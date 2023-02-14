8 Great Sauces for Dipping Mozzarella Sticks

One of America's favorite fried snacks is the classic mozzarella stick. It's cheesy, crispy, warm, and delicious. But some might argue that the best thing about mozzarella sticks is the sauce you dip them in.

Redditor u/Bulky_Ad8186 asked r/AskReddit, “What's the best dipping sauce for mozzarella sticks?”

Fried food fans replied with their favorites in the comments.

1: Marinara Sauce

Marinara sauce: the classic dip for mozzarella sticks still takes first place when it comes to people's favorite dip. The tomato flavor with the mozzarella cheese reminds me and many others of their favorite childhood pizza place.

2: Garlic Butter

Creamy, tasty garlic butter. This simple sauce is delicious on pretty much anything, so it's not a shocker that it adds a lovely flavor to your mozzarella sticks.

If you want to make an easy garlic butter sauce at home, all you have to do is chop up a few cloves of garlic and sautee it on the stove with some butter. In no time, your sauce will be ready to eat.

3: Arrabbiata Sauce

Spicy lovers, unite! If you want to add a little zip to your mozzarella stick experience, try using the arrabbiata sauce for your dip. It's essentially just marinara sauce with dried red chili peppers, and it's delicious.

4: Barbecue Sauce

If you're obsessed with barbecue-flavored chips, you may want to try using it as a dipping sauce next.

“My husband looked at me like I was insane the first time he saw me grab the barbecue,” said u/NoodleBlitz. “Wouldn't even try it at first. And when he did, he was SHOCKED. So d*** good.”

5: Ranch

If you're looking for something more creamy and less tomato-based, the ranch may be your go-to mozzarella stick dipping sauce. It's great on veggies and chicken wings, so why not try it on mozzarella sticks?

6: Cocktail Sauce

I love dipping shrimp in cocktail sauce, and some people like Redditor u/NitroJenMonoxide love it on their mozzarella sticks.

Cocktail sauce is typically made from ketchup and horseradish and served cold.

7: Sweet and Sour Sauce

Sweet and sour sauce is a great topping for anything fried and ready to toss into your open gullet. It's a fantastic choice for mozzarella sticks.

8: Gravy

Gravy isn't only reserved for Thanksgiving dinner. I love gravy on my roast beef and chicken, so it's a no-brainer that it would also taste great on some mozzarella sticks.

You can buy packets of gravy at the store that you mix with water and heat up on the stove. It's that easy!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.