forward sour for a complementary flavor profile or a lemony sour to step up the citrus in the cookie.

15. Peanut Butter Patties with a Belgian-Style Quadrupel

Peanut Butter Patties, aka Tagalongs, are crunchy cookies topped with peanut butter and coated in chocolate. These cookies go best with toasty beers, like a Belgian-style Quadrupel. Quadrupels are similar to Peanut Butter Patties, as both have rich flavors but are light overall. The malty taste elevates the peanut butter, while the bitterness dances with the chocolate.

16. Peanut Butter Patties with an Imperial Stout

If you're cozying up with your Peanut Butter Patties and beer on a chilly night, we think an Imperial stout is the best choice. These heavy stouts are intense, with layers of molasses, dark fruit, bitter hops, and warm caramel. This beer will magnify the richness of the cookie for an indulgent combination.

17. Thin Mints with a Dry Stout

The last thing we ever want to do is overpower the tasty mintiness of Thin Mints. We love this iconic Girl Scout cookie with a dry stout because they keep their sweetness in check. You can choose from various stout flavors, but we recommend vanilla, cacao, mint, or bourbon profiles with a creamy finish.

18. Thin Mints with a Black IPA

Black IPAs are complicated, giving you the bright hoppiness of an IPA and the depth of a stout. These conflicting tastes work together, like the refreshing mint and dark chocolate in the cookie! When choosing a black IPA for your Thin Mints, look for piney or citrusy profiles that complement the mint.

19. Toast-Yay! with a Scotch Ale

The Toast-Yay! cookies are bursting with cinnamony French toast flavor. Frankly, finding a beer that goes well with the warm, sweet taste is easy. But Scotch ales are particularly brilliant with Toast-Yay! cookies, delivering a nutty, malty taste that isn't too sweet. The subtle toasted flavor adds a richness to the cookies that makes them even better.

20. Toast-Yay! with a Chocolate Porter

You can lean into the dessert vibe by pairing the Toast-Yay! cookies with a luxurious chocolate porter. The Toast-Yay! cookies don't have any chocolate, so this beer brings a new flavor to the pairing, making it more indulgent. We also love pairing these cookies with chocolate peanut butter porters for added nuttiness.

21. Trefoils with a Blonde Ale

Trefoils are the classic Girl Scout shortbread cookie. These light and buttery cookies have a delicate taste, so it's important not to overpower them. A golden blonde ale is a superb choice because it has refined hops that enhance the shortbread's sweetness. The biscuity taste marries the shortbread flavor for a sophisticated pairing.

22. Trefoils with an English Pale Ale

English pale ales can be buttery and earthy with a light bitterness. They can also be fruity and sweet. When drinking an English pale ale with Trefoils, you have a choice. You can create a warm pairing with a toffee-forward ale or a more vibrant combination with fruity notes like apples and citrus.

23. Toffee-tastic with a Bock

The Toffee-tastics are sweet butter cookies with crunchy toffee bits. They have a mellow and cozy flavor that benefits from robust pairings. Bocks are unapologetically flavorful, with a dark, sugary profile that boasts malt, nuts, and caramel notes. The beer wakes your palate and makes the mild cookie flavor more prominent.

24. Toffee-tastic with a Brown Ale

Brown ales are usually medium-bodied with a profound maltiness. Like the Toffee-tastics, brown ales have a subdued flavor that doesn't overpower your tongue. If you want to maintain the soft integrity of the Toffee-tastics, a smooth brown ale is ideal. Together, they achieve a gentle harmony that's easy to enjoy.