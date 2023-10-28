Unsettling Letdowns: 12 Supposedly Scary Movies That Left Viewers Disappointed

The horror genre may be the genre that disappoints me consistently. Recently someone in a movie forum asked what horror movie ended up being a huge disappointment for fans. Here are the top-voted responses from horror fans.

1. The Babadook (2014)

A few people online were not impressed by the 2014 Australian horror movie. One person said they expected a cooler monster, not just a metaphor in a coat. Others complained about the hype surrounding The Babadook just not being worth it.

2. Come True (2020)

The Canadian film Come True received plenty of attention in the discussion, mainly because of how disappointing its ending was. One person recounted how they were ranting about it for about 5 minutes after it finished. Another user reported that the ending didn't completely ruin the entire film but that they were left confused by it.

3. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

One person admitted how disappointed they were about the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie. They said it was one of the most insulting movies I've ever seen because of the way they treated the character of Sally and threw her in the trash. Another user agreed, saying the ending had me cackling, and they knew that wasn't the intended effect.

4. Candyman (2021)

One user said the new version of Candyman. They said they thought it had a lot of good ideas, but its biggest downfall was that the film had three different writers, and it's easy to see how that created a very disorganized movie.

5. Malignant (2021)

While it seemed some people loved Malignant, others couldn't stand the film. From the acting to the tone of the movie, some viewers thought the movie could have been done a lot better.

6. Halloween Kills (2021)

One fan admitted they had high hopes after the 2018 reboot, but this film didn't live up to the hype. They agreed that Michael Myers was shot well, but they wanted more out of Jamie Lee Curtis and the rest of the cast.

7. Hellraiser (2022)

It's hard to resurrect an old, beloved franchise, and the new Hellraiser movie didn't live up to the original's hype for a lot of movie viewers. Some were happy just to see the story be brought into the modern day though.

8. It Comes at Night (2017)

Some people still don't understand what exactly was supposed to be so scary in this film. Others think this film was a victim of the marketing department, and that all the best parts of the film were shown in the trailer, making the film less fun to watch.

9. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

A lot of people talk about how they love the first two Conjurings and they think they are the only good ones in the series. But when they got to the third movie, they were disappointed in the film. While the acting chemistry was good, the best actors were barely in the movie.

10. It: Chapter Two (2019)

Fans had big hopes after seeing the first chapter, and while some agree it was a fine movie, it doesn't live up to the hype the first It film set for audiences.

11. The Nun (2018)

One person pointed out how the film had so much potential but the movie wasted it. They said they felt like the horror wasn't all that scary, but they could see the potential for it to be scary.

12. Antlers (2021)

There was a lot of hype for people who are interested in Wendigos, and Guillermo del Toro as a producer really got people excited. But a few fans agreed online that there wasn't enough native representation and the movie felt just wrong.