Viewer Beware: 16 Disappointing Movies People Rate a 1/10

Some movies are so bad, they're good. Others are just altogether bad. Here are 16 movies that people said are so terrible, they'd rate them 1/10. Do you agree?

1. Mortal Combat (2021)

It should come as no surprise that Mortal Combat wasn't exactly the film of the century. It can be difficult to turn video games into movies — and this one is definitely an example of that.

2. Fight Club (1999)

A more interesting one on the list, but some people said they did not enjoy the iconic Fight Club. However, you know the first rule of Fight Club, right? You do not talk about Fight Club.

3. Downsizing (2017)

Downsizing tells the story of a man who decides to undergo a revolutionary procedure that shrinks him down to five inches tall to solve overpopulation. With an outstanding cast and an intriguing concept, people had higher expectations but they were ultimately left disappointed.

4. The Mummy (2017)

The Mummy is a reboot of the popular 1999 franchise, with Tom Cruise replacing Brendan Fraser as the lead. In this action-adventure film, an ancient Egyptian princess is awakened from her crypt and brings with her an evil curse.

This reboot was dead in the water before it even began filming. That's because it broke the cardinal rule of filmmaking — never reboot a beloved franchise that was already executed with perfection the first time.

5. Noah (2014)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky and an ensemble cast including Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins, Emma Watson, and Jennifer Connelly, it sounds like a cinephile's dream — until you get to the plot. Noah is a biblical epic that portrays the story of Noah and the Great Flood.

Despite the star-studded cast and ambitious vision, the movie faced criticism for its deviation from the source material, questionable character choices, and a slow-paced narrative that failed to resonate with audiences.

6. The English Patient (1996)

The English Patient is a romantic war drama set during World War II. The film follows the story of a critically burned man who recounts his life and love affairs through flashbacks. While the movie received critical acclaim and won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, many dissatisfied audiences found it slow-paced and overly long.

7. The Black Hole (1979)

Image Credit: Buena Vista Distribution.

The Black Hole is a science fiction film that follows a group of astronauts who stumble upon a spaceship hovering near a black hole. This was a huge stumble for a major Disney film. Despite its potential, the movie had a confusing plot, weak character development, and underwhelming special effects, earning it a low rating from audiences.

Disney fans have largely memory-holed this film, hoping a giant black hole will come and suck it up and remove it from their psyche.

8. Lucy (2014)

Lucy is an action-thriller starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular character who gains superhuman abilities after unintentionally ingesting a drug. Although the movie boasted high-octane action sequences, most viewers found the storyline implausible and the narrative lacking depth. This movie was an insult to my intelligence when I saw it in the theater.

To begin with, it relies on the false premise that humans only use 10% of their brains, a genuinely laughable claim, but I guess we shouldn't expect high-brow logic from a movie about a woman who evolves into a thumb drive because she accidentally swallowed some advanced Adderall.

9. Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Scarlett Johansson, though talented as she is, was having a rough few years. Tragically, she ended up in another cinematic bomb on this list. Ghost in the Shell is a science fiction film based on the Japanese manga series of the same name. It follows a cyborg policewoman who seeks to bring down a cyber-terrorist.

Despite its visually stunning aesthetics, the movie faced criticism for its controversial casting choices and a narrative that failed to capture the philosophical depth of the source material.

10. Cocaine Bear (2023)

Cocaine Bear is, concerningly, a story based on true accounts of a 200-pound bear that overdosed on 75 pounds of cocaine and all the chaos that ensued from such a circumstance.

I have to disagree with the detractors on this one. A cocaine bear? That's hitting cinematic levels of terrible that can only make a movie ironically amazing, but hey, I'm just the messenger, and audiences are split on this one. You either “get” the campy, insane drug-fueled bear narrative, or you don't.

11. Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

Jurassic World: Dominion is the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. As the dinosaurs roam freely on the mainland, humans face the challenge of coexisting with these prehistoric creatures. The franchise has become an endless rehashing of the same stories, lacking any innovation that Jurassic Park was known for.

Audiences unanimously agree it's the worst film of the franchise. Jurassic World should have ended after the first one. There is no further expansion of this universe worth exploring, especially with the lack of connection between Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

12. You People (2023)

In a world where culture clashes, societal expectations, and generational differences loom large, a new couple and their families navigate the complexities of modern love. The movie came off as tone-deaf and wasted great actors like Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The ending is corny, the acting is stiff, and some filmgoers described it as what feels like an amateur film with some A-listers in it.

13. Fall (2022)

Best friends Becky and Hunter thrive on challenging themselves and facing their fears head-on. They venture up a deserted radio tower in their latest adventure, scaling an astonishing 2,000 feet. However, their daring ascent takes an unexpected turn when the ladder breaks, and they become trapped at the tower's summit with no means of descending.

Their expertise in climbing becomes a crucial lifeline as they must battle against the harsh elements, a scarcity of resources, and the paralyzing effects of vertigo stuck 2000 feet in the sky. This premise is amazing and I genuinely enjoyed watching this film, but I understand how the cliche characters and corny subplots could ruin it for some people.

14. Showgirls (1995)

Showgirls is a drama film that follows the life of a young woman who rises to fame in the competitive world of Las Vegas show dancing. Despite being released in 1995, the movie has garnered a reputation for its poor acting, gratuitous and exploitative content, and weak script lacking any substance.

15. Ambulance (2022)

Ambulance is an action-thriller film that revolves around a heist gone wrong, leading to a tense hostage situation inside an ambulance. Even a die-hard Michael Bay fan said it was a slog to get through, calling it “an absolute assault on your intelligence.”

16. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Paranormal Activity is a found-footage horror film that follows a couple who experience supernatural occurrences in their home. While the movie gained popularity for its low-budget approach and effective scares, some viewers rated it poorly due to its slow pace, repetitive nature, and lack of substantial payoff.

These movies were undoubtedly the most overhyped horror films of the 2000s. Nothing ever happened in them, like, at all. No scares, no plot advancement. You essentially paid to watch a couple sleep and stand around via security camera footage for two hours.

Source: Reddit.