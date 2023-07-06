10 Areas in The United States Desperate for a Luxury Vacation

The global luxury travel industry is growing rapidly, currently valued at a whopping $1.20 trillion. And it’s expected to grow by nearly 8% every year through 2030.

Traditional travel has grown dull and uninspiring, prompting a shift in traveler preferences toward more luxurious options.

The growth in the luxury travel market is fueled by the desire for high-end adventurers to explore new and uncovered destinations and the rising demand for unique catered experiences designed for individual preferences and interests.

Interestingly, an analysis of Google Trends data by Ritzy Charters determined that some areas in the U.S. are more eager for a luxury vacation than others.

1. New York

New York took the top spot in the analysis with a score of 80.18. The city offers an abundance of luxurious activities and attractions, such as amazing public parks, Fifth Avenue shopping, and many extravagant hotels like The Ritz Carlton.

However, residents of New York are eager for an alternative type of vacation – the state had the highest score overall in searches for ‘luxury villa,’ suggesting they want to escape the city for a sunshine destination.

2. Florida

Florida came in second place with a score of 71.09. Highlighted are frequent searches for ‘luxury cruise’ and ‘luxury yacht.’ While the state has numerous luxury attractions and destinations like Miami and Palm Beach, residents apparently want other luxury experiences, an escape from the Florida crowds, particularly by boat.

3. Connecticut

Connecticut takes the third spot with a score of 68.45 for ‘luxury vacation’ searches. Connecticut has many beautiful parks and hiking trails, offering opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Google search results indicate that residents want to trade their Connecticut outdoor adventure for luxury vacation experiences.

4. New Jersey

New Jersey ranks fourth for the desire for a luxury vacation with a score of 61.64. Despite being a neighboring state to New York and beaches with beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean, residents seem to be looking for destinations further away, with the state having the highest search for the term “five-star resorts.”

5. South Carolina

Taking the fifth spot is South Carolina, earning a final score of 59.73. Like Connecticut, the state scored high for ‘luxury vacation’ searches. The data suggests that residents of South Carolina are open to various vacation options with luxury being the most important travel essential.

6. Georgia

Ranking in sixth place is the state of Georgia, with a search score of 59.55. Residents of the state appear to be particularly interested in ‘luxury vacation rentals’ with a score of 87 for this term. The search term's popularity suggests that people in Georgia are interested in finding luxurious vacation rentals that offer a home away from home with all the trimmings.

7. Virginia

Virginia takes the seventh spot with a score of 58.45 with high interest in ‘luxury vacation rentals.’ Even though the state generated $25.2 billion in tourism revenue in 2021, residents are looking to get away and find luxurious vacation rentals that offer a private and secluded retreat.

8. Massachusetts

Massachusetts takes the eighth spot with a score of 56.91 for ‘luxury resorts.’ Massachusetts is known for the New England Aquarium, the USS Constitution Museum, and many breathtaking parks and hiking trails for people to explore.

These may be old hat to residents who search for indulgent luxury resorts and are willing to travel for their perfect getaway.

9. Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., takes the ninth spot with a score of 55.27. Being the capital of the United States, the city is known for its historical monuments, museums, and art galleries and receives many tourist visitors each year.

Residents of the District are searching for something else, as reflected in the high search scores for ‘luxury resorts’ and ‘yacht charter’ searches. Perhaps they desire to trade in the cultural attractions for a luxurious vacation experience.

10. Maryland

Finally, Maryland takes the tenth spot with a score of 54.09. Although the state is home to attractions such as amusement parks, museums, and beaches, residents are searching the web for ‘luxury vacations,” indicating that they are seeking a high-end vacation experience.

Perks of Luxury Travel

Christien Johnson, travel expert and co-owner of Villa Punto de Vista, says, “One of the main reasons consumers seek out luxury travel experiences is the desire for personalized service and attention to detail. From private butlers and chefs to personalized excursions and activities, luxury travelers can create a truly bespoke travel experience that caters to their every whim, creates an impact and truly memorable experience vs. cookie-cutter options.”

The Cost of Luxury Travel

A study by Flywire found that 83% of luxury travelers plan on spending more money on travel experiences than they have in the past, with the average trip costing $5798.

Bud Lee, owner of Yacht Club Company, says, “Before 2020, the typical 9-5 employee often desired a beach vacation with a margarita to unwind. However, the increase in remote/hybrid work and the ability to travel more often has prompted a shift in mindset, with people now broadening their perspectives and placing greater importance on seeking truly memorable and unique experiences. And these experiences don’t come cheap!”

Luxury Travel Influences

Geographic location and everyday experiences are a few of several key factors that influence the type of luxury experiences that individuals seek. The upward trend of luxury travel reflects a shifting mindset among travelers with increasing aspirations to indulge in lavish travel experiences beyond relaxation or sightseeing.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.