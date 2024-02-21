Check the Couch: These Dimes Are Worth $2 Million

Collecting coins is a popular hobby many people share, spending time hunting down and acquiring special edition coins to add to their beloved collection. There is an endless number of classic and timeless coins out there to collect, and while these coins vary in their values, there are certain rare coins that can make you some serious money. Even if you’re not into coin collecting, you could be sitting on millions of dollars without even knowing it.

The 1894-S Barber Dime Is on Every Coin Collector's Radar

In 2016, a rare 1894-S Barber dime was sold for $1,997,500 in Florida. This dime is a coin collector's dream, with no more than nine examples known to still exist. All but two of these dimes have been accounted for, meaning that someone with a heavy stroke of luck could have one of these coins buried deep in their piggy banks or couch.

According to Heritage Auctions, this dime is one of the Barber series's most mysterious and famous coins there is. The noteworthy dime is owned by famous coin collectors, including Louis Eliasberg, James A. Stack, and John M. Clapp, all of whom know the sheer significance of owning such a coin.

Production of the Coin Slowed Suddenly in 1894

The Barber dime was minted from 1892 to 1916, but in 1894, production slowed, and only 24 of the dimes were created by the San Francisco Mint. The reason why only 24 were made is still heavily disputed, with some theories claiming the small number of coins was created to compensate for a discrepancy in the San Francisco Mint’s annual audit. Others suggest there was an already sufficient supply of dimes. Some believe that the coins were made simply to test the dies.

Some were lucky enough to get ahold of the coin while it was still in circulation. John Daggett, the man who ran the San Francisco Mint, gave three of the dimes to his young daughter Hallie, whom he cautioned to save for the future. Unfortunately, as many children do, she ignored her father's advice and spent one of them on an ice cream.

You Could Be Sitting on a Hefty Paycheck

While the real reason why only a small number of these dimes were minted that year isn’t known for certain, it’s clear that this is one of the main reasons it’s become such a valued coin. If you don’t have the 1894-S Barber dime, don’t lose hope just yet. There are plenty of high-value, prized dimes to look out for that are worth anywhere from just $2 to well over $1 million!