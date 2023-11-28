The Biggest Differences Between the Scott Pilgrim Comics and Movie

Scott Pilgrim becomes different through every adaptation. Turning a six-volume graphic novel into a single feature-length movie took a lot of trimming and creative film-original inventions.

To celebrate the newest adaptation, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, explore these changes between the original Scott Pilgrim comics and the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

1. The Soundtrack

It may be hard to believe that Scott Pilgrim comics could have music, but Bryan Lee O’Malley wrote songs for the various bands right onto the pages. In the case of Scott’s band, he included guitar chords so readers could play along. These comic songs don’t appear in the movie, as music legend Beck created original pieces for the fictional bands to play.

2. The Clash at Demonhead’s Drummer

Clash at Demonhead’s reticent drummer Lynette hardly has a presence in the movie but plays a much more exciting role in the Scott Pilgrim comics. In the graphic novels, Lynette has a bionic arm and ninja powers. She delivers the highlight-destroying punch to Knives instead of Todd. Speaking of Todd, those two have an affair behind Envy’s back that doesn’t reach the big screen.

3. Scott & Ramona vs. Envy Adams

The movie fight against Ramona’s “bi-furious” ex-girlfriend Roxy borrows heavily from a fight in Scott Pilgrim comics that never made it into the film. The two originally faced off against Scott’s ex, Envy Adams. Roxy’s weakness for touch behind the knee actually belongs to Envy, although Scott delivers this final blow in both stories.

4. Matthew Patel’s Song

Matthew Patel’s big song appears in both versions of the story. But in the original Scott Pilgrim comics, both sides of the fight belt out tunes. Scott and his crew sing about the power of friendship to counter Matthew’s evil notes. While we miss out on the singing battle in the movie, the film-exclusive demon hipster chicks make up for it.

5. The Lucas Lee Fight

Scott wins against Lucas Lee in both versions by convincing the actor/skateboarder to grind on a dangerous rail until he explodes. But the lead-up to that death changes from version to version. The movie invented the preamble where Scott must fight Lee’s army of stunt performers. In the original, Lucas instead sits down for a talk with Scott and offers to skip the fight if Scott bribes him.

6. Knives’ Dad

Knives’ family doesn't get much screen time in the movie, but in the Scott Pilgrim comics, her dad provided yet another foe for Scott to fight. When Mr. Chau learned about his daughter dating Scott, he did what any overprotective father would do: grab a samurai sword and hunt the jerk down.

7. The Katayanagi Twins

Scott’s battle with the Katayanagi Twins in the movie flies by much quicker than the conflicts with all the other evil exes, with a short but sweet battle between giant energy dragons and Scott’s energy yeti. But in the Scott Pilgrim comics, they get much more room to breathe. Instead of a battle of the bands, readers get parties, a kidnapping, and fighting robots.

8. An Additional Todd Fight

Todd and Scott originally had more than the single bout they fought in the movie. Before the fight where Todd had his vegan powers stripped away, Envy proposed a different challenge. Scott and Todd had to race through the now-defunct real-life Canadian retailer Honest Ed’s. The discount store took a heavy mental toll on both men, and the challenge ended in a draw when Todd lost control of his powers and blew up the building.

9. No Lisa

One of the most influential women in Scott’s life never made it to the movie. Scott became best friends with Lisa on his first day at his new high school. Without her, Scott would never have started a band or started dating Kim. But he did totally forget she existed, so that makes her exclusion from the movie make some sense thematically.

10. Knives’ Growth

In the movie, Knives doesn’t realize the true nature of her relationship with Scott until the climactic battle with Gideon. But in the original comics, Scott admits his cheating early on. She spends the rest of the Scott Pilgrim comics maturing from an ignorant child to a much wiser adult. She has a fling with Kim and the self-respect to turn down (mostly) Scott when he crawls back to her for intimacy.

11. Crash and the Boys

Crash and the Boys met their untimely end in the movie when one of Matthew Patel’s fireballs instantly reduced them to ash. They survive the battle in the comics and return better than ever as The Boys and Crash. They abandoned their instruments as they learned to create music out of thin air by sheer willpower. Scott’s former opponents use their newfound powers to aid Scott in his fight against Todd.

12. Scott’s Swords

As a reward for character development, Scott gets some cool swords. Both the Power of Love and Self Respect swords manifest in the fight against Gideon in the movie. However, in the Scott Pilgrim comics, his Power of Love Sword came much earlier in the story. Scott used it to slay Ramona’s 4th evil ex, Roxy. This sword later gets stolen by Gideon, but Scott’s further development lets him replace it with the upgraded Power of Understanding sword.

13. The Chaos Theatre Fight

Scott’s climactic battle with Gideon takes place in the villain’s Chaos Theatre club, but each version of the club has a different opening act. The movie features Scott’s former band (with Young Neil replacing him on the bass). But in the original Scott Pilgrim comics, Envy Adams opens the club as a solo act following the destruction of Clash at Demonhead.

14. Less Gay Romance

While the movie has its fair share of gay characters and moments, the Scott Pilgrim comics had even more that didn’t make it to the big screen. Scott walks in on Kim and Knives having a drunken fling following a beach birthday party. At the end of the final book, Stephen Stills reveals he has a boyfriend.

15. The Time Frame

The movie compresses the events of Scott Pilgrim comics into just a few weeks, making the whole film take place in the winter. But the story in the original comic stretches out to just over a year. We see the characters live through icy Canadian winters and a sweltering summer, giving the setting much more variety.

16. The Band

Scott, Stephen Stills, Kim, and eventually Young Neil form the only band that survives throughout the movie. The same can’t be said for the Scott Pilgrim comics version. The band that Scott plays in at the beginning of the story dissolves around the midpoint. Stephen Stills starts a new band with his boyfriend, while Scott and Kim form a new duo called Shatter Band.

17. Scott’s Family

We get to see Scott’s gossip-hound little sister, Stacy, in the movie, but she’s not the only other member of the Pilgrim family out there. Scott’s two parents and his brother show up in Scott Pilgrim comics. Scott’s parents helped move him into a new apartment after Ramona left him, and Scott’s bass belonged to his older brother, Lawrence West Pilgrim.

18. Envy Adams

The movie’s breakneck pace had no more time for Envy Adams after Clash at Demonhead dissolved. But even after Todd’s defeat, she still has a place in the Scott Pilgrim comics. She becomes Gideon’s new girlfriend and experiences the exact controlling nature that led Ramona to dump him. After Gideon’s defeat, she and Scott make up, and they both get the necessary closure.

19. Nega Scott

Nega Scott barely has a presence in the movie. He serves as not much more than a little joke character to wrap up the film. But in the Scott Pilgrim comics, he has a much more critical purpose. He represents all the mistakes Scott has made throughout his life and his actions to hurt others. When Scott realizes he has to accept his past instead of running from it, he absorbs Nega Scott and finds himself ready to face Gideon.

20. Ramona Leaving Scott

In both versions of the story, Ramona leaves Scott after he defeats the Katayanagi Twins. In the film, she runs back to Gideon and sits at his side on the opening night of his club. Originally, though, she doesn’t run back to her evil ex. She goes back to her dad’s house in the wilderness and lazes about while trying to figure out what she wants in life.

21. Young Neil

Young Neil doesn’t get much attention in the movie, but he gets enough to cement him as a naïve sweetheart. He doesn’t get much more focus in the comics, but we do get to see his dark side. When Scott’s band starts to crumble, so does Neil. He becomes bitter as the rest of the gang spends less time with him. He can be found smoking cigarettes alone in his dusty room and insulting Stephen Stills at a party.

22. Gideon’s Mind Control

The movie’s climactic battle with Gideon reveals that he controls Ramona through a mind-control chip on her head. He does similar heavy manipulation through the comics but through a different method. Instead of technology, he uses a supernatural ability called the Glow, where he manipulates people’s emotions by using the subspace highways running through their minds.

23. The Band's Outfits

When Stephen Stills, Kim, and Young Neil perform at the Chaos Theatre, they wear some seemingly uncharacteristic outfits. The context can make viewers who don’t know better may take this as a sign of Gideon changing the band to his own tastes. But these outfits appear much earlier in the Scott Pilgrim comics, with the band wearing them willingly. Kim stayed up all night sewing her custom gothic outfit for the show.

24. The Final Fight With Gideon

Scott has his ultimate confrontation with Gideon on the opening night of the Chaos Theatre in both the comics and the movie. In the film, Knives joins in to help Scott and Ramona take him out. In the comics, Knives doesn’t join the battle. But that’s the least of the differences. The fight gets taken into another dimension where the three fighters travel through subspace. Scott headbutts Gideon’s godlike ego, and Ramona’s various emotions gang up on Gideon.