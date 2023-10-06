Despite Legal Troubles, Biden and Trump Are Neck-And-Neck

Despite the former president's near-constant legal trouble, Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are in a tight race for a potential 2024 rematch according to polls, causing mixed reactions among Democrats over a year before the election.

Some are concerned about the close competition, while Biden's campaign team and allies downplay early polls.

However, strategists for the DNC agree that even facing legal troubles and an insurrection plot, Trump remains a formidable opponent for the White House due to the Electoral College and political polarization. Not to mention Trump's incredibly determined support base, which is one of Trump's biggest advantages.

Dan Pfeiffer, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, noted that every presidential election hinges on a narrow margin of voters.

Recent polls underscore the close race: a CNN survey shows Trump leading Biden by 1 point at 47% to 46%, a Wall Street Journal poll from September 3 has them tied at 46%, and a late July New York Times/Siena College poll found them both at 43%.

Notably, Trump is performing better against Biden than in 2020 when he trailed by up to 10 points in the FiveThirtyEight average.

Pfeiffer categorized the tight polls as a “moderate worry” and pointed out that Trump is holding more of his 2020 vote than Biden.

Two main factors contribute to the competitive race.

First, there's hesitation among Biden's base, with polls indicating that he's winning only 87% of Democrats compared to the 95% who voted for him in 2020. Second, Biden is underperforming in nonwhite communities, particularly among Black and Latino voters. In 2020, he won 92% of Black voters, but the Times poll now shows him 71%.

“There wasn’t a poll this time in 2011 that showed Barack Obama winning re-election,” said Obama's 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina. “I just think Democrats need to take a deep breath, realize the polls are going to suck for a little while, as they did for Barack Obama, and next year when it’s Trump versus Biden, we will win that race again.”

These findings have not gone unnoticed by the Trump campaign, which accuses Democrats of taking key voter groups for granted.

On the bright side for Biden, he maintains support from independents and white voters, including white college graduates. Jim Messina, Obama's 2012 campaign manager, advises Democrats to remain calm and reminds them that polls were unfavorable for Obama as well before his re-election.

However, James Carville, a former strategist for Bill Clinton, expresses concern over the current situation. Despite the challenges, Matt Barreto, a political scientist and pollster linked to Biden, believes that frustrated voters will eventually lean towards the Democratic plan over Trump and Republicans.

Trump's Main Advantage Is The Electoral College

The Electoral College was designed to distribute voting impact nationwide, including less populated areas. Otherwise, every election would be decided by big metropolitan areas, whose needs may not mesh well with other areas of the country.

In 2016, Trump won the election despite losing the popular vote.

This helps underscore the need for Biden to win the popular vote handily. “If the popular vote is tied, I don’t see any way that Trump doesn’t get 300 electoral votes, at least,” said Senator JD Vance of Ohio, a Trump ally.

“It shows that this idea that Donald Trump can’t beat Joe Biden is a farce. There’s this weird idea that’s very prevalent in this building — I hate to say it, among too many of my Senate colleagues — that we lose the presidential election if Trump is the nominee.”