The Most Disappointing Electric Cars You’ll Want To Avoid at All Costs

Join the electric car race, they said. Embrace the future of green, sustainable driving, they promised. But hold on to your charging cables, because not every electric ride hits the finish line with flying colors.

As the automotive world electrifies, a handful of electric cars emerge with all the promise and hype, only to fall flat on the road. Get ready to explore these underwhelming models, where the thrill of emission-free driving is, unfortunately, nowhere to be found.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Starting at $34,495, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV's pricing may not align with its offerings. With a 200-horsepower front-wheel electric motor and a standard 65.0 kWh battery pack, it manages a commendable 247-mile range.

However, lacking additional features, it might not be the best pick, especially without substantial federal tax credit eligibility. The Bolt EUV's charging time, despite the range, can be lengthy, making it less convenient for quick turnaround travel.

Nissan Leaf

Known for its underperformance, the Nissan Leaf's driving range of 149 miles fails to impress. Even the Plus Model, priced from $29,000 to $39,000, offers a modest 226-mile range. With a standard 40 kWh battery pack, it's notably slower than the Bolt EV, lacking compelling features for its price point.

The Leaf's lackluster acceleration and limited features make it less appealing compared to other options in its price bracket.

2019 Fiat 500e

Boasting one of the worst driving ranges at a mere 84 miles, the 2019 Fiat 500e is powered by a 25 kWh battery pack, generating a minimal 115 horsepower. Its awkward interior design and limited cargo space don't justify its price tag, which starts upward of $30,000.

The Fiat 500e's cramped interior might be a concern for taller drivers or passengers, impacting comfort during rides.

BMW i3

BMW's i3, priced around $50,000, failed to meet expectations despite its 42.2 kWh battery pack and 153-mile range. Despite well-designed interiors, it lacked spaciousness and omitted Android compatibility in its infotainment system, falling short against competitors like the Tesla Model 3.

The i3's relatively lower driving range, especially for its price, might deter buyers looking for longer travel capabilities without frequent recharging.

Mini Cooper SE

Adorned with a cute exterior, the Mini Cooper SE falls short in driving range, offering only 110 miles on a full charge. Priced from $30,750 to $37,750, its 32.6 kWh battery pack, providing just 28.9 kWh usable, fails to offer adequate space, particularly in the cargo area.

The limited cargo space and relatively shorter range might not suit buyers seeking practicality in their electric vehicle choice.

Mazda MX-30

Despite its attractive appearance, the Mazda MX-30 disappoints with a subpar driving range of fewer than 100 miles and sluggish acceleration, taking 8.7 seconds to reach 60 mph. While its interiors feature sustainable materials, the car lacks spaciousness and ample cargo area, compromising practicality.

Potential buyers might find the MX-30's cramped interiors challenging despite its visually appealing design choices.

2019 Smart EQ Fortwo

With a maximum driving range of only 58 miles on a full charge, the 2019 Smart EQ Fortwo offers limited practicality. Although it features an attractive appearance, its lack of space and limited infotainment features do not compensate for its price, starting at $24,650.

This diminutive electric car might struggle with daily usability due to its low range, making it less suitable for regular commuting needs.

Tesla Model X

Priced in the six-figure range, the Tesla Model X offers an impressive 350-mile driving range but falls short on reliability, as per consumer reports. Reports of unintended acceleration raise concerns about safety, questioning the worth of its high price tag.

Despite its long range, reported reliability issues and unexpected acceleration incidents might dissuade buyers from considering the Model X.

Volkswagen e-Golf

While boasting a decent driving range of 125 miles, the Volkswagen e-Golf's infotainment system, although functional, suffers from sluggish response times. Its cargo space is commendable, but considering used alternatives with better range and performance might make more financial sense.

Although it offers a respectable range, potential buyers might be deterred by the slow infotainment system and prefer other used EVs for reliability and performance.

ChangliEV

Marketed as one of the world's cheapest electric cars at approximately $10,000, the ChangliEV's design and functionality fall short of regular use. With a 1200W motor, delivering a mere 1.1 horsepower and a 30-mile range, it lacks the practicality needed for daily transportation.

While inexpensive, the ChangliEV's limited power and range significantly limit its usability, making it unsuitable for everyday commuting needs.

2021 Honda E

This compact hatchback marks Honda's attempt to showcase its futuristic vision, reminiscent of its earlier pioneering models like the Insight and Clarity. At 153.3 inches long and 69.0 inches wide, it's akin to the Honda Fit in size but significantly heavier at around 3,400 pounds due to its batteries.

Priced at almost $45,000 in Japan, the Honda E offers an estimated range of 124 miles, presenting a rather modest proposition in the electric vehicle market.

Mitsubishi iMiEV

The Mitsubishi i-MiEV stands as the entry-level electric car, delivering 100 miles of range and 66 hp. Its appearance may conjure the stereotypical image of an electric vehicle, according to your dad. Despite its affordability, the i-MiEV offers a pleasant driving experience with nimble steering, firm brakes, and a smooth ride.

The housing room for four occupants includes upscale amenities like heated front seats and air conditioning. With an EPA-estimated range of 62 miles, it's better suited for short commutes and city driving.

Karma Revero

The Karma Revero carries a convoluted history, originating from Fisker Automotive's introduction of the Karma, a sleek four-door electric sedan with a gas generator. After the company's bankruptcy, the design and hybrid drivetrain were acquired by the Wanxiang Group, leading to the birth of Karma Automotive and the Revero.

Sporting two electric motors powered by a 28.0 kW-hr battery charged by a BMW-sourced 1.5-liter turbo-three, the Revero boasts 536 hp and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. It offers an electric range of 61-80 miles and a gas-powered range of 280 miles, making it a viable but complex option in the electric car market.