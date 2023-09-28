Cinematic Flops: 16 Disappointing Movies Fans Wish They Never Watched

Not every movie is perfect, but some are completely unwatchable. A film fan in a popular online forum asked, “What are the worst movies you watched recently?” People had strong opinions about the movies that ended up being very disappointing. Here are the top 16 responses.

1. Blacklight (2022)

One person called Blacklight “dull.” Another agreed, pointing out how virtually everything — including the acting, dialogue, and plot — was bad in this movie.

2. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (2021)

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has an all-star cast but the movie still didn't work. One person called it “trash” and said they had to turn the movie off before it was over.

3. F9: The Fast Saga

Not everyone was a fan of F9. What's remarkable is that, despite the failure of the film, there are still more movies in the franchise planned. When will it end?

4. Enola Holmes

The star power of Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown couldn't save this Netflix original movie. Some people must have found it entertaining though — there was a sequel released in 2022.

5. Red Notice

An all-star cast featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot couldn't save this misfire of a movie. Even the giant budget didn't do it any favors.

6. 365 Days

One fan called this movie “disgusting and terrible.” They noted, “This movie is based loosely on a Fifty Shades of Gray fanfic based on Twilight fanfic based on a dream by author Stephanie Meyer.” Yikes.

7. Matrix: Resurrections (2021)

We wanted Matrix: Resurrections to be an enjoyable return to the beloved franchise. Sadly, the release failed to meet the hype.

8. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a slasher film, the ninth movie in the Texas Chainsaw franchise. It's several decades after the original film. Still, it focuses on Leatherface targeting a group of young adults. One movie lover called it “unwatchable sanitized garbage.”

9. Eternals (2021)

Eternals is a shockingly dull film that kickstarts a loss of quality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are some exceptions, but most films post-Endgame are missing the mark.

10. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

After an enjoyable debut film, Wonder Woman 1984 is a step back for the franchise. Now many wonder if we'll ever see a third Wonder Woman movie with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins.

11. Free Guy (2021)

This film split audiences, with several people disagreeing that Free Guy is a great film, featuring Ryan Reynolds doing Ryan Reynolds things. Others, however, were not entertained.

12. Army of the Dead (2021)

One fan said this movie is “awful on purpose.” They explained, “Even Zack Snyder can't get everything wrong by accident. Imagine how stupid a person has to be to put ‘Zombie' from the Cranberries in a zombie movie.”

13. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the second entry in the Venom franchise and yet another entry in Sony's comic book universe. Sadly, they don't match the quality of the Spider-Man films.

14. Without Remorse (2021)

Movie fans lamented that the film ruins everything about one of the best Tom Clancy novels ever written. The acting is regarded as atrocious.

15. The King's Man (2021)

Kingsman: The Secret Service wowed audiences when it was released in 2015. While the first sequel was a decent follow-up, 2021's The King's Man is incredibly disappointing. Here's hoping the fourth entry in the series is better.

16. Marry Me (2022)

Did you forget that Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez starred in this romantic comedy? You did? Honestly, you're better for it.

Source: Reddit.