Democrats Soared on Election Day 2023, Abortion Rights Also a Big Winner

Election Day 2023 was, overall, a good day for the Democrats.

Andy Beshear was reelected governor of Kentucky over his Republican opponent, Daniel Cameron.

Democrats took control of the Virginia House of Delegates and retained it in the state Senate.

Also in Virginia, State Senator Jennifer McClellan defeated pastor Leon Benjamin to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin, who died of colorectal cancer in November 2022.

She will be the first black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

Ohio became the 7th state to favor abortion choice since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.

Tuesday night’s “results have given Democrats a shot in the arm and have confounded the recent narrative about Democrats being in deep trouble next year,” political analyst Larry Sabato wrote on his Crystal Ball page on the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics website.

But he cautioned against the results having any predictive value for the 2024 presidential race, which seems headed toward a Biden-Trump rematch.

Sabato pointed out that there exists the question of whether Republicans just don’t turn out when Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot.

The Virginia results are also being touted as a defeat for the commonwealth’s Republican Gov. Glenn Younkin, who is seen as a potential presidential candidate.

On the abortion issue, Youngkin was hoping Republicans would be in control of the legislature come 2024, making it easier for the state to enact a 15-week abortion ban.

“This was a razor-thin set of decisions that were made on both sides of a number of these races,” Youngkin described the results during a news conference at the Virginia State Capitol the day after Election Day.

“And I think it underpins the fact that Virginia is clearly a state that has historically moved back and forth,” he said.

Ohioans voted on Nov. 7 to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, becoming the seventh state to protect abortion access after Roe was overturned.

“The future is bright, and tonight we can celebrate this win for bodily autonomy and reproductive rights,” Lauren Blauvelt, co-chair of Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, told cheering supporters in Columbus on Election Night.

Ohio voters also approved the use of recreational marijuana, with younger voters overwhelmingly supporting it and the abortion measure.

“The most consistent and dependable barometer [for marijuana support] is age — not party and not ideology,” said Matthew Schweich, interim executive director of the pro-legalization Marijuana Policy Project, told Politico Pro.