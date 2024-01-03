Get Down Tonight: Top 24 Disco Films That Define the Era

Missing the days of groovy tunes, platform shoes, flared bell bottoms, and roller skating? Do you want to go back and relive moments of boogieing to your favorite artist on the dance floor? Well, then, you’re in luck! Take a break from the roller disco, have a seat, and pop one of these movies in.

1. Saturday Night Fever (1977)



This is the quintessential disco film. If you’re thinking disco, you’re more than likely to imagine John Travolta taking the center of the illuminated dance floor, busting a move.

Tony Manero (John Travolta) and his friends love to go to their local disco on the weekends. After the announcement of a dancing competition, Tony convinces Stephanie (played by Karen Lynn Gorney) to join him as his dance partner. As they train for the event, the two begin to fall in love.

2. Fame (1980)



If you want to get a glimpse into the lives of big-city teens during the 1970s, Fame (1980) is the movie for you. Viewers follow a group of students at the High School of Performing Arts as they struggle with their attempts to reach stardom.

The movie is filled with music and dancing that is fitting for the time. Of course, like any point in time, there’s more than just the glitz and glamor that needs to be remembered. Fame also goes over heavy issues that are still relevant today.

3. Staying Alive (1983)



Following John Travolta’s Tony Manero six years later, Staying Alive (1983) is the sequel to Saturday Night Fever. Tony may have become a bit older and wiser, but boy, oh boy, does he still have his moves, and is the music still popping.

Like any sequel, Staying Alive takes Tony’s dreams to the next level. No more is he trying to win a dancing competition. Now, he’s looking to get a role on Broadway.

4. The Wiz (1978)



If there’s one thing I know, it’s that Micheal Jackson may have the title of “King of Pop,” but that didn’t stop him from having some spectacular songs for the disco. So, if The Wiz from 1978 had him in it, then I’m sold.

The film adapts the 1974 Broadway musical, shedding a different light on the famous story The Wizard of Oz. Through the use of music, actors, and style, the adaptation brings the African-American experience of the time to Oz.

5. Love at First Bite (1979)



I never pictured Dracula as the disco type. But he is a creature of the night, so I can see him participating in New York City’s nightlife somehow. Love at First Bite (1979) is an excellent example of the strange ideas that came out of the 70s for horror movies, like The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (1978). If the movie starts with Dracula and his servant Renfield being evicted from their Transylvanian castle, you know you’re in for something special.

6. Skatetown U.S.A. (1979)



Roller-disco combined two essential pieces of the 1970s puzzle into a new, additional one. Of course, that meant that a movie had to be made about it. The film follows two rivals as they enter a roller disco competition to win $1,000. However, the two end up becoming friends in the process.

7. ABBA: The Movie (1977)



ABBA was one of the big names in music for the disco era. One of the peak moments for the group was the 1977 tour in Australia. This nonfiction film (meaning that it is fiction but treats the events and story as though they really happened) is a comedy meant to be a documentary that took place during the tour. It follows a radio DJ as he continually fails to interview ABBA as they tour.

8. Studio 54 (2018)



Though it may now be a Broadway theater, Studio 54 was a renowned nightclub during the 1970s. Opening in 1977, the club was known for its exclusivity, disco beats, and famous guests. The 2018 documentary of the same name takes a deep dive into the history and goings-on of the renowned disco club.

9. Boogie Nights (1997)



Let’s just say the big, bushy mustaches of the 70s had a different name related to adult-only films for a reason. 1997’s Boogie Nights takes place in this raunchy world from the time. The movie follows one young man’s entry into the world of filmed debauchery and the good and bad that comes with it.

10. Car Wash (1976)



The famous song “Car Wash” by Rose Royce was actually made to be the theme of this film. That alone makes the movie a big part of the 70s.

Car Wash, the 1976 film, follows a humorous day in the life of a car wash crew on the job. You'll laugh your suds off at the crew’s antics and the customers that come through.

11. Thank God It's Friday (1978)

You can’t go wrong with a movie that has the wonderful Jeff Goldblum in it. Thank God It’s Friday came out in 1978 around the peak of disco, and does it show. Taking place in a disco club owned by Goldblum’s character, Tony Di Marco, the film shares the intertwining stories of the guests and staff of the Zoo as they visit the club on a Friday night.

12. Xanadu (1980)



Xanadu (1980) may not have been a great success at the box office, but that hasn’t stopped people from loving it to this day. At the very least, Olivia Newton-John’s title track for the movie is still on the radio. From its colors and style to the roller skating, Xanadu screams disco from top to bottom.

13. Disco Godfather (1979)



Through the title alone, Disco Godfather from 1979 is another movie that screams the disco era. Filled with outfits that have chests on full display, cheesy fight scenes, and, of course, disco, the movie has everything you could ever want. Follow an ex-cop turned DJ and discotheque owner as he decides to take the war on drugs into his own hands after his nephew has a bad trip.

14. Roller Boogie (1979)



1973’s The Exorcist and Roller Boogie from 1979 have two things in common: they were made in the 70s and have Linda Blair as a crucial character. Instead of the head-turning demon vessel, Regan, Blair plays the roller skate-loving classical musician, Terry. With her skating partner, Bobby, Terry works to save the roller rink from a shady plot.

15. The Apple (1980)



The Apple (1980) had such high hopes for 1994. Fourteen years into the future from the movie’s release, the world would be turned into a sci-fi world that only the late 70s to early 80s could cook up. Filled with songs, dancing, lots of metallic fabric, and a fair few trip-inspired effect choices, The Apple will have you entranced in its bizarre, futuristic world.

16. Can't Stop The Music (1980)



The Village People are another group that hit it big during the time of disco. To this day, songs like “Y.M.C.A.” are danced and sung at events, sports, or just for fun. Can't Stop The Music (1980) is a fictional autobiography of the group’s creation. It’s also a comedy musical because, of course, it is.

17. That's the Way of the World (1975)

In my opinion, Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the best things to come out of the era. Their music has continued to be loved and adored. In That's the Way of the World (1975), the group entered the movie world, playing a fictionalized version of themselves and being a part of the soundtrack. The film also gives a glimpse into what it was like to be in the music business during that time.

18. Roll Bounce (2005)

There is no escaping the roller rink if you’re looking for a disco. Though it was made in 2005, Roll Bounce has that 70s feeling down. Complete with hits from the time, the whole movie feels like a step back in time to the peak of disco. Watch as a group of friends earn their place in a new uptown skating rink while one is dealing with the death of his mother in this coming-of-age story.

19. Prom Night (1980)



It wouldn’t be the 70s/early 80s without a good slasher film, and Prom Night (1980) combines the slasher era with the disco era. Teens are getting ready for their senior prom, which will be filled with memories, couples, disco music, and dancing. Unfortunately for them, a masked killer has begun to hunt down four students who are responsible for the accidental death of a girl four years before. If none of that piques your interest, perhaps the chance to see Jamie Lee Curtis dance will tempt you.

20. The Stud (1978)

No era is without its darker, more debaucherous underbelly. The Stud from 1978 gives the watcher a view into the disco era’s darker ego. We watch Fontaine Khaled (Joan Collins) and Tony (Oliver Tobias), her new manager, as they take part in a very scandalous life inside the disco club.

21. Blow (2001)



Riding the white pony was incredibly common for those living in the age of disco. One of the major players in the trade at the time was George Jung. Blow from 2001 is based on how George became such a hot shot in the drug distribution business.

22. Airplane! (1980)

Movie makers of the 70s enjoyed making disaster films. It’s exactly as it sounds: a movie involving some sort of disaster occurring that causes the plot and main characters to move forward. Made freshly after the big craze in 1980, Airplane! is a comedy parody of those films. From preventable mistakes to natural disasters, the movie will have its cast dodging one peril after another.

23. Nocturna (1979)



If I had a nickel for every time disco, New York, and Dracula got put together into a film, I’d have at least two nickels. This isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. Once again playing into the strange combos for horror comedies that rose from the 70s, Nocturna (1979) follows Dracula’s granddaughter of the same name. The undead girl has fallen in love with a disco musician and follows him to the Big Apple to be with him.

24. 54 (1998)

The disco nightclub played such a massive role during the era that it could not be contained in just one movie. Where Studio 54 (2018) portrayed the club's history through a documentary, 54 (1998) took the approach of a fictional story about the experiences an employee had during the rise and fall of Studio 54.