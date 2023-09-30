Political Icon Dianne Feinstein Dies at 90

On September 28, 2023, at 90, United States Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away. As the first female senator from California, Feinstein became a sitting senator in November of 1992, barely beating Barbara Boxer, who joined the Senate in 1993. She set the bar for women in politics, allowing those who would follow to reach the vice presidency and hope for women to eventually lead the country as Commander-in-Chief.

Years of Service

Feinstein's political career started in 1960 when she joined the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. In her role, she survived an assassination attempt when a New World Liberation Front member placed a bomb on the windowsill of her home that did not detonate.

She went on to serve as the Mayor of San Francisco when her predecessor, George Moscone, was assassinated. She served in that position from 1978 to 1988. In 1992, she was sworn into the U.S. Senate to complete the unfinished term for Pete Wilson, who'd left the Senate to become Governor of California. Feinstein had run in the race but had lost the general election to Wilson.

A Titan With Grit

Having been described as “a titan of U.S. political history,” Feinstein spearheaded an assault weapons ban in 1994 and investigated the Central Intelligence Agency's detention and interrogation program after the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11.

She became the first woman to chair the Senate Rules Committee and the Select Committee on Intelligence. In March of 2021, she surpassed Hiram Johnson to become the longest-serving senator in history from California. In November 2022, she crossed the threshold to become the longest-serving female senator in history.

Key Positions on Major Issues

Feinstein was an outspoken senator with essential viewpoints on significant issues like immigration, marijuana, marriage, national security, healthcare, gun control, and foreign policy.

While she held to those beliefs firmly, she was also willing to step across the proverbial aisle and work with Republicans to pass legislation necessary to better Americans and their lives in the United States.

Family Matters

Feinstein was married three times and had one daughter, Katherine Feinstein Mariano (1957). Her last marriage was to investment banker Richard C. Blum, whom she stayed married to from 1980 until his death from cancer in 2022. In July of 2023, under declining health, she ceded power of attorney to her daughter, having secured most of her estate into blind trusts.

Laid To Rest

While there's no news as to where the senator will be laid to rest, tributes have poured in from both Republican and Democrat colleagues, as well as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Presidents Obama and Clinton.

California Governor Gavin Newsom will now have to appoint an interim replacement to finish Feinstein's term before a special election.

Source: BBC.