Unforgettable Fools: 25 Dimwitted Characters We Love To Laugh At

Not everyone can be a genius, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love them! The dimwitted airhead archetype is a classic in sitcoms and comedies, often leaving viewers wondering how these people get through the day without dying. Check out 25 of the best airhead characters.

1. Reese, Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm in the Middle is one of the most underrated shows, and Reese is one of the most underrated characters. He can be aggressive and stupid, but when it matters, he has his brothers’ backs and will defend his family. And he’s a culinary genius, so he’s not a total airhead.

2. Alexis Rose, Schitt's Creek

I sing “A Little Bit Alexis” to myself and to my dog all the time; it’s a bop. Alexis is one of the most lovable airhead characters and, despite her lack of common sense, her character development in the show is sensational. She manages to play the stupid rich girl without being overly mean or shallow.

3. Charlie Kelly, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Charlie Kelly is interesting because he is a complete idiot 95% of the time, but every once in a while, he’s the voice of reason within the group. “Charlie Work” is one of my absolute favorite episodes, and it shows how Charlie seems to be the only one who actually does anything productive for the bar.

4. Cheyenne Lee, Superstore

Cheyenne Lee is a brilliant example of a lovable and hilarious airhead. Her bubbly and fun personality, paired with her complete lack of awareness and constant confusion, make her impossible to hate. Her reactions to uncomfortable situations are so offbeat that you can’t help but chuckle.

5. Jason Mendoza, The Good Place

Every character on The Good Place is distinct and entertaining, but Jason will always hold a special place in my heart. He’s sweet and kind even though he almost never understands what is going on. His weird love for Janet is so endearing and while he may not be the brightest bulb, he is one of the cutest.

6. Kronk, The Emperor's New Groove

Kronk is one of the most lovable bad guys in Disney’s filmography. While he works for Yzma and helps her execute her evil plans, he doesn’t seem to have a malicious bone in his body and just happily goes along with what everyone wants. His deep voice and confused faces contribute to his wonderful airhead persona.

7. Shelley Darlingson, The House Bunny

The House Bunny is a surprisingly funny and sweet movie that easily could’ve been disgustingly raunchy. Shelley’s naive ways and charming personality are one of the reasons this movie is enjoyable, and she’s the perfect example of a caring airhead who wants to help in any way she can.

8. Jenna Maroney, 30 Rock

While many of the airheads on this list are supremely lovable, I find Jenna frustrating. She definitely fits the airhead stereotype, but she’s vapid and selfish, unlike Shelley Darlingson. Nevertheless, she’s one of the funniest characters in 30 Rock and the show would be missing something without her.

9. Rose Nylund, Golden Girls

No one plays an airhead as well as the extraordinary Betty White. Rose Nylund is many people’s favorite Golden Girl, including mine, as her oblivious ways and charming personality make her unbelievably endearing and cute. I heard that White was originally supposed to play Blanche Devereaux, but they decided she was too perfect as Rose.

10. Eric Matthews, Boy Meets World

Maybe the most handsome idiot on TV, Eric Matthews is cool and casual, with a smile that makes all the girls’ knees weak. However, he has some difficulties when it comes to hitting the books. He even almost joins a cult in one episode alongside Shawn, but luckily, they get out of it.

11. Van Montgomery, Reba

I can’t say I was an avid Reba watcher, but in the episodes that I have seen, Van is an idiotic delight. Steve Howey is such an underrated actor and plays a friendly moron beautifully in Reba, as well as in other shows like Shameless. He’s handsome and athletic but not always on the ball.

12. Michael Kelso, That ’70s Show

This one needs no explanation. Kelso is a lovable and hilarious doofus throughout the show and rarely deviates from his character’s airhead persona. Ashton Kutcher nails Kelso’s bewildered and elementary personality, making him one of the best airheads in any sitcom.

13. Troy Barnes, Community

Troy, played by Donald Glover, is the group’s airhead on Community. Unlike some of the other airheads on my list, he oscillates between competent and stupid throughout the series, so he’s not a dedicated airhead. He has his moments of responsible clarity and many more instances of hilarious confusion.

14. London Tipton, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

London Tipton is a wonderful character because she grows throughout the series, which is rare for a children’s show like this. In the first few episodes, she can be mean and vapid, but she slowly becomes more self-aware and sympathetic as the series goes on, making her an airhead capable of emotional growth!

15. Joey Tribbiani, Friends

You knew this one was coming. No list of lovable idiots is complete without Joey Tribbiani. Despite his lack of intelligence, he was often the most emotionally competent one in the group, especially in the later seasons. Nevertheless, his shenanigans and missteps were always fun to watch and only made him more of an endearing character.

16. Erin Hannon, The Office

There are a couple of airheads in The Office who could easily make this list, including Michael Scott and Kevin Malone, but I think Erin Hannon is easily the winner. She’s so sweet and naive and always gave me Amelia Bedelia vibes with her constant confusion and eagerness to please.

17. Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Archer

Her name is Cheryl, but for a decent part of the series, they referred to her as Carol. Cheryl Tunt might be the most dangerous airhead on this list, as she will wildly wave guns around, threaten her coworkers, set up schemes, and do hard drugs. I don’t know if I’d describe her as lovable, but I love watching her act outrageous.

18. Luke Dunphy, Modern Family

Like The Office, Modern Family has a few airheads to choose from, but Luke is probably the most clueless. His idiocy and naivety seem to cause him injury often, whether he just gets a bump on his head or eats something that lands him in the hospital. But Phil and Haley are close seconds; it seems the dumb apples don’t far fall from the dumb tree.

19. Todd Chavez, BoJack Horseman

Voiced by Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad, Todd Chavez is BoJack’s funny and unwanted sidekick who has been crashing at his house for years. He constantly finds himself in wild situations. Although he isn’t the smartest, he participates in many impressive ventures, from startups to briefly ruling a foreign nation to being a high executive at What Time Is It Right Now.

20. Andy Dwyer, Parks and Recreation

The internet is tired of Chris Pratt, but they couldn’t get enough of him when he played Andy Dwyer, the charming moron on Parks and Recreation. He is one of the dumbest people on this list but also one of the most beloved sitcom characters of the 21st century. And his persistent love for April only makes him more cuddly and cute.

21. Jeff Smith, American Dad

Jeff Smith, formerly Jeff Fischer before he took Hayley’s name, is a classic airhead who never understands what is happening. He just floats through life without a care or logical thought, to the frustration of Stan and sometimes Hayley. However, everything always seems to work out for him.

22. Cher Horowitz, Clueless

The title of the movie says it all. Cher Horowitz is an airhead in line with Alexis Rose, as her heart is almost always in the right place, even if her head is up in the clouds. While she might lack street smarts and common sense, her fashion sense is pure genius, and no one can ever take that away from her.

23. Morgan Tookers, The Mindy Project

There are a few airheads in The Mindy Project, but Morgan is the best. He’s a top-notch nurse who seems to know how to take care of people inside and out, but when it comes to social cues and typical life skills, he’s lacking. However, his moral compass is accurate, even if his logic is off.

24. Chelsea Daniels, That's So Raven

I completely forgot about Chelsea Daniels until an online commenter mentioned her. Now I have to go back and rewatch this delightful show. Her logic is slow and her grades are low, but she has a massive heart that makes her a charming idiot who I’d be happy to explain some simple things to.

25. Karen Smith, Mean Girls

The third OG member of The Plastics, Karen Smith, is far from the next Nobel Prize winner. She tells Cady she can predict the weather using her chest and doesn’t understand the difference between cousins and first cousins or the lack of difference. She’s stupidly hilarious and even adorable in some scenes.

Source: Reddit.