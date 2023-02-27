Elden Ring Wins Again at the 26th DICE Awards

The open-world epic from famed developer FromSoftware keeps winning Game of the Year awards. During the 26th annual D.I.C.E. awards, Elden Ring took home the night's coveted top prize.

It's another feather in the cap for Elden Ring, which has won the most Game of the Year awards ever by a video game. Developed by FromSoftware, Elden Ring combines the combat and gameplay of the Dark Souls franchise with an open world and lore crafted in collaboration with George R.R. Martin.

In his review of Elden Ring, Video Game writer Ammar Kachwala said the following:

“Elden Ring is a masterfully crafted experience, from gameplay to exploration to music, that doesn't pander to the clichés of modern open-world games. This is a rare gem.”

In total, Elden Ring took home five ‘Design Innovate Communicate Entertain' trophies. Despite winning Game of the Year, it fell short of God of War Ragnarök, which won seven awards in total. The two titles spent 2022 trading blows at award shows.

A Gaming Legend Is Honored

Tim Schafer was also honored by the Academy of Interactive Art and Science during the D.I.C.E. Awards. Greg Rice of Sony Interactive Entertainment, a former colleague of Schafer's, presented Scfafer with the Academy's Hall of Fame award.

Best known for his work on games like Grim Fandango, Monkey Island, and Psychonauts, Tim Schafer has been an industry legend for the past 30-plus years. After working at LucasArts, he founded Double Fine Productions in 2000. Their most recent release is Psychonauts 2.

About the DICE Awards

The D.I.C.E. awards are hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS). It is regarded as one of the most prestigious award shows in gaming. Past Game of the Year winners includes GoldenEye 007, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Last of Us, and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The awards are voted on by a 30,000+ membership base of industry professionals. The DICE awards honor developers and studios responsible for the best video games of 2022. They are recognized with awards in 23 categories, including achievements in technology, animation, art, audio, and story.

“We are thrilled to celebrate a special 26th edition of the D.I.C.E. Awards by bringing together the interactive entertainment industry to toast the developers who continue to surprise and delight us all with their talent, passion, innovation, and hard work,” said Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences president Meggan Scavio.

“On behalf of the Academy and your peers across the industry, a heartfelt congratulations to all of the incredible 2022 nominees and winners.”

The 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony took place live on February 23rd at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Here is the full list of winners across all categories:

Complete List of Winners at the 26th DICE Awards

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Character

God of War Ragnarök – Kratos

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Story

God of War Ragnarök

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

Action Game of the Year

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarök

Family Game of the Year

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Fighting Game of the Year

MultiVersus

Racing Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Sports Game of the Year

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

Online Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Red Matter 2

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Red Matter 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

TUNIC

Mobile Game of the Year

MARVEL SNAP

