Will Launching on a Different Continent Give the Next Robotaxi Company Better Results?

Upstart Electric Vehicle (EV) supercar maker Rimac hopes to do in Europe what General Motors’ Cruise could not do in the United States — successfully launching their own robotaxi company. The Croatian EV startup aims to have its autonomous shuttle service up and running in 2026. Rimac is currently in talks with 20 cities around Europe and the Middle East that will embrace their robotaxi program, pending a successful run in Zagreb, Croatia’s capital, this year.

Rimac's Project 3 Mobility Program

The Croatian EV maker has risen to prominence due to a sizable financial boost from Porsche and a joint venture they formed with hypercar maker extraordinaire Bugatti a few years ago. Autocar recently reported that Rimac had announced its next step forward as a company and plans to unveil its robotaxi in the coming months. The company is betting on it being ready for commercial operations in 2026.

Rimac’s robotaxi is currently going by the name Project 3 Mobility, which South Korean automaker Kia is funding. It’s not too surprising since Kia and fellow South Korean automaker Hyundai invested as much as $90 million in Rimac in 2019, according to a report from Car and Driver.

Project 3 will be a separate endeavor for the Rimac Group from what they have going with Bugatti. Rimac is splitting development between the company’s facilities in Zagreb, Croatia, and the United Kingdom, where the company has contracted as many as 100 research and development engineers to do additional work.

While Rimac CEO and founder Mate Rimac is being tight-lipped on the details surrounding his company’s Project 3 Mobility program, he did tell Autocar that he expects his company’s robotaxi to “change the lives of more people” than its previous supercar offerings. He also stated that Project 3 Mobility would make a robotaxi that’s “a car but a completely different type.” Car and Driver also reported that Rimac developers have allegedly been testing Renault’s Espace minivan, which they believe indicates that the company’s robotaxi could “take on a large, podlike shape designed to maximize interior space.”

Rimac will also develop its charging infrastructure network, parking spaces, and storage facilities for its robotaxi fleets. Regarding pricing, Rimac stated that his company’s robotaxi service will be of premier quality without being too “expensive or posh.” They also plan to build a facility primarily for robotaxi production to manufacture and export thousands of autonomous vehicles yearly once operations are in full swing. The service will reportedly be running in Zagreb by 2026, with plans to expand to the UK and Germany in 2027 following a successful run in Croatia.

While this all sounds very promising, it’s hard not to be skeptical about a company’s ambitious robotaxi plans after GM’s Cruise debacle unraveled in San Francisco last year. After numerous incidents with their autonomous cars, California’s DMV pulled Cruise’s permits to operate. About a month later, GM decided to indefinitely delay all further Cruise operations.

Will Rimac’s autonomous vehicles fare better on the streets of Zagreb than Cruise’s in the hilly city by the bay? There might be a hometown advantage here, considering that Rimac has a factory in Zagreb. It begs the question: if GM was a San Francisco company, would Cruise have fared better? Maybe. Hopefully, Rimac will learn from Cruise’s mistakes so that their autonomous vehicle operation can have a smooth rollout.