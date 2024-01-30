Just as a visual artist can spend their entire career painting the same subject without feeling they’ve fully mastered it, many film directors also tread the themes of their art form. Creative short films often get funding to become full-length features. Robert Rodriguez and Sam Raimi both notoriously made what they consider sequels to their films El Mariachi and The Evil Dead, respectively, that feel more like expansive remakes with a bigger budget.

Without reworking it as a sequel, some directors want to modernize the same stories through ever-evolving filming techniques. Of course, some just like the hefty paycheck from a big studio wanting a new version with new actors.

Whatever the reason, it’s always interesting to see what changes and what doesn’t and how the audience feels watching the same movie again. Meet these directors who remade their own movies.

Cecil B. DeMille – The Ten Commandments (1923) / The Ten Commandments (1956)

Director Cecil B. DeMille’s religious adaptation, The Ten Commandments, became an immediate success for its day, released during the silent era of cinema in 1923. Already an epic, the film boasted substantial production values, impressive Technicolor processes, and jiggling Jell-O as the parted Red Sea in an incredible special effects sequence.

Three decades later, DeMille revisited the story for his final film. A portion of the previous movie showed how to live by the commandments in the present day, but this was dropped for the new telling, keeping the focus on the grand story of Moses and the Exodus from Egypt. The 1956 remake proved an even bigger hit, the most successful film of DeMille’s career, and holds a solid place in American culture with annual television airings celebrating the Easter holiday.

Frank Capra – Lady for a Day (1933) / Pocketful of Miracles (1961)

The 1933 film Lady for a Day remains historically significant as the first release from Columbia Pictures nominated for Best Picture and the first film directed by Frank Capra to land him a Best Director nomination at the Academy Awards. Based on the short story “Madame La Gimp” by Damon Runyon, the comedy-drama follows the character Apple Annie, a poor woman who tries to impress her estranged daughter.

Despite its success, Capra remade the film in 1961 as Pocketful of Miracles with a screenplay derived directly from the original movie instead of the short story. It starred Bette Davis, Glenn Ford, Peter Falk, and Ann-Margret in her feature film debut. The remake did not garner the same acclaim as the original, though Capra preferred it. The director also remade his 1934 film Broadway Bill as the Bing Crosby musical Riding High in 1950, but both of those films received lesser acclaim.

Alfred Hitchcock – The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) / The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

Early into his career, Peter Lorre starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1934 crime thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much, a British production made before Hitchcock’s move to Hollywood. The film came only a few years into Hitchcock using sound in his movies, only the second English-language film of Lorre’s. Hitchcock thought the film a product of a talented amateur and considered a remake for American audiences as early as 1941.

Though Hitchcock joined the ranks of directors who remade their movies with The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1956, the plots of the two movies are only slightly similar. The newer version, starring James Stewart and Doris Day, certainly builds more tension, with Hitchcock claiming it the work of a professional this time. Day’s famous song “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” won an Academy Award for Best Original Song, being written for the film.

John Ford – Judge Priest (1934) / The Sun Shines Bright (1953)

Based on a series of short stories by author Irvin S. Cobb, the 1934 western comedy film Judge Priest stars Will Rogers as the titular judge in Fairfield, Kentucky, who grows a relationship with a Black man named Jeff Poindexter. Directed by John Ford, the film features Hattie McDaniel in her first major role and Black vaudevillian actor Stepin Fetchit as Poindexter.

The film initially included a scene where Priest chastizes a lynch mob coming for Poindexter, but the studio removed the scene. Still wishing for such a scene, Ford decided to make a new Priest movie, The Sun Shines Bright, in 1953 for a different studio. Fetchit reprised his role as Poindexter, with Charles Winninger as Priest this time. Both films mark a point in Southern American history, exploring sentiments during the post-reconstruction era.

Yasujirō Ozu – A Story of Floating Weeds (1934) / Floating Weeds (1959)

The silent Japanese film A Story of Floating Weeds, directed by Yasujirō Ozu, reunites a traveling performer with his estranged family. The film marks Ozu’s move into becoming a more serious filmmaker, with many of his previous silent films focusing on comedy and his more beloved, like Tokyo Story, coming later.

Ozu remade the film as Floating Weeds with sound and only his third in full color. Though neither film prevails as Ozu’s most outstanding work, arguably, many still celebrate both as masterpieces. His second color film, Good Morning, also served as a remake of his earlier silent film I Was Born, But… from 1932. Ozu released both of these remakes in the same year, 1959, near the end of his career, making him one of the only directors who remade their own movies…twice.

Leo McCarey – Love Affair (1939) / An Affair to Remember (1957)

As beloved as it became, the 1939 film Love Affair, starring Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer, had quite a controversial production. The Hays Code, dictating decency in film, kept close watch over the making of the movie, which it said featured a story of adultery. The film’s director, Leo McCarey, also wanted to hang up his hat from making romances, but the film became a success despite it all.

Love Affair’s appeal only diminished when McCarey decided to remake the film in 1957 as An Affair to Remember, starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. Grant’s love for the original movie caused him to approach McCarey to remake it with him, and McCarey obliged, using the original script with minimal updates. This version proved even more beloved than the original, with many referring to it as one of the most romantic movies in cinema history.

Howard Hawks – Ball of Fire (1941) / A Song is Born (1948)

Director Howard Hawks’ comedy film Ball of Fire stars Barbara Stanwyck as Sugarpuss, a nightclub performer whose usage of slang vocabulary attracts the interest of a group of scholars. Surprisingly, the 1941 film works as a take on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, released four years earlier, with each scholar taking on the personality of one of the seven men.

The film’s 1948 remake, A Song is Born, features Danny Kaye and Virginia Mayo in a musical interpretation made especially to show off an entire cast of musicians, also including Louis Armstrong, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, and more, though Kaye himself did not sing.

Hawks had a terrible time remaking the film, not really wanting to in the first place and only doing so for the pay. Another of Hawks’ films, a John Wayne western titled Red River, appeared in theaters around the same time and ended up outgrossing the musical.

George Sluizer – Spoorloos (1988) / The Vanishing (1993)

To much acclaim, George Sluizer directed the 1988 Dutch thriller Spoorloos, also known as The Vanishing. In it, Gene Bervoets plays Rex Hofman, who becomes obsessed with finding his girlfriend when she vanishes at a rest area during their vacation. The film gained immediate attention upon its release, with significant names like Roger Ebert and Stanley Kubrick championing its success.

1993’s The Vanishing remake, starring Jeff Bridges and Kiefer Sutherland, brought Sluizer back to direct again but did not receive the same praise. Instead, criticism called out the unnecessary need for American remakes. The new film included a new ending often cited as a perfect example of Hollywood’s need to water down stories, exchanging more profound thoughts and emotions for something more comfortable.

Michael Mann – L.A. Takedown (1989) / Heat (1995)

Executive producer Michael Mann’s TV series Miami Vice remains an iconic time capsule of the mid-to-late 80s. When it came time to create another show revolving around similar themes, Mann dusted off a criminal investigation film script he had initially written in 1979, translating it into a TV pilot he directed. The pilot did not get picked up for an entire show. Instead, the network reworked and released the project as L.A. Takedown, a 1989 made-for-TV movie running for 92 minutes.

Having the story go through so many changes, from film to show to film again, Mann decided he finally had a grip on how to tell it after the premiere of L.A. Takedown. He returned to an earlier version of his script from 1983, which included more of the grittiness edited out for television, secured a bigger budget, cast prominent actors including Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, and Robert De Niro, and made the 1995 film Heat. It hit theaters six years after the first film with almost double the runtime.

Ole Bornedal – Nattevagten (1994) / Nightwatch (1997)

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had his big break as Martin Bork, a new night watchman at a medical institution in Nattevagten, also known as Nightwatch. Directed by Ole Bornedal, the 1994 Danish film took inspiration from Bornedal’s experience visiting a morgue. A Danish sequel to the film premiered in 2023, with both the director and its leading man returning.

Long before the sequel, 1997 brought an American remake of the film, also titled Nightwatch, with a stacked cast including Ewan McGregor, Josh Brolin, Patricia Arquette, Nick Nolte, and Brad Dourif. Though directed by Bornedal again, this version features a new script with help Americanizing the story from Steven Soderbergh. Bornedal also had trouble appeasing production company Dimension Films during post-production, with many rewrites and reshoots happening. The original remains held in higher esteem than the remake.

Michael Haneke – Funny Games (1997) / Funny Games (2007)

Austrian director Michael Haneke set out to make a movie that served as a commentary on violence in the media. His film Funny Games does just that, presenting a tortuous horror movie that uses the genre’s tropes to show the events surrounding a family held hostage. The response to the film exploded with controversy, with some enjoying its subversions and others expressing disgust.

Though set in Austria, Haneke initially wanted to make a film set in the U.S. The director got his chance ten years later, remaking the film shot-for-shot but changing its location. Aside from a new cast led by Naomi Watts and Tim Roth, 2007’s Funny Games feels much like the same movie, also receiving mixed reviews, though perhaps the extreme violence does naturally lend itself more to an American setting.

Takashi Shimizu – Ju-On: The Curse (2000) / Ju-On: The Grudge (2002) / The Grudge (2004)

Japanese director Takashi Shizimu has explored his Ju-On story about a home with a curse that affects everyone who comes into contact with it in several ways over the years. He first created two short films in 1998, establishing his themes before making two quickly shot feature films, Ju-On: The Curse and its sequel, released direct-to-DVD in 2000.

The smaller films became so popular that Shimizu adapted them into fuller productions: Ju-On: The Grudge, released theatrically in 2002, and its sequel, released the following year. These films solidified the lore surrounding the curse more and were an essential part of the emergence of Japanese horror movies sweeping American audiences at the time. As such, an American remake came to fruition, with higher production values and American actors like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Bill Pullman in the lead roles.

The new 2004 film, simply titled The Grudge, remained set in Japan, a big difference from other American J-horror remakes of the time. This meant that some Japanese actors returned to their roles, namely Takako Fuji, Takashi Matsuyama, and Yuya Ozeki, who reprised the Saeki family at the center of the curse. Shimizu also directed this film and its American sequel, amounting to six features and two shorts comprising his Ju-On endeavors.

Ken Scott – Starbuck (2011) / Delivery Man (2013)

Patrick Huard stars as David Wozniak, a man who donated so much of himself, under the alias Starbuck, to a sperm bank that he has fathered 533 children, 142 of whom have filed a class action lawsuit to learn of his true identity. The small French-Canadian film, directed by Ken Scott, became an instant success when released in 2011.

DreamWorks produced an American remake of the comedy titled Delivery Man, released two years later in 2013. With Ken Scott still in the director’s chair, the remake stars Vince Vaughn in the lead and takes place in New York. Another remake of Starbuck, titled Fonzy, also hit French cinemas the same year, directed by Isabelle Doval. While the American remake earned financial success, it received mixed reviews, with neither of the new films becoming as well-regarded.

Sebastián Lelio – Gloria (2013) / Gloria Bell (2018)

Chilean director Sebastián Lelio’s 2013 film Gloria follows a 58-year-old divorcee as she reenters the dating scene. The film took festivals by storm, with it and its lead actress, Paulina Garcia, receiving much recognition, nominations, and awards. It also received excellent reviews, both internationally and within the U.S.

Lelio returned to direct the 2018 remake Gloria Bell, this time starring Julianne Moore in the title role, with U.S. distribution handled by the ever-popular company A24. Like the original, the remake received generally favorable reviews, though some critics did wonder about the need for a remake at all. They thought the Hollywood version overshadowed the original’s Latin American roots and actors, while Lelio likened the remake to jazz music, open for many interpretations.

Hans Petter Moland – Kraftidioten (2014) / Cold Pursuit (2019)

The 2014 Norwegian film Kraftidioten, also known as In Order of Disappearance, stars Stellan Skarsgård as Nils Dickman, a snow plow driver who seeks revenge for the death of his son. Directed by Hans Petter Moland in his fourth collaboration with Skarsgård, the film received favorable reviews with nominations from many international film festivals.

Production company StudioCanal decided to remake the action thriller with a bigger budget for American audiences, setting the new film in Colorado. They brought Moland back to direct the film, now titled Cold Pursuit, and secured Liam Neeson’s star power for the lead role. However, Neeson’s personal controversy, accused of racism just before the film’s 2019 premiere, garnered more attention than the film itself, with reviews not nearly as favorable as the original.

Hideaki Anno – Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth (1997) / Rebuild of Evangelion (2007)

Creator Hideaki Anno’s Neon Genesis Evangelion started as a 1994 anime series about a group of teenagers trained to pilot giant mecha suits to fight off invading attacks. While much of the show stayed action-oriented, the show’s finale skewed more personal, philosophical, and experimental, causing confusion and disappointment among some fans.

Anno revisited the story almost immediately with the 1997 release of Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth, a two-part feature film. The first, Death, showcases clips from the show edited into a streamlined story with updated animation, with the following part, Rebirth, presenting newly created story elements that lead into the next film. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion completes the film saga with a new story ending, different from the anime series. The Death portion itself still went through several more updates and releases, leading to another film that combines the ultimate version of Death with The End of Evangelion released in 1998 as Revival of Evangelion, also known as Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Feature Film.

With the story and films already complicated enough to keep track of, Anno began working on another series of movies, known as the Rebuild of Evangelion, a decade later. The releases of the four new films span from 2007 to 2021 and include an alternate retelling of the story with yet another new ending, new settings, new characters, and 3D CG animation. Anno wrote and directed each film with various co-directors between his other projects.

Trent Harris – The Beaver Trilogy (2001)

Though The Beaver Trilogy contains three short films stitched together to make one feature, the story behind the independent movie possibly eclipses the movie itself. In 1979, Trent Harris directed his original documentary piece, The Beaver Kid, recording footage of a performer he called Groovin’ Gary, who also went by the drag name Olivia Newton-Dawn in Beaver, Utah.

In The Beaver Kid 2, made in 1981, Harris enlisted then-unknown actor Sean Penn to play Groovin’ Larry in a bizarre recreation of the original short with a budget of just $100. The third short in the trilogy, 1984’s The Orkly Kid, cast an also unknown Crispin Glover as Groovin’ Larry with E.G. Daily in a supporting role.

While yet another reenactment, this short has a considerably increased production value and a larger story featuring the drag persona Olivia Newton Bomb. Harris combined the three films into a feature that eventually screened at 2001’s Sundance Film Festival.