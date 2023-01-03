Is Delta Guilty of Price Gouging Your Flight? Some Believe They Are

2022’s Airline Chaos: A Summary
During the busiest travel week of the year, Southwest Airlines had to cancel 70% of their flights because the winter weather system that swept through the United States left their flight crews reeling.

Southwest works on a point-to-point flight system, which normally allows them to operate more flights during a 24-hour period than other airlines. But the minute an airport shuts down and their flights can't make a destination, that flight has to be canceled along with the return flight, and so on.

This cancellation issue snowballs, causing their massive set of cancellations during the Christmas holiday.

As if this issue wasn't bad enough, Delta Airlines and others began increasing prices exponentially compared to previous weeks. The disparity was enough to have questions about price gouging started to circulate.

Twitter users had a thing or two to say about Delta Airlines' management policies over the Christmas 2022 holiday that saw a family of three miss out on a flight and the compensation package a Delta gate agent initially offered.

User @Sunshinyreplies hoped Disney would refund their tickets when flights to Orlando topped $1,000 over the holiday.

@HUNNUSSS lamented that Delta first delayed their flight and then cancelled it.

@welcome_matt13 was positive Delta had it out for passengers trying to fly over Christmas.

@j_ladrae definitely thought Delta could have handled this flight better.

@BWI737 thinks the problem is a lack of pilots and flight attendants.

While there were definitely those who sympathized with passengers who got stranded over the Christmas holiday and thought Delta could have done better; the majority figured weather played a huge part in cancellation decisions.

@SoyElTonito made light of Delta's choice to cancel.

@EdMThomas can't drum up sympathy for the lack of preparation.

@JacobAlexvnder thinks flying might've been worth a shot.

Weather often plays a role in flight cancellations, especially over the winter months in the United States. Cold snaps, gusty winds, and winter-related precipitation all reduce an airline's ability to get flights out.

That being said, could there be a case for an airline to hold a flight on delay knowing that they'll eventually cancel it? Does a family that was offered compensation only to have that offer rescinded and missed their flight have any recourse?

Only time will tell if Delta will see any fines or restrictions from the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) over their holiday prices and flight issues.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


