Denzel Washington Reuniting with ‘Equalizer’ Director for Hannibal Movie

Denzel Washington will reunite with Training Day and Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua for an untitled Netflix movie about the Carthaginian general Hannibal. Washington last worked with Fuqua on The Equalizer 3, the final movie in that series.

According to IndieWire, “The yet-to-be-titled project is based on real-life warrior Hannibal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history, and will cover his pivotal battles. Gladiator scribe John Logan wrote the script. Washington and Fuqua will both produce the film, along with Erik Olsen and Adam Goldworm. Jeremy Lott and Frank Moll serve as executive producers.”

The Hannibal film is part of the deal between Fuqua's production company Hill District Media and Netflix. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua at the time. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our vision at Hill District Media.”

Antoine Fuqua Said That Working with Denzel Washington Changed the Director's Whole Career

The Equalizer 3 (pictured, above) marks the fifth collaboration between Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington. In an interview with IndieWire, Fuqua said that working with Washington changed his whole career. He said:

“Our rhythm is like music. I guess the only way I could describe it, I would imagine it’s like two musicians that just pick up the instruments and go and they just start riffing and it flows. That’s been our relationship since Training Day. And he set that tone [on the set of Training Day], I remember he was sitting at the table with Ethan [Hawke], and I said, ‘You want to come over and take a look [at the monitor]?’ It was my first scene with him, him and Ethan, I was scared to death. And Denzel was like, ‘You’re flying this plane, buddy. Call me when you need me,’ and got up walked away, and I just thought, I can’t screw this up. Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. But that told me he trusted me.”

NBC News asked Fuqua if diversity affected The Equalizer, in which Washington plays Robert McCall. “It’s always important to represent yourself as an artist in the best light at the highest level,” said Fuqua. “If color is ever brought into it, I think it kind of demeans the power of storytelling. This type of story, he [Robert McCall] could be any color. Luckily he’s Denzel Washington.”