Did You Know These Brands Are Owned By Celebrities?

While we usually only think of celebrities for their on-screen personas or top-charting songs, many of them have dabbled in another sort of spotlight: the economic world. A few celebrities have quietly invested in or started their brands, goods, and businesses. Some of Hollywood's biggest names own companies discreetly, as opposed to others that are widely recognized for their celebrity founders. This is a list of 15 such brands.

1. Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey

Drake and Brent Hocking joined forces to create the Virginia Black whiskey brand, which is distributed in the United States by Proximo Spirits. This spirit has made its way to international shelves and is available in Canada, the United Kingdom, and various African nations, including Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Burundi, and Uganda, as well as the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, it is accessible to consumers in Australia. Following its record-breaking launch at Ontario's Liquor Control Board (LCBO), Virginia Black garnered media attention. On the day of its release, Virginia Black sold a record 1,779 bottles; in its first week, it sold 4,650 bottles. In its first year of sales, it also sold 30,000 cases.

2. Teremana

Dwayne Johnson collaborated with a Mexican family-owned distillery to construct a distinctive residence on the premises exclusively for Teremana — Destilería Teremana de Agave, a small batch tequila with a deep flavor that pays tribute to the land it came from, the Jalisco Highlands. Here, they create Teremana out of a passion for excellent tequila handmade in small amounts, the old-fashioned way. It features 40% alcohol by volume (ABV), just like most other tequilas available on the market. Launched in early 2020, the product has surpassed the one million case milestone in annual sales, totaling over 9 million liters of liquid.

3. Hello Bello

Inspired by their children, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard founded this Los Angeles-based firm. Their plant-based, inexpensive, sustainable, and environmentally responsible line of all-natural baby goods includes sunscreen and diapers. The organization, which claimed to have generated over $100 million in revenue in 2020, was established in 2019 to do away with the dilemma many parents face when deciding what is best for their children and what fits best into their budget. However, after failing in its attempt to overcome excessive production and transportation costs, the company chose to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy three years later.

4. Reddit

Despite being founded in 2005, Snoop Dogg and Jared Leto acquired a portion of Reddit in 2014 when they invested $50 million in the social news website. Reddit has gained recognition for several aspects, including the capacity to establish many subreddits for specialized communities, serving as a venue for promoting various causes, and becoming one of the most popular websites on the internet. Reddit's tendency to disseminate potentially harmful disinformation has also brought unwanted attention to the platform.

5. Flower Beauty

In 2013, actress Drew Barrymore introduced her makeup line, Flower Beauty Cosmetics. She decided that the majority of customers could not afford $100 lipsticks, so she set out to create a high-quality product range that would be priced reasonably. Barrymore has an exclusive agreement with Walmart to distribute over 180 Flower Beauty Cosmetics items for the face, lips, eyes, and nails. The items retail for under $20. Mexico became Barrymore's first overseas market when she launched Flower Beauty Cosmetics there in 2017. It also launched an online store.

6. Aviation American Gin

Christian Krogstad and Ryan Magarian co-founded Aviation in Portland in 2006, intending to create an American dry gin that was smoother in the finish and had less juniper taste than some other types. Despite being acquired by New York-based Davos Brands in 2016, the product has been made by Portland-based House Spirits Distillery. After obtaining an unknown minority investment from Davos in 2018, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds became the brand's co-owner and de facto ambassador, infusing the gin's image with his humor. The product has grown to become the second-largest brand in the super-premium gin market in the United States.

7. EBY

With a proprietary no-slip-grip technology to avoid wedgies, Sofia Vergara and Renata Black developed EBY (Empowered By You) in 2018 with the goal of redefining underwear as a weapon for empowerment rather than seduction. It provides 10% of profits to the Seven Bar Foundation to support women's empowerment. It offers both an a la carte and subscription model. For nations including India, Haiti, Colombia, and Nicaragua, every purchase made is converted into microloans. With these loans, women can launch their enterprises.

8. Avaline

Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power launched Avaline Wine as a “clean wine” in July 2020, presenting it as a healthy option for wine enthusiasts. It was developed to provide customer access and transparency regarding great organic wine. Avaline sells a wide range of wines, including rosé and sparkling bottles, in addition to white wines like Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier and reds like Merlot and Syrah. In a little more than three years since its debut, Avaline has risen to the top of the organic wine sales charts in the United States.

9. The Honest Company

Actress Jessica Alba co-founded The Honest Company to offer families and kids safer, more natural product alternatives. The birth of her first child in 2008 and her personal experience with childhood ailments inspired Alba to create a firm that offered a substitute for baby items that contained synthetic perfumes and petrochemicals. The company sells everything from body creams and bubble baths to high-quality diapers. As of February 2022, the company's valuation was over $550 million, with sales of $319 million in 2021.

10. Naja

Gina Rodriguez co-founded Naja, a company that produces lingerie using morally and environmentally conscious methods, along with investor and CEO Catalina Girald. Since its 2014 introduction, it has improved women's lives in the workplace while simultaneously upending the lingerie industry. The company mostly hires single moms and female heads of households at its clothing factory in Colombia, offering above-market wages along with healthcare benefits. The company teaches and employs at-risk women from Medellin through its Underwear for Hope initiative. Additionally, it gives 2% of its earnings to regional nonprofits that help these women by supporting their continued education.

11. Draper James

Actress Reese Witherspoon started this clothing company in 2015. The line, which pays homage to Witherspoon's Southern upbringing, tries to highlight her unique style and Southern heritage. Witherspoon's grandparents, Dorothea Draper, and William James Witherspoon, are honored by the name. With prices more oriented toward high-end consumers, the line offers a wide selection of apparel, accessories, and home furnishings created to appreciate the beauty, style, and excitement that characterizes what is occurring in the South today. Consortium Brand Partners, a private investment organization, purchased the lifestyle brand on September 6, 2023.

12. Kingdom and State

The sustainable, high-end women's swimwear brand Kingdom & State is named for both its new home in the U.S. and its birthplace in the UK. After establishing K&S in London in 2011, Tan France went on to become well-known for his work in entertainment as the host of the Netflix series Queer Eye and Next in Fashion. Currently tucked away in Utah, they provide a broad selection of timeless styles, distinctively hand-picked recycled textiles, and cutting-edge designs to fit a variety of body types.

13. Fabletics

Don Ressler and Adam Goldenberg, co-CEOs of JustFab Inc., noticed a need in the athletic industry, and together with Kate Hudson, they established Fabletics. While there were many premium brands available, none provided fashionable, high-quality gear at an affordable price point. In 2013, these three relentless innovators launched the Fabletics brand, which offers stylish, high-quality sportswear and accessories at affordable prices. Customers can sign up for the brand's membership program to become “VIP Members” and receive exclusive benefits and discounts.

14. Risa

Eva Longoria founded the cookware brand Risa, which translates to ‘laughter,' with the mission to rekindle joy in the kitchen. The owner’s background influences its non-stick, non-toxic cookware and innovative handle designs. Its products, made of aluminum with a stainless steel lid and base, eliminate the need for numerous specialized silicone components. The Pot and The Pan come in three colors: Deep Blue, Cool Grey, and Natural Ivory, and they are free of lead, cadmium, PTFE, PFOA, and PFOS.

15. Kinderfarms

In 2018, Jeremy Adams and Jessica Biel created KinderFarms with the goal of providing families with cost-effective, safe, and reliable health products and medications. Specializing in natural hydration drinks devoid of artificial colors, sweeteners, or chemicals, their product line includes health-focused drinks and powders. Ensuring inclusivity, their offerings are vegan, free from fructose, and gluten-free. Available for purchase online, KinderFarms also provides shipping services to deliver their products to customers.

Source: Business Insider.