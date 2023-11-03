Devastating: The 12 Biggest Blizzards in History

Blizzards, with their howling winds and blinding snow, have long been a formidable force of nature. They strike with little warning, turning landscapes into frozen wastelands and everyday life into a survival challenge. These 12 biggest blizzards in history came with enormous accumulations of snow, fierce winds, low temperatures, and sometimes prolonged durations, causing property loss and lives.

1. The Great Blizzard of 1888, Northeastern United States

The storm, also known as the “Great White Hurricane,” swept the U.S. East Coast and paralyzed states from Maryland to Maine with up to 55 inches of snow, fierce winds, and towering drifts. The death toll exceeded 400. In Bangall, a small town in Dutchess County, New York, snowdrifts reached heights of up to 40 feet. Of the 200 deaths linked to the blizzard outside New York City, many passengers and train crews tried to walk to nearby towns when their trains were stuck or went off the tracks.

2. The Storm of the Century, 1993, Eastern United States

Labeled the “Storm of the Century,” this colossal blizzard affected nearly half of the United States. Record snowfalls were recorded, and the accompanying high winds and low temperatures set records themselves. Its impact on major cities and vast regions underscored its scale, with the NESIS giving it a score of 5, the highest on the scale.

3. Mount Shasta, California, 1959

From February 13 to 19, 1959, more than 15 feet of snow-covered Mount Shasta, California, marking the highest snowfall recorded from a single continuous storm in North America. A 2013 study, which delved into local records, revealed that the snow fell at an impressive rate of approximately 2.6 feet daily over those six days. With its significant snowfalls and subsequent disruptions, this event remains a point of fascination due to the lack of modern meteorological data from that time.

4. The Iran Blizzard of 1972

In February 1972, Iran faced a cruel surprise. For a week, a monstrous blizzard turned day into night, burying towns under almost 10 feet of snow, especially in the rural areas stretching from the northwest to the south. This icy giant arrived after a four-year-long wait for rain due to drought. But instead of water, it brought death, taking over 4,000 lives in a tragic week. The blizzard swept through over 200 villages, wiping some off the map.

5. The Great Snow of 1717, New England

The Great Snow of 1717 was a bunch of big snowstorms from the end of February to the start of March. These storms dumped a lot of snow, from five to fifteen feet, all over the British Colonies in North America, from Virginia to the north of New England. It was so deep that it sometimes buried tiny houses and apple-tree fields. Rather than being one isolated weather occurrence, the Great Snow of 1717 emerged as an ecological phenomenon, comprising four distinct snowstorms followed by six weeks of sustained and deep snow cover.

6. Great Texas Snowstorm of 2021

The 2021 Texas snowstorm was a reminder of the vulnerability of even the most modern infrastructures. The Lone Star State faced widespread power outages, water shortages, and many fatalities, leading to extensive financial loss. This storm, and others before it, covered more than 75% of the U.S. in snow. It caused nearly 10 million people to lose power, including 5.2 million in the U.S. and 4.7 million in Mexico.

7. The Armistice Day Blizzard, 1940 – United States

This unexpected blizzard struck the Midwest region of the United States on November 11, 1940. Notably affecting states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, the Armistice Day Blizzard caught many off guard due to the mild weather earlier that day. Conditions rapidly deteriorated, and the storm ultimately claimed approximately 154 lives.

Many of those who perished were hunters who had taken to the outdoors, not expecting a drastic weather shift. Snowfall totals ranged up to 27 inches, with wind speeds of up to 80 mph creating snow drifts up to 20 feet high. The storm caused significant loss of livestock, maritime disasters on the Great Lakes, and extensive disruptions.

8. The Knickerbocker Storm, 1922 – United States

Named after the Knickerbocker Theatre, whose roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow, killing 98 people and injuring 133, the Knickerbocker Storm swept through the upper South and middle Atlantic United States from January 27 to 28, 1922. Some of the highest snowfalls were recorded in Washington, D.C., where up to 28 inches of snow were reported.

The storm is considered one of the worst in the region's history due to its intensity, snowfall totals, and the tragic loss of life from the theater collapse, which remains one of the deadliest incidents in U.S. history.

9. The Blizzard of 1967 – United States

Striking the Midwest and parts of the Northeast from January 26 to 27, 1967, this blizzard set record snowfall totals in many areas, particularly around Chicago and its suburbs, which received up to 23 inches of snow. The storm significantly impacted travel, with thousands of cars abandoned on highways and city streets.

An estimated 76 lives were lost, and the daily routines of millions were disrupted. In addition to the heavy snowfall, strong winds created drifts several feet high. The storm's suddenness and severity surprised many, contributing to its lasting place in regional memory.

10. Hakkoda Mountains in Japan (1902)

On January 23, 1902, Mount Hakkoda in Japan was the site of this calamity. Nearly 200 Japanese soldiers endeavoring to reach Tashiro Hot Spring were imperiled by a severe snowstorm. Their journey began at dawn, but cumbersome sleds and lousy weather conditions soon hindered them. With temperatures plummeting to -41 degrees, a record low for Japan, the soldiers endured extreme cold. Despite rescue efforts, numerous lives were lost, marking this as one of the most sorrowful incidents in the history of mountain exploration.

11. Carolean Death March

In 1719, during the Great Northern War, the Carolean Death March marked a dark period for Swedish forces. After suffering defeats against Russia, Sweden's campaign against Norway faltered following King Charles XII's death. Retreating through the perilous landscape between Sweden and Norway, the troops encountered a brutal blizzard.

On the initial night, they claimed 200 lives. In a struggle to endure, they abandoned horses, burned their gear to stay warm, and discarded supplies. Despite fleeing the mountains, relentless conditions claimed another 3,000 lives. A few reached a nearby town, but safety was short-lived. Still battling exhaustion and hunger, an additional 700 soldiers died even after finding shelter.

12. Afghanistan Blizzard

On January 10, 2008, Afghanistan was hit by a severe blizzard, dropping temperatures to -30 degrees Celsius and covering mountainous areas with up to 180 centimeters of snow. At least 926 lives were lost. Aid groups and foreign forces quickly responded, distributing emergency supplies throughout the impacted regions.

Hospitals nationwide performed around 100 amputations due to severe frostbite, often for individuals who braved the snow and freezing mud barefoot. Additionally, the harsh conditions caused the death of more than 100,000 smaller livestock and approximately 315,000 cattle.

