10 Movies That Are Devastating, But Worth Rewatching

Have you ever watched a movie that not only broke your heart, but cremated its little bits and pieces, yet you would totally watch again?

Yup! I've seen Grave of the Fireflies three times and cried every single time. Also, honorable mention to Me Before You.

Recently, someone asked on Twitter: “What is an emotionally devastating movie that you would rewatch?”

Other users flooded the tweet with movies that rained emotional havoc on them; here are 10 of them for your viewing pleasure.

1. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Image Credit: Artisan Entertainment

@1_gutmensch commented, “Requiem for a Dream.”

User @WednesdayyyBorn said they were on the “won't do this to myself again list.” @ApapprentlyTrue replied, “Ugh, +1. So painful, but so good.”

Requiem for a Dream is also one of the most mentioned movies in the “emotionally devastating” genre.

2. Still Alice (2014)

Image Credit: Sony Pictures.

@Buellie1208 tweeted, “Still Alice. I cry buckets but I've watched it at least 5 times.”

Still Alice follows the life of linguistic professor Dr. Alice Howland who is diagnosed with an early onset of Alzheimer's disease. Although the disease spells a heart-breaking, life-changing situation for her, she commits to life and love, while battling her fear of her future.

The movie is based on the novel by Lisa Genova.

3. Whiplash (2014)

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

“Let me caveat this by saying that, as a general rule, I try to avoid many emotionally devastating movies. And most of the ones I do end up watching I would never ever watch again,” @SuriTavneet tweeted.

“One of the only ones that I can think of that I would watch again is Whiplash…”

4. The Remains of The Day (1993)

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

“The Remains of the Day. The most exquisitely painful bit of repression ever put on film. When Hopkins tries to keep Emma Thompson from seeing the book he's reading. She's so close to him and I'm coming out of my skin watching it,” @wellestarr1 said.

5. Arrival (2016)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

@jenstirrup commented: “Arrival. ‘Despite knowing the journey… and where it leads… I embrace it… and I welcome every moment of it.' Just…. urgh. Watch it, and bring tissues. Amazing soundtrack, too.”

6. The Green Mile (1999)

Image Credit: Warner Brothers

“I bought the green mile on scs when it very first came out, watched it once and it obliterated me. Always wanted to watch it again but really can’t bring myself to,” @PaulHic85721620 tweeted.

The Green Mile is based on a 1996 series novel by Stephen King, about a prison head guard who encounters an unusual inmate. It stars Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan.

7. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

Image Credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories

“I did watch Dear Zachary twice. It's just as much of a beautiful gut-punch the second time, even when you know what's coming. I can't see watching it a third time,” @CalicoDad said.

The documentary film was written, produced, directed, edited, and scored by Kurt Kuenne. It is a gut-wrenching tribute to his childhood friend, Andrew Bagby, who was murdered.

8. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Image Credit: Photo by Zade Rosenthal Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.

“The Pursuit of Happiness,” @ISpyYorkSchool wrote, and went on to list other equally devastating movies:

“I Love You, Up, I am Sam, Mother Android.”

Will Smith, who is the star of the movie, plays the role of Chris Gardner, a salesman struggling to survive and to find true happiness in life.

9. Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

Image Credit: Studio Ghibli Movies

“The Grave of The Fireflies,” @RGolfcart simply commented, posting a GIF of the film.

Grave of the Fireflies is a Japanese animated tragedy film based on a 1967 short story by Akiyuki Nosaka.

It follows the story of a young boy and his sister surviving World War II in Japan, and is based on the author's experiences of the firebombing of Kobe in 1945.

9. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Image Credit: Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions

@ediazleon commented, “Manchester by the sea.”

“Ahh yes! Ofra Magidor also suggested that one (on Facebook), so you're in good company. Totally gutting,” @juskhoo agreed.

10. Come and See (1985)

Image Credit: Sovexportfilm

“Come and See off the tip of my head,” @ward_processor tweeted.

@juskhoo said, “Gah we are too alike! I'm trying to find a movie to replace Come and See on my syllabus lol :-D.”

Many other users also commented Come and See.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.