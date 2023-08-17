15 Directors Whose Single Masterpiece Overshadows Their Remaining Filmography

Some directors have a track record of excellent work throughout multiple films. In contrast, other directors only need one genuinely great picture to establish their place in cinematic history and in the hearts of moviegoers forever. In this piece, we'll examine the careers of a few filmmakers whose work is dominated by a single masterpiece.

1 – M Night Shyamalan

An Indian-born writer, Night has 15 films to his directing credit. However, his third directorial movie The Sixth Sense (1999), became his breakthrough movie. This movie litters Night’s list of nominations, winning two for Best Director (Empire Awards, 1999) and Best Screenplay (Bram Stoker Awards, 1999).

2 – The Wachowski Sisters

Born two and half years apart, Lana and Lilly are a Chicago-bred team of writers and directors who made their directorial debut in 1996. However, their second directorial movie, The Matrix (1999), was ground-breaking, dwarfing their other works. With more than 50 nominations and almost three-dozen awards, what more could they ask for?

3 – James McTeigue

Having honed his skills with The Matrix as assistant director, it's no surprise that McTeigue got nominated for Best Promising Director (Chicago Film Critics Association Awards in 2006) with his directorial debut movie V for Vendetta (2005). Although he has no lime-light film ever since he has been in collaboration with other film productions.

4 – Peter Jackson

Jackson's popularity hit the roof after The Lord of the Rings (2001 – 2003). This Trilogy garnered 30 nominations, winning 17 in the Academy Awards alone – both records for any trilogy – including the award for Best Director. Aside from this, it's been a quiet front for him.

5 – Frank Darabont

Suppose The Shawshank Redemption (1994) has defied time to merit a place in a modern list of adapted screenplays. In that case, its director, Darabont, deserves mention on this list, mainly because it's the one movie of his five movies to date that crowns his directorial effort. This French-born director is also a screenwriter and produces films. A critic shares this sentiment: “Everything else he's directed pales in comparison to Shawshank. It's a masterpiece.”

6 – Bryan Singer

Singer was an unusual suspect for the accolades received for his The Usual Suspect (1995) movie that earned him the Empire Award for Best Newcomer in 1996. By the sheer number of nominations, this movie lived up to its hype compared to his other works.

7 – Kevin Costner

Winning 7 of its 12 Academy Awards nominations and ranking fourth-highest in gross in 1990, Dances with Wolves (1990) encapsulates Costner’s debut effort at directing and the Meisterstuck of his directorial list. As one viewer puts it, “Kevin Costner has never had a movie as good as Dances With Wolves.”

8 – Richard Kelly

Kelly directed a movie that accumulated 21 nominations and 11 wins. Donnie Darko (2001) even ended up No. 2 on Empire magazine's list of the 50 greatest independent films ever. He has churned out seven other movies ever since, yet they have yet to come close.

9 – George Miller

Twelve of Miller's other movies pale in comparison to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), which earned 19 nominations (58% of all nominations for films he has directed) and won 10 (71% of all wins for films he has directed).

10 – Mark Waters

Mean Girls (2005) is the only movie, amongst 12 others, that makes Waters's list of accolades. It won six awards, including MTV Movie Awards for Best On-Screen Team.

11 – Michel Gondry

Gondry’s best work yet is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004). Like others on this list, it has a list of nominations as long as its name, including Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay, which it also won.

12 – Neill Blomkamp

Known chiefly for his science fiction District 9 (2009), Blomkamp gave his first shot the best shot as the nominations and awards testify that include IGN Movie Awards for Best Sci-Fi movie.

12 – Sofia Coppola

While Sofia Coppola has a number of films in her portfolio, many fans think her 2003 film, Lost in Translation is her best work. While it was early in her career, fans believe it's the best movie she's ever made.

12 – Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro has made a number of dark, fantastical films, and a lot of people think Pan's Labyrinth is his best work. The movie was released in 2006 and won 3 Oscars, including Best Achievement in Cinematography.

12 – Orson Welles

Citizen Kane is known to be one of the best movies ever created, and even 80 years after its release, people still believe this is Orson Welles' best piece of media he's ever directed.

