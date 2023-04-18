Unleashing Mother Nature: Top Disaster Movies to Watch on Earth Day on Crackle

With Earth Day on the horizon, Crackle has plenty of disaster movies ready for viewing. Here's a list of some highlighted films you can enjoy this week!

100 Below Zero

Feature Film

When a chain of volcanic eruptions rips through Europe, the enormous ash cloud blocks out the sun, plunging the continent into a new ice age. An American couple must find their kids and get them out of Paris before it freezes over.

Cast: Jeff Fahey (Lost), Sara Malakul Lane (King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table)

2012: Supernova

Feature Film

A scientist races against a deadline to place a shield between the Earth and the oncoming blast wave from a Supernova. As well as the efforts of a doom cult to sabotage the project, believing it to be God's Will Course” and allow the population of the Earth to be consumed by the intense radiation in the wave.

Cast: Brian Krause (Charmed), Heather McComb (Prison Break)

Apocalypse Pompeii

Feature Film

Mount Vesuvius erupts when a family visits Pompeii. The daughter uses her skill and her father his ability to escape the disaster.

Cast: Adrian Paul (Arrow), Georgina Beedle (Catherine the Great)

Arctic Apocalypse

Feature Film

A massive influx of glacial melting triggers a new ice age in the Northern Hemisphere, forcing a family to cross the ice-covered landscape before they are frozen out for good.

Cast: Joel Berti (Days of Our Lives), Jennifer Lee Wiggins (The Young and the Restless)

Countdown: Armageddon

Feature Film

A journalist searches for her daughter as a series of catastrophic disasters push a destabilized society toward the brink of global war.

Cast: Kim Little (Z Nation), Clint Browning (Mega Piranha)

Geo-Disaster

Feature Film

A family in Los Angeles finds themselves separated during a convergence of history's greatest disasters: a super-volcano, a mega-earthquake, and a massive twister. While the world endures this near-apocalyptic event, our heroes must persevere in their skills and wit to reunite and survive.

Cast: Matthew Pohlkamp (Fantasy Island), Natalie Pelletier (Chicago Med)

San Andreas Mega Quake

Feature Film

Scientists discover the “Big One” is coming soon, and everything west of the San Andreas Fault will sink into the ocean. The scientists try to stop the quake, but as foreshocks turn California into chaos, it's a race against time.

Cast: Joseph Michael Harris (War of the Worlds: Annihilation), Christie Nicholls (Tabloid)

The Apocalypse

Feature Film

In this epic disaster film of faith, a mother and father search for their only child as a giant asteroid headed for Earth triggers a series of apocalyptic events.

Cast: Rhett Giles (Nip/Tuck), Jill Stapley (Murder on the Yellow Brick Road)

Airplane Vs. Volcano

Feature Film

When a commercial airliner is trapped within a ring of erupting volcanoes, the passengers and crew must find a way to survive – without landing.

Cast: Dean Cain (Lois & Clark), Robin Givens (Boomerang)

Volcano: Fire on the Mountain

Feature Film

When a commercial airliner is trapped within a ring of erupting volcanoes, the passengers and crew must find a way to survive – without landing.

Cast: Dan Cortese (Veronica’s Closet), Cynthia Gibb (Fame)

The Quake

Feature Film

In 1904 an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale shook Oslo, with an epicenter in the “Oslo Graben,” which runs under the Norwegian capital. Signs indicate that we can expect a major future earthquake in Oslo.

Cast: Kristoffer Joner (The Revenant), Ane Dahl Torp (The Wave)

Age of Ice

Feature Film

Massive earthquakes open the Arabian tectonic plate, resulting in freezing temperatures that will be fatal by nightfall. Attempting to reach safety, a vacationing family in Egypt must battle the subzero climate that ushers in a new Ice Age.

Cast: Barton Bund (A Man Called Otto), Bailey Spry (It Follows)

2012: Ice Age

Feature Film

A volcanic eruption in Iceland sends a glacier toward North America, causing everything in its path to freeze. A family man struggles to escape the onslaught of the coming ice age.

Cast: Patrick Labyorteaux (JAG), Julie McCullough (Sharknado)

Flood: A River’s Rampage

Feature Film

The residents of a midwestern city must struggle to save their lives, families, and their property when a disastrous flood strikes.

Cast: Richard Thomas (The Waltons), Kate Vernon (Malcolm X)

Tidal Wave: No Escape

Feature Film

When brutal tidal waves suddenly destroy many coastal communities quickly, John Wahl, a Nobel prize winner, is brought out of his lazy retirement and back into service as a consultant.

Cast: Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law), Julianne Phillips (Sisters)

Skyfire

Feature Film

Tianhuo Island is as beautiful as a paradise. However, it almost makes people forget it is located in the “Ring of Fire,” the world-famous Pacific Rim volcanic belt. The volcano erupted, and the fate of the people on the island was entangled.

Cast: Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), Hannah Quinlivan (Assassins)

These Final Hours

Feature Film

A self-obsessed young man makes his way to the party-to-end-all-parties on the last day on Earth but ends up saving a little girl's life searching for her father. Their relationship ultimately leads him on the path to redemption.

Cast: Jessica De Gouw (The Crown), Nathan Phillips (Snakes on a Plane)

San Andreas Quake

Feature Film

An L.A. Seismologist warns of an impending 10.0 earthquake that will kill millions and bring Los Angeles to its knees. With only her daughter’s boyfriend realizing the danger they face, the two desperately race across town to get her husband and daughter to safety before the big one hits.

Cast: Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), Jason Woods (NCIS)

500 MPH Storms

Feature Film

When an energy experiment goes haywire, massive hurricanes rip across North America. A high school science teacher must get his family to safety before the hurricanes merge, creating a “hypercane” with the power to wipe the U.S. off the map.

Cast: Casper Van Dien (Salvage Marines), Sarah Lieving (Super Shark)

End of the World

Feature Film

A mass of solar storms causes tsunamis, volcanoes, and flooding. A city-dwelling family attempts to flee to the relative safety of a group of high-elevation caves several miles away.

Cast: Zhey Castles (San Andreas Quake), Evan James Henderson (Westworld)

Oceans Rising

Feature Film

A scientist attempts to build a boat before Earth-destroying floods ravage the planet. While people ignored his pleas, they now come to him in his time of need.

Cast: Jason Tobias (Dead to Me), Summer Spiro (Westworld)

Age of Tomorrow

Feature Film

When the sun strikes an altar hidden within the ancient Pyramid of the Sun in Mexico, it creates a beacon that triggers an alien blitzkrieg. Within hours, their ships destroy all the military infrastructure on Earth. However, one anthropologist knows how to repel the invaders.

Cast: Kelly Hu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Anthony Marks (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

100 Seconds to Midnight: Doomsday Clock

Feature Film

Intended to warn the public and inspire action, The Doomsday Clock ticks to show how close humans are to destroying the world with man-made technologies.

Cast: Razor Keeves (An Artificial Reality), Charles Washington (Alien Contact)

Fire From Below

Feature Film

Seeking a powerful alternative energy source, wealthy industrialist Taylor Drake carelessly unearths a vein of pure, base lithium. When the toxic lithium reaches the earth's surface and combines with water, it sets off a deadly series of events that sends the military on a mission deep below the earth's surface to reseal the vein before it kills millions.

Cast: Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys), Gigi Erneta (Veep)

Inferno: Skyscraper Escape

Crackle Exclusive Feature

Disaster strikes a downtown skyscraper when a gas leak causes a ferocious explosion, setting the towering mass of metal and glass ablaze.

Cast: Claire Forlani (Hawaii Five-O), Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica)

Asteroid Vs. Earth

Feature Film

When a shower of massive meteors threatens an extinction level on Earth, the world's greatest minds devise a dangerous plan to take the planet off its axis to avoid the impact.

Cast: Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World), Robert Davi (Die Hard)

Icetastrophie

Feature Film

A piece of a meteor strikes the center of a small mountain town and causes deadly freezing temperatures in this disaster flick.

Cast: Victor Webster (Melrose Place), Jennifer Spence (Family Law)

Megafault

Feature Film

A seismologist and a miner must stop a massive earthquake that threatens to tear the world in half.

Cast: Brittany Murphy (Clueless), Eriq La Salle (E.R.)

Meteor Apocalypse

Feature Film

A gigantic meteor enters Earth's orbit and begins to disintegrate, showering the entire planet with debris.

Cast: Joe Lando (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), Claudia Christian (Babylon 5)

Super Cyclone

Feature Film

When a super cyclone threatens the entire American eastern seaboard, a lone meteorologist and a petroleum engineer must battle the elements to stop the threat.

Cast: Ming-Na Wen (Street Fighter), Nicholas Turturro (NYPD Blue)

Limited Series

Category 7: The End of the World

Limited Series

The effects of global warming reach terrifying proportions as a superstorm descends upon the planet.

Cast: Cameron Daddo (Home and Away), Gina Gershon (Bound)

10.5 Apocalypse

Limited Series

In this hair-raising miniseries event, escalating series of aftershocks, quakes, volcanoes, sinkholes, explosions, floods, and weather anomalies threaten to turn the landscape into a wasteland. But seismologist Samantha Hill sees the greatest threat of all: an ever-widening fault line heading straight for the country’s two largest nuclear reactors.

Cast: Kim Delaney (NYPD Blue), Garcelle Beauvais (Spiderman: Homecoming)

Aftershock: Earthquake in New York

Limited Series

When an earthquake rips through New York City, skyscrapers topple, the Statue of Liberty falls, concrete crumbles, and the lives of four families are forever changed. Based on the novel by Chuck Scarborough.

Cast: Tom Skerritt (Alien), Jennifer Garner (Alias)

Ring of Fire

Limited Series

When an oil rig causes a volcanic eruption in a small town, it’s not just an isolated event—as environmental activist Emily Booth and former oil company analyst Matthew Cooper fear. It’s just the first in a series that could affect the dangerous Ring of Fire that contains most of the world's volcanos. Before the earth is swallowed whole by a tumultuous series of eruptions, only Matthew knows how to stop it. It’s a suicide mission, but an Extinction Level Event is the only alternative—the world's end.

Cast: Terry O’Quinn (Lost), Michael Vartan (Alias)

Meteor

Limited Series

As a giant meteor threatens to destroy the earth, it's up to a brilliant scientist to save the day.

Cast: Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), Marla Sokoloff (Dude, Where’s My Car?)

Killer Wave

Limited Series

After massive tidal waves strike the East Coast, a team of scientists confers to discover the reason behind the devastating phenomenon. Among them are nuclear arms expert John McAdams and scientist Sophie Marleau, who believe the cataclysms are terrorist-triggered undersea missiles.

Cast: Angus MacFadyen (Braveheart), Karine Vanasse (God Friended Me)

Supernova

Limited Series

An astrophysicist has made a cataclysmic discovery: The sun is set to explode. A team of fellow scientists races against time to stop his predictions of the apocalypse from coming true.

Cast: Luke Perry (Beverly Hills 90210), Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World)

Eve of Destruction

Limited Series

Scientists unlock a new way to harvest the limitless power of “dark energy” using a tool called the “Proteus Accelerator.” When an experiment incinerates an entire city, only a select few can convince the Proteus team that their effort to save the world actually threatens to destroy it.

Cast: Steven Weber (Wings), Christina Cox (Elysium)

Exploding Sun

Limited Series

The world watches in awe as the Roebling Clipper is launched, making history as the first-ever commercial space flight. But, when a solar storm hyper-charges the engine and sends it hurtling toward the Sun, it triggers a cataclysmic solar storm that could blow Earth back into the Stone Age. Preparing for the inevitable seems the last- and only- terrifying option for those on board, including the First Lady, and those at Mission Control.

Cast: David James Elliott (JAG), Anthony Lemke (White House Down)

Robert Ludlum’s The Apocalypse

Limited Series

Traces the rise of a powerful neo-fascist movement called the Fourth Reich, which plans to poison the water supplies of London, Paris, and Washington.

Cast: Patrick Bergin (Patriot Games), Virginia Madsen (Sideways)

