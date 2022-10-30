10 Disaster Films Where You Feel the World Ending

Do you enjoy torturing yourself by feeling the weight of the world ending in apocalyptic disaster films? Me too! Recently a Redditor asked for recommendations, and these are the ten movies that top the list.

1. These Final Hours (2013)

These Final Hours is an Australian apocalyptic thriller taking place ten minutes after an asteroid collides with Earth. It hits the Northern Atlantic, leaving twelve hours before a global firestorm reaches Perth in Western Australia. It stars James (Nathan Phillips) and Rose (Angourie Rice). Watch These Final Hours on Peacock, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

2. Miracle Mile (1988)

Miracle Mile is an apocalyptic thriller following a musician (Anthony Edwards) who makes a date with a server (Mare Winningham). However, the threat of a nuclear attack hitting Los Angelos within an hour has them scrambling to find safety. Watch Miracle Mile free on Pluto TV.

3. Greenland (2020)

Greenland is a disaster thriller following a family's fight for survival as a comet that will destroy the planet is racing toward Earth. The patriarch (Gerald Butler) receives a call giving instructions to head to Robins Air Force Base for an evacuation flight. Still, they face challenges that may cost them everything. Watch Greenland on HBO Max.

4. Knowing (2009)

Knowing is a sci-fi thriller following a professor (Nicolas Cage) decoding a strange paper filled with numbers found in a fifty-year-old time capsule. He quickly discovers the numbers are predictions for the future, including a global cataclysmal event. Watch Knowing free on Pluto TV.

5. Deep Impact (1998)

Deep Impact is a sci-fi disaster film following an impending global cataclysmic event. A group of astronauts attempts to destroy a 7-mile (11 km) wide comet headed toward Earth while those on the ground scramble frantically. It stars Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave, Maximilian Schell, and Morgan Freeman. Watch Deep Impact on HBO Max.

6. War of the Worlds (2005)

War of the Worlds is a sci-fi action film following a father (Tom Cruise) with estranged kids. He's in charge of caring for them while their mother visits her parents. Meanwhile, extraterrestrials invade Earth, devastating cities with giant machines that kill and capture human life. So he must protect them while they venture toward his ex-wife's home. It stars Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin, Miranda Otto, and Tim Robbins. Watch War of the Worlds on Paramount+.

7. The Happening (2008)

M. Night Shyamalan‘s The Happening is a thriller following an inexplicable natural disaster that causes people to kill themselves. At first, they suspect a bio-terrorist attack, but it becomes apparent it's something unsuspectingly sinister. It stars Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel, John Leguizamo, and Betty Buckley. Watch The Happening HBO Max.

8. It's a Disaster (2012)

It's a Disaster is an art-house black comedy that follows four couples who discover the world is ending while having Sunday brunch. It stars Rachel Boston, David Cross, America Ferrera, Julia Stiles, Jeff Grace, and Erinn Hayes. Watch It's a Disaster Peacock, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

9. Threads (1984)

Threads is an apocalyptic war drama television film showing a dramatic account of the nuclear war and its medical, economic, social, and environmental effects in Northern England. It follows two families during a confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union. Watch Threads on Tubi.

10. The Quiet Earth (1985)

The Quiet Earth is a New Zealand post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie following a Scientist waking up to discover humanity vanished overnight. On the brink of suicide, he eventually finds two other survivors. The trio attempts to uncover why they were left behind and if disaster may strike again. It stars Bruno Lawrence, Alison Routledge, and Peter Smith. Watch The Quiet Earth on Tubi.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of films with the feeling of the weight of the world ending. Check out these other apocalyptic movies that may predict the future.

