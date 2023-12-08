Denis Villeneuve Says He Might Do Something Else Before ‘Dune 3’ for His ‘Sanity’
Even though Denis Villeneuve's script for Dune 3 is “almost finished” and Dune: Part Two hasn't premiered yet, the director says he might need to do something else between Part Two and Part Three for his mental health. Dune: Part Two continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family.
Variety reports on comments Denis Villeneuve made at a press conference in South Korea. “For me, this film is much better than Part One,” said Villeneuve. “There’s something more alive in it. There’s a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn’t reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I’m not saying the film is perfect, but I’m much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I cannot wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers.”
In an interview with Total Film, Villeneuve said, “The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture. The second movie… it’s more of an action film than the first part. It’s more muscular.”
Dune: Part One became a box office success — despite debuting on HBO Max simultaneously — with a global take of $402 million. The movie won 6 out of its 10 Oscar nominations. For Denis Villeneuve to say Part Two is “much better” shows incredible confidence in the second chapter.
Denis Villeneuve Says That a Dune Trilogy “Would Be the Dream”
In August, Denis Villeneuve told Empire that he would like to make a third Dune movie based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah. “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream,” said Villeneuve. “I will say, there are words on paper [for a third film].”
At the South Korean press conference, Villeneuve talked more about future Dune plans. “The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished,” he said. “It will take a little time. There’s a dream of making a third movie… it would make absolute sense to me.” He continued:
“I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.”
Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on March 1, 2024.
