Director Promises Final ‘Stranger Things’ Season Won’t Be Like ‘Game of Thrones’

One thing fans dread — apart from the news of their favorite show getting canceled — is the anticipation of a less-than-average finale. Stranger Things director Dan Trachtenberg, who has been asked to direct during the final season, says it will not disappoint viewers as Game of Thrones did.

Game of Thrones Finale Still Haunts Fans

Even though more than four years have passed since the conclusion of HBO's Game of Thrones, the last episode still baffles fans. “I don’t think Stranger Things falls into a category of television seasons like Game of Thrones where the pilot is cool, slows down, and the last two episodes are the big battle,” Trachtenberg told Variety. “I can tell you, and pointing to other seasons [of Stranger Things], there is rock and roll throughout the entire season.”

The phenomenal worldwide success of the Netflix series was unprecedented when it first appeared on our screens in 2016. Set in the 80s, the sci-fi horror series took elements from popular 1980s films and follows a group of friends as they uncover supernatural phenomena and evil government exploits. The show appeals to a sizeable cross-generational audience for its nostalgic aspects and historic pop culture.

Further Wait for Stranger Things Release

Writers, the Duffer brothers, told the Hollywood Reporter in 2020 that they had an idea of how the story arc would go and knew when it should come to its natural conclusion. The brothers announced in February 2022 that Season 5 would be the series' final season.

While they said production would begin in the summer of 2023, the Writers Guild of America's strike has affected that. “That's the big part of the strike. I have read my episode, and I had been prepping the episode before the strike. I can tell you that it's awesome. I haven't really done an episode of a TV show. I've stuck to doing pilots and movies, but ‘Stranger Things' is a laser into my heart. The Duffer Brothers are incredible, and we have so much in common.”

In the past, there have been at least seven months between filming and when the show lands on Netflix. “Before the strike, we were sent scripts; they're terrific, as per usual,” David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, told the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. He goes on to say that the production is a large process. “I mean, the set-pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past.”

With that in mind, the release of Stranger Things season five suggests we wait until sometime in 2024 before it reaches Netflix.

