Biden Says Meloni’s Italian Victory Is a Warning for American Democracy

President Biden has warned Americans that Giorgia Meloni's victory in Italy is a warning of what could befall the United States if our politics give in to authoritarian impulses.

Heed the Warning

On Wednesday evening, Biden attended a fundraiser for the Democratic Governors Association in Washington D.C., where he spoke more on the matter. “You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world. The reason I bother to say that is you can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here, either.”

Meloni's party is called the Brothers of Italy. The party allegedly has ties to neo-fascism and will be the first far-right party to lead Italy since World War II. The party received around 26% of the vote, and the center-right coalition garnered a 44% share. The party will be forming a coalition government in the next month. Meloni will also be Italy's first female premier.

Meloni is a known ally of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who has emerged recently as the leader of European revanchism. His agenda has been widely embraced by American conservatives, who also see Meloni as a strong potential ally. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted about Meloni's victory, saying, “America is stronger when Italy is strong, sovereign, prosperous, and free.”

Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and the winners of the Italian elections. We look forward to working with her and other Italian leaders to advance our shared interests. America is stronger when Italy is strong, sovereign, prosperous, and free. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 26, 2022

Widely Celebrated Victory

Meloni's victory is not only being celebrated in the United States. Europe's far-right has extended their congratulations as well. Marine Le Pen, who made it to the French presidential runoff election, praised Meloni for opposing “the threats of an anti-democratic and arrogant European Union.”

Santiago Abascal of Spain also threw his support behind Meloni, saying that Meloni “has shown the way for a proud and free Europe of sovereign nations that can cooperate on behalf of everybody’s security and prosperity.” Santiago is the leader of his country's far-right Vox opposition party.

Esta noche millones de europeos tienen sus esperanzas puestas en Italia.@GiorgiaMeloni ha mostrado el camino para una Europa orgullosa, libre y de naciones soberanas, capaces de cooperar para la seguridad y la prosperidad de todos. Avanti @fratelliditalia pic.twitter.com/3bnVFA2B74 — Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) September 25, 2022

Rise of Authoritarianism?

The support flowing into Italy from both sides of the continent seems to strengthen Biden's argument that authoritarianism is becoming increasingly enticing. He went so far as to lament the disappearance of Republicans such as Bob Dole and John McCain, who he claimed could maintain conservative principles without looking to destroy institutions that work to sustain American democracy.

Biden has consistently painted modern-day Republicans as having been captured by “MAGA Republicans,” whose loyalty to Donald Trump and adherence to his policies are detrimental to the survival of American democracy. Biden also likens the ideology that empowers Donald Trump's movement to “semi-fascism,” citing their refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election as an example of their deep aversion to democracy. He issued a grave warning that if Republican governors and state senators were allowed to gain more power, they would potentially erode the integrity of future elections.

