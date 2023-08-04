A Barbie Body: Diet Like Margot Robbie

The costumes are fabulous in the Barbie movie, and so is Margot Robbie’s figure. The 5’6 actress looks like her doll character in everything she wears. How did she get that stunning shape? Inquiring minds want to know, and a Total Shape analysis backs that up by reporting searches for “Margot Robbie diet” are up 1364% since the movie’s July 21 release.

Total Shape, an online fitness resource, analyzed the Google data and spilled the tea on the specifics of Robbie’s diet and its health benefits.

Preparing for The Movie

According to Isaac Robertson with Total Shape, Robbie starts preparing for a movie role by cutting out sugary drinks, saturated fats, chocolate, and fast food. She also amps up her workouts, training about six days per week.

When not shooting a movie, Robbie prefers dance, surfing, or tennis for workouts. However, when she’s in rigorous training for a role, she will work out, focusing on specific areas of her body each day. Besides weight training, Robbie also does calisthenics, including push-ups, sit-ups, and burpees. Her cardio routine includes jumping rope, Pilates, and ballet jumps to increase her fitness level without bulking up her body.

Starting The Day Right

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Robbie starts here during a movie shoot with oatmeal and a kale and apple smoothie. Robbie likes her oatmeal with blueberries for their antioxidant properties.

Oatmeal provides high fiber and complex carbohydrates for slow-release energy. Kale is a superfood that provides calcium and iron and pairs with the apple’s high-fiber and other minerals, including magnesium and potassium.

Time for Lunch

Robbie continues her lighter menu into lunch, where she eats lean chicken with brown rice or a salad with mackerel, tomato, and cucumber. Chicken and mackerel are both high in protein and are considered complete proteins since they supply all nine essential amino acids. Both meats are also low in carbohydrates and calories.

Brown rice provides high fiber and antioxidants. According to Health.com, the wholegrain rice also aids cardiac health, weight loss, and Type 2 diabetes prevention. It even supplies some protein, manganese, and magnesium.

Cucumbers and tomatoes have a high water content, helping prevent dehydration, but also offer other benefits. WebMD reports cucumbers offer Vitamins C and K, as well as some fiber, potassium, and manganese.

Tomatoes provide Vitamin C, potassium, and lycopene, an antioxidant that gives them their color, according to Cynthia Sass, a Registered Dietitian with Health.com.

Protein and Healthy Carbs for Dinner

Robbie ends her day with a dinner of protein and healthy carbohydrates. She may choose tuna steaks with sweet potatoes, roasted vegetables, or a hotpot with rice noodles. Tuna supplies protein and Vitamin A, while sweet potatoes are another popular superfood.

Adda Bjarnadottir, a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with Healthline, says sweet potatoes provide fiber, beta-carotene, Vitamin C, and potassium.

While the ingredients for her veggie hotpot weren’t available, the experts at Total Shape theorized she might choose broccoli and carrots for their fiber and vitamin content. Rice noodles are healthier than egg noodles, making them a better dining choice. She also takes a daily women’s multivitamin.

After The Movie Wraps

After the movie shoot ends, Robbie admits she eats what she likes, and it’s not necessarily healthy.

In an interview with Emirates Woman, she says, “Chocolate, waffles, and fries which are the main food groups that make up my diet.” She also likes burgers and the occasional pint of beer as a treat. “I’m not good at doing moderation. I get miserable if I don’t eat. I can’t just have a salad every day and a half a glass of wine every second day. I can’t do it.”

Robertson with Total Shape says it’s okay to indulge sometimes as long as one gets back on the program. He adds that eating a well-balanced diet and doing enjoyable exercises can help people lose weight and get fit, even if they’re not guaranteed Margot Robbie’s figure.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.