Democrats Hope To Lower Voting Age to 16. Will This Change The Future of America?

America's voting background seems to change like the tide. One election cycle calls for a recount, and another sees voter fraud allegations. Now Democrats want to lower the voting age to 16, and obviously, people have thoughts about this issue.

Democrats Inspire Participation

While campaigning to lower the voting age from the current 18 years of age to 16, Democrats hope to encourage young people to be more involved in politics at the local, state, and national levels.

“Vermont is an aging state, and we're a state that prides ourselves on democracy and participation,” said Vermont Representative Emilie Kornheiser. “I think the more we can do to bring youth into that process so that they learn the skills and practice the skills of participation and politics with sort of a lower case ‘p' the stronger our communities will be and the more I think folks will feel tied to their communities.”

Along with getting younger people to be more involved in politics, Democrats are pushing for minors ages 16 and 17 years old to be able to hold the highest offices in their respective local governments. Students still well short of adulthood will be able to fill seats for county commissioners, mayors, councilpersons, and other politically centered positions if this movement continues to gain momentum.

Republicans Push for Caution

While Vermont's Republican Governor, Scott Phillips, says he's all for involving young people in politics and encouraging further participation, he's quick to caution against lowering the voting age. “I believe it is important to encourage young Vermonters to be interested in issues affecting their schools, communities, state, and country. “However, I do not support lowering the voting age in Brattleboro, nor lowering the age to run for Town office and sign contracts on behalf of taxpayers.”

Phillips, who vetoed a bill earlier this year on the subject of lowering the voting age, is concerned that by doing so, it creates inconsistencies in laws that firmly hold the adult age to be 18.

Missouri Joins The Fight

Vermont is one of many to take on the issue of lowering the age for legal voters. Missouri also takes up the issue as teenager DJ Yearwood petitions for younger voters to cast their ballots. His recent effort, Vote16MO, hopes to bring the case to an official ballot in the upcoming session and see it on the ballot in the next election.

“We're asking 16-year-olds to take this government class and to do this one small unit on local government, and then save it for two years and apply it to their lives. “We could be doing it right now while it's intimate and impactful to them.”

Others Speak Out

While states battle whether to allow children as young as 16 to vote, several organizations are adding their voices to this triggering issue. Heritage Foundation member Hans von Spakovsky believes there's a good reason we save voting for 18.

“It is an extremely unwise push to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. We don't consider them to have the judgment and maturity to make important decisions, which is why they are not legally adults and can't sign contracts, lease an apartment, buy a car, join the military, drink alcohol, or do the many other things only adults can legally do. Why would we think they have the maturity to make decisions in the political process if they can't make any of these other decisions?”

His argument goes right back to the same issue Vermont's Governor has. If we, as a people, allow minor children to vote, how can we then deny them other rights that are reserved for adults only? The counterargument would be, then, the fact that even legal adults can't legally consume alcohol or recreational marijuana until they're 21.

It's a hot topic, to be sure, and the issue, like almost everything else, is split along partisan lines.

Republicans Swing Higher

While Democrats want to lower the voting age, at least one Republican hopes to raise it a lot. 2024 GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is campaigning to raise the voting age to 25. Despite objections from his staff, Ramaswamy pitched the idea as part of his campaign for President. His proposal does come with a catch, though.

It would offer a ‘loophole' for anyone who completes or is qualified for a “national service requirement.” If you've served at least six months in the military or worked as a first responder, you could vote from age 18. This benefit would also be available if you pass the naturalization exam given to immigrants who want to become U.S. citizens.

“Our military currently suffers a 25% recruitment deficit, and only 16% of Gen Z say they're proud to be American. The absence of national pride is a serious threat to the future of our country,” Vivek said in a campaign statement. “We must think ambitiously about reviving civic duty in America.”

No matter where you fall along Democrat or Republican lines, plenty of people on both sides of the aisle had something to say and, for once, were in almost unanimous agreement.

One user said this, “A VERY, VERY STUPID IDEA.” Others echoed this sentiment with one-word objections like “Morons, Idiots,” etc.

Another individual mentioned a movie with a similar scenario that didn't pan out so well. “These leftists have likely never seen Wild in the Streets, in which extending the vote to 14-year-olds produces a rock-singer president and the country's collapse. That is what they want.”

Anyone, Anyone at All?

While no one seems to think this is a good idea in theory, some states are making it a reality. Vermont may be the first, but won't be the last, to allow children ages 16 and 17 to vote or hold municipal office. While some may hope this is just a bad experiment, it could catch like wildfire and turn the course of the entire nation in a direction that's hard to come back from; at least, that's what many people seem to fear.

We'll all have to wait and see, especially in places like Vermont and Missouri, if our younger citizens are capable of rational, adult thinking and educating themselves on topics that are truly important to the American people.

