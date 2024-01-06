Development Is Underway for a Supercar Made Out of Spider Webs

Entrepreneur and Spidey Tek founder Roberto Velozzi has big plans to bring synthetic spider silk to the world to make supercars with V-12 engines that look like a Ferrari by way of The Jetsons. More cost-efficient than carbon fiber, titanium, and aluminum — not to mention more flexible — spider silk is the lightest and strongest material on Earth. The sky's the limit for its potential applications.

If it works for Spider-Man, why can't it work for the rest of us? Or at least for an entrepreneur determined to make the lightest, strongest supercar in automotive history.

Spider-Man's Webs Won't Just Be a Special Effect on the Big Screen Anymore

Velozzi has teamed up with Utah State University Professor Randy Lewis to bring the technology the academic developed at the school's Synthetic Biomanufacturing Facility to his one-of-a-kind supercar. According to a report from Autoweek, the Utah Science and Technology Research (USTAR) initiative brought forth USU's facility to aid in the development of Professor Lewis's research and commercialization of synthetic spider silk.

Many aerospace developers, not just automakers, have also shown interest in this innovative technology. Medical supply companies are also interested in synthetic spider silk due to its organic antigen nature. Regarding sticky substances, it's a better glue than any adhesive product available.

Velozzi told Autoweek, “It can be used for electronics, for films. It can be used for foams and aerogels, and you can use it to regrow tissue. You can use it as a platform — It's got a lot more applications; it can be used to replace tendons and ligaments. It's a non-antigenic, so your body doesn't reject it, doesn't see it as a foreign entity, so artificial organs, components suit it perfectly.”

If all this sounds too strange to be true, remember that truth can be stranger than fiction. Professor Lewis is leading the development of this new biomanufacturing technology at the Spider Silk Lab department at Utah State University.

Velozzi's Dream Car

Velozzi hopes to combine synthetic spider silk with carbon fiber to produce extraordinary material to make the chassis and body for his futuristic supercar.

Velozzi elaborated on his reasoning for making his dream vehicle out of synthetic spider silk. “Spider silk has high strength, elasticity, and toughness, which is unmatched in most industrial fibers. Gram-for-gram, certain spider-silk fibers can be stronger than titanium and more elastic than rubber, absorbing considerable energy before failure,” he explained. “This exceptionally lightweight material is an ideal replacement for, or a reinforcement to, carbon-fiber composites.”

Velozzi's company, Spidey Tek, plans to use a protein organically grown in spider silk and produced in alfalfa. The idea is to harvest this unique alfalfa crop and then treat it with a solution that will diverge it from the spider silk. According to Autoweek's report, this alfalfa will feed cattle after the treatment, which will pay for this operation.

Since alfalfa has longer protein molecules that can be more than four times as long as animal vectors, the crop is an innovative and easy way to produce much of this spider silk protein. Alfalfa is also easy to grow, with much of it being produced around the United States already. According to Velozzi, alfalfa can produce up to five crops a year.

While Autoweek's report states that this spider-silk supercar is “at least four to five years” away from becoming a reality, it sure is fun to fantasize about. Imagine having the dream car that Spider-Man built sitting in your garage — now that's a wild ride.