15 Best Detective Movies for Slowly Putting The Pieces Together

The best murder mystery films are riddles that require more questions than answers to be solved. When we watch crime films, we often feel we are attempting to assist the detective in finding the missing parts and solving the case. Netizens suggest 15 movies with such intrigue.

1- Brick (2005)

A teenage loner breaks into the underbelly of a high school crime ring to learn what happened to his ex-girlfriend. One of the things in this movie that truly sticks out is the language. The high school students all have mature, self-aware speech that prevents it from becoming a teen-focused film and grounds the entire incident in a more plausible setting. The detective plot starts immediately but is slow and a little unsettling.

2- Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Known detective Hercule Poirot is called to investigate a murder on the train he is riding. This film is an excellent adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel.

3- Death on the Nile (2022)

An heiress is assassinated while on her picture-perfect couple's honeymoon on a cruise down the Nile, which is the central theme of the narrative. Fortunately, a renowned Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, is on vacation on the same ship and starts an inquiry. However, the other passengers aboard the boat all seem to have unique motives for carrying out the homicide.

As with its prequel, Murder on the Orient Express, viewers are constantly asked questions as they watch this adaptation of another of Agatha Christie's groundbreaking novels.

4- Knives Out (2019)

Following the tale-telling style of Agatha Christie but in a modern setting that features primarily American actors, Knives Out is a genuinely outstanding and original film in and of itself. A well-known mystery fiction author named Harlan Thrombey is discovered dead during his 85th birthday celebrations. However, as investigator Benoit Blanc looks into the matter, a plot with evil motives comes to light.

The movie has some intense moments but also has a lot of humorous relief that blends in nicely.

5- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

An affluent suspect list surrounds Blanc as he once more investigates a murder in a remote place with an eye for the smallest detail. This time, the private island belongs to a tech billionaire founder and his group of “disrupters.” Only a complex network of lies stands between Blanc and the truth when someone dies. Although not as remarkably rated as its predecessor, it is still enjoyable for viewers to retain their appetite for its sequel.

6- Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Seven suspicious strangers meet in a derelict hotel with a murky past in 1969. Their secrets are revealed as time passes, and they quickly find themselves in trouble. The way the tale unfolds, and information is disclosed is quite intricate. It makes this movie an exquisite thrill for those wanting to dig deeper and get analytical.

7- The Love Birds (2020)

A couple on the verge of divorcing unwittingly gets sucked into a murder investigation, which changes the course of their relationship. It's not a serious movie. It's not aiming to be, either. It's jam-packed with the kind of humor that helps blow off steam.

8- Dark Places (2015)

The very unsettling drama Dark Places will keep you glued to the screen. Viewers immediately get the impression that the woman, whose mother and two sisters have been brutally slain, is not being entirely truthful. The horrifying truth is finally revealed as more and more of the past is exposed in flashbacks and numerous interviews.

9- Hot Fuzz (2007)

Edgar Wright, a stylistic and talented comedian, directs a humorous detective comedy that will likely make you chuckle. After upsetting his superiors, an educated and sophisticated London police officer is relocated to a peaceful rural town, but little does he realize that this friendly community is about to be hit by a wave of terrible murders.

10- Training Day (2001)

In Training Day, a rookie police officer named Jake is accompanied by the shady investigator Alonzo on his first day of duty. Although the script aids in getting the movie off the ground, the actors raise the film to even higher levels, making this whodunnit a must-watch.

11- The Fugitive (1993)

Dr. Richard Kimble must determine who murdered his wife after being falsely accused of doing so while being pursued by the entire city of Chicago under the command of a seasoned U.S. Marshal. The plot of the movie somewhat resembles that of a vengeance thriller, except the protagonist is seeking justice rather than seeking a murderer.

12- Prisoners (2013)

While Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) puts forth great effort to find the two young girls' kidnappers, Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman), the father of one of the children, believes the police might be doing more. As the story progresses, Keller Dover grows impatient and tries to solve the problem independently, which is when the movie takes a quantum leap. A mind-blowing detective movie but also horrifying to watch, especially for parents.

13- Insomnia (2002)

To find out who murdered an innocent teen, two Los Angeles detectives are dispatched to a small Alaskan community. However, Will Dormer (Al Pacino) gradually begins to lose concentration on both the task at hand and his thinking because the sun is always shining. The movie's setting does a great job of capturing the mood.

14- Zodiac (2007)

The Zodiac Killer's time in California between 1968 and 1983 inspired this movie. The movie centers on a novice investigator driven to identify the enigmatic Zodiac Killer. Even if you already know the plot, the film portrays a scary environment for both the characters and the audience.

15- End Of Watch (2012)

In the gritty documentary, two Los Angeles police officers deal with larger-than-life criminal organizations daily. The first-person perspective used in this movie, from the viewpoint of one of the cops, gives it a unique flair that the film desperately needs.

Source: (Reddit).