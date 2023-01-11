Xbox Presenting Developer_Direct Livestream on January 25

After rumors and speculation, Xbox and Bethesda have confirmed a Developer_Direct live stream for later this month. On January 25th, we'll get a look into select upcoming games from Xbox Games Studio partners.

The press release from the Xbox Wire reveals four games we'll learn more about. We can expect a sneak peek at upcoming games like Forza Motorsport and Redfall. Additionally, future content updates for Minecraft Legends and The Elder Scrolls Online will also be shared.

Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios will debut “extended gameplay showcases,” among other features. Unfortunately, Starfield, a major Xbox-exclusive RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, will not be featured. Expect news on Starfield in the future.

“To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield,” the Xbox Wire says, “a standalone show is in the works.”

Xbox Is Finally Getting Its Own Direct

Confirmation of the Developer_Direct comes two days after we reported on rumors of its existence. Many Xbox fans were disappointed at the lack of significant announcements during this year's The Game Awards show.

2022 was a quiet year on the Xbox front. Outside of major industry events, such as E3 and GamesCom, there weren't any major reveals or announcements. Meanwhile, Microsoft's competitors, Sony and Nintendo, host State of Play or Nintendo Direct events throughout the year.

It's disappointing that other upcoming games, such as Starfield, Avowed, and Fable, won't be a part of this Developer_Direct. Having said that, focusing on games with imminent releases is a good strategy.

Elder Scrolls Online is a persistent online game, meaning it regularly sees content updates. Meanwhile, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and Forza Motorsport are both slated to release within the next few months. It's a strategy similar to Nintendo's with their Nintendo Directs, which usually focus on games coming out shortly.

What To Expect From Each Game

As previously stated, there are four games featured in the upcoming Developer_Direct. Here's a rundown of what we can expect from them:

Matt Firor, Studio Director for ZeniMax Online Studios, will reveal 2023's major Chapter update. In addition, we'll learn about the newest regions of Tamriel to become playable in Elder Scrolls Online.

Turn 10 Studios will share new gameplay and details for the upcoming reboot of Forza Motorsport.

Mojang Studios will give a look into the PVP experience in Minecraft Legends.

Finally, developer Arkane Austin will showcase “several minutes of gameplay” for their upcoming shooter, Redfall. They'll also discuss combat, bosses, the game's open world, player customization, and more.

When Will We See More Xbox Exclusive Games

The debut of the Developer_Direct is a step in the right direction for Xbox and Microsoft. Unfortunately, the company lacks key exclusive games, something CEO of Microsoft Gaming and head of Xbox division Phil Spencer is well aware of.

The pending approval of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard will also add a bevy of exclusive games for the Xbox brand. One key franchise that won't be exclusive is Call of Duty. Phil Spencer has repeatedly promised that Call of Duty will stay multiplatform. Meanwhile, the Activision library has plenty of dormant IPs waiting to be revived.

Despite concerns about issues with the deal's approval, Spencer is confident that things will go as planned. “We expect this will close in this fiscal year for Microsoft in June,” he said recently. “I'm pretty confident in the deal closing, I'm spending time with regulators, I think they're doing a good job asking questions.”

You can watch the first Xbox Developer_Direct on January 25th at noon PT. It is available on the Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as the Bethesda Twitch and YouTube channels.

